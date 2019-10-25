Ongoing
Wickford Village Wicked Week from Oct. 25-31 in Wickford Village, Brown St., Main St., and West Main St., North Kingstown, RI 02852. For information, call 401-295-5566.
11th Annual West Bay Open Studios Tour from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 in locations from Conimicut through North Kingstown. For information, call 401-884-4150.
Field of Screams Haunted Attraction on Oct. 24, 25, 26 and 27 at Big John Leyden’s Christmas Tree Farm, 179 Plain Meeting House Rd., West Greenwich, RI 02817. For information, call 401- 397-2600.
URI Music Department Concerts on Oct. 24, 25, 26 and 27 at Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston, South Kingstown, RI 02881. For information, call 401-874-2431.
Fall Ocean Community Restaurant Week from Oct 20-27 in Downtown Westerly, Main Street. For information, call 401-596-7761.
Shaidzon Lagerfest from Sept. 27 through Oct. 27 at Shaidzon Beer Company, 141 Fairgrounds Road, West Kingston, South Kingstown, RI 02892. For information, visit www.shaidzonbeer.com.
Matunuck Oyster Farm Tours on Oct. 25, 26 and 30 at Matunuck Oyster Bar, 629 Succotash Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879. For information, call 401-783-4202.
Fall Harvest Festival Weekends Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Farmer’s Daughter, 716 Mooresfield Rd, Wakefield, South Kingstown, RI 02879. For information, call 401- 792-1340.
Man of La Mancha presented by The Renaissance City Theatre, Inc. on various dates from Oct. 18 through Nov. 10 at Granite Theatre, 1 Granite Street, Westerly, RI 02891. For information, call 401-596-2341.
Hamlet at 7 p.m. on various dates from Oct. 18 through Nov. 16 at the Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, South Kingstown, RI 02879. For information, call 401- 218-0282.
Photography Exhibit and Art Show from Oct. 18 through Nov. 10 at Wickford Art Association, 36 Beach Street, Wickford, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For information, call 401-294-6840.
SCAA All Media Show II from Oct. 10 through Nov. 16 at Helm House Gallery, 2587 Kingstown Road, Kingston, South Kingstown, RI 02881. For information, call 401-783-2915.
All Aboard Exhibition from Oct. 2-27 at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, 14 Railroad Ave., Westerly, RI 02891. For information, visit www.westerlyarts.com.
The Bit Players every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Firehouse Theater, 4 Equality Park Place, Newport, RI 02840. For more information, call 401-849-3473 or visit www.firehousetheater.org.
Public Skating daily at Boss Ice Arena, 1 Keaney Rd., Kingston, South Kingstown, RI 02881. For information, call 401-874-4988.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Christian Camarao Album Release at 8 p.m. at Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield. Visit www.pumphousemusicworks.com for more information.
Spooktacular Gallery Opening at 6 p.m. at The Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingstown. For more information visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
The Brewmaster’s Dinner at at 6:30 p.m. at The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn, 25 Spray Rock Road, Weekapaug, Westerly, RI 02891. For information, call 401-637-7600.
Andy Stone’s Songwriter’s Sessions from 6-8 p.m. at Java Madness, 134 Salt Pond Road, Wakefield. For information, call 788-0088 or visit javamadness.com.
The Taste of Southern Rhode Island presented by Southern Rhode Island Chamber at 5 p.m. under the tent at Clark Farms, 2984 Commodore Perry Highway, Matunuck, RI 02879. For information, visit web.srichamber.com.
Friday, Oct. 25
The Troublemakers: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers at 8:30 p.m. at The Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave. in Westerly. For tickets and more information, call 315-5070, or visit knickmusic.com.
Country DNA at 8 p.m. at Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield. Visit www.pumphousemusicworks.com for more information.
5th Annual Halloween Gala at 7 p.m. at The Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingstown. For more information visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Jimmy Webb at 8 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Call 885-4000 or visit greenwichodeum.com for more information.
Mark & Todd at 8 p.m. at Oak Hill Tavern, 565 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. For information, call 294-3282 or visit oakhilltavern.com.
Housefire at 9 p.m. at the Greenwich Hotel & Lounge, 162 Main St., East Greenwich. For more information call 884-4200, email joann@greenwichhotel.com, or visit facebook.com/greenwichhotel.
