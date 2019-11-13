Special to Time Out
Providence act Violet isn’t your typical metal band. While a lot have a cookie cutter way of abiding by a certain subgenre, this quartet fuses numerous elements together while resonating pure audial intensity for the ears.
It’s music that fans of either thrash, death and black metal can enjoy.
It’s also music that comes from various influences outside of the genre that makes it very intriguing. On Nov. 9, the band will be taking over Machines With Magnets on 400 Main St. in Pawtucket with new local supergroup Guardian Angles, ambient improvisation courtesy of Monochrome Orchestra and Philadelphia gloomers Bruise Bath featuring Zak Krone who used to be in the punk band Left and Right.
Frontman Kevin Curley, guitarist Brian Williams and I had a conversation ahead of the show about a release they put out this past spring, not listening to a ton of metal these days, their love of Iron Maiden and liking the idea of shorter releases in the future.
Rob Duguay: Back in April, Violet released the Traitors Pyre 7” featuring the title track and “Mire”. Where was it recorded and what did you want to do with this release that you weren’t able to so the Kin EP that came out in 2017?
Kevin Curley: If anything, the idea with this release was to showcase the current incarnation of the band. When we started, we had Ross Dubois on guitar with Marc St. Sauveur on drums and Matt Desmarais on bass. Ross left the band and we got Brian to fill in, so the writing process changed a bit and the music is a little different.
Brian Williams: We recorded it at our practice space as a live recording of everything except the bass and the vocals. We initially didn’t intend for it to be for public consumption, it became a thing where we’re probably due to put something out to show what we’ve been up to. Kevin picked those two tracks that went really well together.
RD: Violet combines death, black and thrash metal to create a very dynamic sound. Was it difficult incorporating these elements at first or was it fairly simple due to the band being a vision of yours for a long time?
KC: It wasn’t difficult, we each at some point have played heavy metal music before this band started. I honestly don’t listen to a whole lot of metal these days but I know what I like from it along with every other genre and things that we all listen to.
BW: Right.
KC: When it started, it was Marc and I primarily hammering out the songs and writing those. These days, Brian brings a lot to the table and Matt does too. We all draw from the same pool of influence.
BW: Like Kevin said, we all don’t strictly play metal and it comes into the songwriting process. We understand the vocabulary of it and we grew up with it so obviously those things come forth through the music. I like how there’s a cohesive aesthetic to it because I think that’s an important thing for a band. Kevin was sort of the ringleader on stuff for a while and now things have become collaborative in a natural way due to us getting used to being in a band together. It’s been a couple years now so a lot has come together.
RD: Along with Violet, Brian is in Snowplows. Kevin also mostly played lead guitar in the bands Thrillhouse and Churchburn before starting the band. Going from that to now, how different is this band for each of you than the other ones you’ve been in?
KC: Thrillhouse had a very specific vision with all amps being turned to 11 and a ton of riffs while keeping the energy at 110% all the time. Churchburn also had a very specific vision, both of those bands had a box it kept the sound in while Violet has more of an anything goes kind of approach.
BW: Same with me, Snowplows has a similar thing going on but Violet is a lot more amplified.
RD: You can definitely tell through the song structure, especially with the guitar progressions. What’s the earliest memory for each of you of the first metal record you listened to? Whether it was through a friend or just from checking out what a record store had?
KC: I was listening to a lot of “Weird Al” Yankovic when I was 12 years old and nothing else had really hit me. Nothing really spoke to me until a kid who lived up the street from me in Millville, Massachusetts where I grew up would hang out and play Magic: The Gathering with me. He had an older brother who had a copy of Iron Maiden’s Seventh Son Of The Seventh Son on cassette who lent it to him and he lent it to me. I thought it was cool that it had a monster on the cover that was holding a heart and the music was triumphant and anthemic while also being dark. That’s what did it for me.
BW: There’s always a guy. My childhood friend Toby who lived a street over from me in Bristol, we started hanging out when we were 11 or 12, had all of these metal CDs and he showed me The Number Of The Beast by Iron Maiden.
KC: We’ve never talked about this.
BW: The album fixated all of my opinions about music, then we were in a little hive of people who were into metal all throughout high school. I grew a little bit out of it but now I’m back, part of playing metal again that’s been interesting is that Kevin and Ross used this big open tuning when the band started and I was initially a bit jaded about the idea of being in a metal band. Kevin had actually asked me once before and I declined.
KC: We had to wrangle him.
BW: I personally enjoy being around Kevin and Marc and I’ve already been in a band with Matt so I know how it goes with him. The tuning is this big open thing and I want to play Joni Mitchell songs, the challenge that comes with it when it comes to playing metal is really interesting to me.
RD: The band has this 7” out, so can we expect a full-length album in the future from Violet or do you plan on putting out smaller releases for the time being?
BW: We actually got seven songs that we’ve recorded from that same session but like I said before, they’re not really for public consumption. There are some imperfections and there are a few things that I would have changed with the mixing and mastering. We don’t really have a strategy so we’ve continued writing and Marc has been touring on and off with Daughters and he’s going to keep on doing that. I don’t know what our plan is but I like the idea of short releases.
KC: I like it too.
BW: Then again, we have some long songs so what’s a short release?
KC: That’s true.
