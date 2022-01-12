Kingston, RI – The South County History Center is pleased to announce it has been awarded a State Preservation Grant by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC). This $42,075 grant award will fund capital preservation projects at the Old Washington County Jail, ensuring the preservation of the Jail and the Center’s historical collection, which documents the history of South (Washington) County, Rhode Island.
“Rhode Island is recognized nationally as a leader in historic preservation and the arts,” said Jeffrey Emidy, Interim Executive Director of the RIHPHC. “These state grants are investments that build on our strengths.”
The State Preservation Grant will support the replacement of the Old Jail’s 22-year-old roof and repairs to decaying exterior mortar. This grant program requires a $1:$1 match, and the Center hopes to secure the matching funds needed within the coming months. Matching donations can be made through the Center’s website, SouthCountyHistoryCenter.org.
“We are honored to be awarded this prestigious grant,” said Erica Luke, the Center’s Executive Director. “With support from the RIHPHC, the Old Jail and the Center’s growing collection will be well-preserved for future generations.”
The Center’s mission is to lead the discovery and preservation of South County’s history. To achieve our mission, the Center preserves, interprets, and makes accessible archival, artifact, and library research collections. The archival collection is comprised of approximately 70,000 pieces, and the research library consists of an additional 1,000 volumes. Among the irreplaceable resources preserved at the Center is the Kenneth T. Mars, Jr. Photograph Collection, likely the largest collection of vernacular photographs created by a person of color in the United States.
In 2018 the Center adopted a Space Usage Plan to ensure better care of our collection, expand storage capacity, increase accessibility, and to be financially and environmentally sustainable. With RIHPHC’s generous support, more than $275,000 has been invested in completed or planned projects, made possible by generous donors, including the National Endowment for the Humanities, The 1772 Foundation, Champlin Foundation, Potter Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation, and many other institutions and individuals.
About the State Preservation Grants Program
Between 2002 and 2021, Rhode Island voters approved four bond issues to fund a historic preservation grant program operated by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission to fund capital preservation for renovation projects at public historic sites, museums, and cultural art centers within the state. For more information about RIHPHC and its recent announcement of more than $1.18 million in grants for 18 capital projects from 12 cities and towns, please visit preservation.ri.gov.
About the South County History Center
The South County History Center’s mission is to lead the discovery and preservation of South County’s history. To achieve this goal, the Center provides stewardship and access to local research collections and interprets South County’s history through exhibits and programs. For more information, please visit SouthCountyHistoryCenter.org.
