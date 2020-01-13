CHARLESTOWN — A 51-year-old Charlestown man died last week after his car struck a tree on Post Road.
Charlestown police said the man, David Bloomquist, suffered serious injuries and was unconscious when first responders arrived. He was taken by the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service to Westerly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police, members of the Charlestown and Dunn’s Corners fire departments and ambulance personnel were called to Route 1 South near its intersection with Ross Hill Road at about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 2. Arriving officers found that Bloomquist, who was northbound, had crossed the median and southbound lanes and struck a tree head-on off the north side of the highway.
The police said the impact caused a small fire in the engine. The first officer to arrive pulled Bloomquist from the car and other officers used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, Charlestown Police Lt. Philip Gingerella said in a press release.
A preliminary investigation determined that speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the exact cause has yet to be determined, the police said, and the investigation is continuing.