Autumn Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. at George’s of Galilee, 250 Sand Hill Cove Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. For information, call 401-783-2306.
Spooky Views: A Halloween Stargazing Experience at 6:30 p.m. at Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Ninigret Park, Charlestown, RI 02813. For more information, call 401-859-1450.
Sugar at Clark Farms presented by Southern Rhode Island Chamber under the tent at Clark Farms, 2984 Commodore Perry Highway, Matunuck, RI 02879. For information, visit southkingstownricoc.wliinc19.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
South County History Center’s Halloween Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Washington County Jail, 2636 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI 02881. For information, call 401-783-1328.
What’s it Worth, Wickford? from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith’s Castle, 55 Richard Smith Drive, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For information, call 401-885-2374.
RI Monthly Presents Odeum Classic Films: An American Werewolf in London at 8 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Call 885-4000 or visit greenwichodeum.com for more information.
Monstors, Inc. at 3 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Call 885-4000 or visit greenwichodeum.com for more information.
October Open Mic and Potluck at 6 p.m. at Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield. Visit www.pumphousemusicworks.com for more information.
Dead Blues Society at 8 p.m. at Oak Hill Tavern, 565 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. For information, call 294-3282 or visit oakhilltavern.com.
Greg Abate Quartet at 8 p.m. at The Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingstown. For more information visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Ghostbusters Halloween Bash at 8 p.m. at Ocean Mist, 895A Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879. For information, call 782-3740 or visit oceanmist.net.
David Wax Museum at 8 p.m. at The Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave. in Westerly. For tickets and more information, call 315-5070, or visit knickmusic.com.
Wacky Tacky at 11 a.m. at Java Madness, 134 Salt Pond Road, Wakefield. For information, call 788-0088 or visit javamadness.com.
Movies in the Park at 7:30 p.m. at Wilcox Park, 44 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891. For information, call 401-596-2877.
Champagne and Oysters at Weekapaug Inn, 25 Spray Rock Road, Westerly, RI 02891. For information, visit www.weekapauginn.com.
Paranormal Tour at Smith’s Castle, 55 Richard Smith Drive, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For information, call 401-294-3521.
Shaidzon Shakedown Street from 12-9 p.m. at Shaidzon Beer Company, 141 Fairgrounds Road, West Kingston, South Kingstown, RI 02892. For information, visit shaidzonbeer.com.
Native Gardens of Wilcox Park at 10 a.m. at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, 44 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891. For information, call 401-596-2877.
Coastal Growers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Casey Farm, Saunderstown, RI 02874. For information, call 401-516-4137 or visit www.coastalmarket.org.
Save The Bay Westerly Seal Watch and Nature Cruises at Viking Marina, 19 Margin Street, Westerly, RI 02891. For information, call 401-203-7325.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Marie Claude at 11 a.m. at Java Madness, 134 Salt Pond Road, Wakefield. For information, call 788-0088 or visit javamadness.com.
Tish Adams at 8 p.m. at Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield. Visit www.pumphousemusicworks.com for more information.
Poppy Champlin’s Comedy Show at 3 p.m. at The Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingstown. For more information visit courthousearts.org or call 401-782-1018.
Brunch So Hard at 11 a.m. at Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co., 1425 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879. For information, call 401-284-4006.
The Witches of Wickford Paddle from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Kayak Centre, Waterfront Location, 10 Phillips Street, Wickford, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For information, visit www.kayakcentre.com.
Second Avenue at 1 p.m. at George’s of Galilee Waterfront Seafood Restaurant, Port of Galilee. For information, call 783-2306 or visit georgesofgalilee.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Open Mic hosted by Mark Markrush at 8 p.m. at the Greenwich Hotel & Lounge, 162 Main St., East Greenwich. For more information call 884-4200, email joann@greenwichhotel.com, or visit facebook.com/greenwichhotel.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Founders at 8 p.m. at The Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave. in Westerly. For tickets and more information, call 315-5070, or visit knickmusic.com.
Ballroom Dance Lessons at 6 p.m. at The Towers, 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. For information, call 401-782-2597
Stargazing Nights at 7 p.m. at Frosty Drew Observatory, 61 Park Lane, Ninigret Park, Charlestown, RI 02813. For information, call 401-859-1450 or visit frostydrew.org.
