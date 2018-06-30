That turtle you saw by the side of the road wasn’t hitchhiking. She wasn’t working her way towards a yard sale, and she wasn’t running the world’s slowest marathon. Chances are very good that she was nesting, and she’s relying on you to slow down and keep her safe.
“All turtles are moving around more at this time of the year,” said Scott Buchanan, herpetologist with DEM. “There are more crossing the roads, and unfortunately, they’re also nesting alongside the roads. The chances of being hit by a car are increased when these activities are occurring. This is the time of year when we get a lot of calls from motorists seeing turtles on or along the roads.”
Why would a turtle choose a seemingly awful place like the side of a road to nest? Buchanan answers: “It has more to do with the fact that the sites tend to be open to sunlight and the soil is loose which makes for easy digging. Unfortunately, the combination of factors makes for a great area to nest, but often proves fatal for the female and/or the hatchlings.”
Of the nine species of turtle that live in Rhode Island’s marshes and just off the coast, all are nesting at this time of year. After anywhere from 70 to 90 days depending on the local conditions, the turtles will begin to hatch. However, those that hatch this year will remain underground until next spring. Still, the nesting period means that adults are more likely to be seen now.
Painted turtles and snapping turtles are among the most common species we have, said Buchanan. “They’re habitat generalists, so they can make a living in a lot of different wetland types, from farm ponds and kettle ponds to more urban or forested landscapes.”
Although snappers are doing well and are highly adaptable, Buchanan says other factors may eventually cause problems. “There are those who export snapping turtles to other countries, especially in Asia. In the last ten years, the harvesting of snapping turtles has increased on an order of magnitude, but it’s not yet a critical issue.”
On the other hand, wood turtles and spotted turtles are of slightly greater conservation concern. “There are generally fewer of them, found in roughly 10% of surveyed wetlands (as part of Buchanan’s doctoral research), and it’s important to protect those populations.” Buchanan also notes “There are box turtles in RI, but there’s not a lot of information on them.”
Rarest of all Rhode Island species are diamondback terrapins. “Diamondback terrapins are in highly localized areas. There were certainly more on the landscape and, because they were once more common, we’d like to manage that population. They’re found around salt water wetlands in just two locations in the state and are a federally listed endangered species.”
Rhode Island also counts at least one invasive species among its population, according to Buchanan. “Red-eared sliders are definitely out there. They can compete with native species and possibly bring disease into the environment, and they can have ecological impacts that we don’t understand very well. It’s probably worth investing in researching these animals to see what impact they have. Their numbers have a strong correlation with human populated areas, giving evidence to the claim that most of those we have are released pets. They’re present in greater numbers than our native spotted turtle population.”
Road mortality can have a big impact on the turtle population. Because they’re long lived and are slow to reproduce, just a few females taken out of the population can cause local extirpation. There have been some efforts to reduce turtle mortality, such as DOT’s decision to put up fencing nets to keep diamondback terrapins off the roads. “We need to improve and increase our efforts to prevent road mortality.”
“There have been some attempts to use signage (warning of turtle crossings), but there isn’t much evidence to support their use. Speed bumps work in terms of slowing cars down, but that isn’t always practical on every road. Another would be to install some sort of wildlife underpass, and there’s a large body of literature that says they can be successful. They’re relatively expensive, for sure, so ideally you would want to implement them in areas that we call hotspots, where road mortality is really causing a problem.”
If you see a turtle crossing the road, Buchanan recommends checking for other oncoming cars. Then, move the turtle in the same direction in which it was moving. Put it off the road as far as you feel comfortable carrying it, ideally 30 – 50 feet.
“You can carry most turtles without a problem, but there is one exception: snapping turtles. Snapping turtles can scratch and bite, and once they get hold of you, they will hang on. The incorrect way to move them is to grab the tail. That way is likely to injure the animal. The right way is to grab it by the upper shell (called the carapace) just ahead of the rear legs. Even at that, caution should be exercised because they can be extremely heavy, around 45 – 50 pounds.”
One good thing about this time of year is that the turtles tend to be more visible, and Buchanan has tips on increasing the odds of seeing one.
“Your best chances of seeing turtles would be to go to a wetland or pond with good basking habitat, such as logs or rocks. Going in the morning is a good time because there are more of them basking at that time. Even an urban pond may hold a good number of turtles.”
Hugh Markey is a freelance writer, naturalist, and educator living in Richmond. Read more of his work on his blog, “Science and Nature for a Pie” at www.scienceandnatureforapie.com . You can follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scienceandnatureforapie, and on Twitter at @HughMarkey1.
