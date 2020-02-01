Contributing Writer
Ice is thin, beards are thick, trout are lying low and stories are now very, very overworked so in the interest of seeing our way clear to that most welcomed Spring season, this week we’ve cleverly disguised an outdoors column as a clip out winter calendar. Here’s a list of a few places outdoorsmen and women might want to visit to keep their sanity in check as warmer days approach. Ten hours and five minutes of daylight today. There’s hope.
February 1. The Fly Fishing Show sponsored by the Connecticut Fly Fisherman’s Association. There’s good fortune in this small show. We can get lost in big ones in big convention centers, we can drive home lamenting that we didn’t get to talk with this person or that or how the whole day went by so quickly we never found our way to so many tables or seminars. This is a smaller show and that’s a benefit. Visit the children’s fly tying table or walk the big person’s Fly Tyer’s Row. Parking is free and admission is just $3 for adults, kids under 16 are admitted for free. Maneeley’s Banquet and Catering, doors open at 9:00 am. More information can be found on their social media sites.
February 1. Gull Cove Beach Cleanup hosted by Clean Ocean Access. Walk along the beach for a few hours and help pick up the trash. It’s interesting that the cover shot they used for this event is a person carrying a plastic mesh bag used for growing oysters on most aquaculture operations. These bags get lost then roll around the bottom as ghost gear. Over the year’s we’ve pulled numerous similar bags from the edges around Potter Pond. As more shellfish farms are permitted around The Ocean State, it will be worth noting how much of this type of plastic ends up on the beach. This group does quite a lot to clean up our shores of trash not just from careless anglers and oblivious tourists but from private businesses. They are worth a few hours of your time. Gull Cove, 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Portsmouth.
February 4. “Spring Trophy Fishing Narragansett Bay” with Captain BJ Silvia of Flippin’ Out Charters and Greg Vespe. Held in the comfy confines of Ralph Craft’s Crafty One Customs rod building mecca and fully stocked tackle shop, this will be a good night learning about the pair’s success finding stripers as they help you get ready for the first run of 2020 while you enjoy dinner and refreshments. Crafty One Customs/ Rods, Reels & Tackle, 6:30-8:30pm, 1980 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
February 8. 7th Annual Surf Day New and Used Tackle Show. Hosted by the Narragansett Surfcasters, this show is the best. Everything you might need or just want, to fill your tackle bags, add to your rod collection or cast away the winter blues, is laying on any one of the dozens of tables. Marty Wencek will show off his vintage lure collection, chowder will warm your insides and there’s a new fresh water section. Door charges go to support their charity work, which is amazing. Narragansett Community Center, 53 Mumford Road, Narragansett. www.narragansettsurfcasters.org.
February 8, 9. Tried and True Fishing Expo. There’s not a lot of history with this show but the captain is promising a room full of used gear with a few decent vendors, like Narragansett Beer, which works for this guy. Whites of Westport, 66 State Road, Westport, Ma.www.captainmeltrue.com.
February 9. 2020 Customer Appreciation Day at Crafty One Customs. Sure, you can go for the raffles or free food but you really should go to meet Ralph. He’s a pretty talented guy who builds one hell of a rod for any situation. Bring him an idea, a thought, a graphic, a need, even wish for something perfect and his team will make it happen. 11am to 3pm, 1980 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
February 12. Volunteer Night with the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor. This group does amazing work. Learn about their VIP program, which is clever shorthand for Volunteer In Parks Program, their Ambassador programs for their bikeways, trails and birding adventures, their Cemetery Conservation program and the Blackstone Valley Paddle Club. 6:30 to 8:00 pm, 670 Linwood Avenue, Whitinsville, Ma. volunteer@blackstoneheritagecorridor.org, 508-234-4242.
February 22. Bear’s Den 22nd Annual Fly Fishing Expo. This is a big one. The shop needs a traffic cop, the adjoining area is absolutely packed with tyers, sellers, pitch men and water starved fishermen. The raffle is infamous, there’s good food and be warned, there’s no parking at the shop so you’ll be bussed in from a neighboring hotel. Bob Clouser will be there. If you like to fly fish, this is your day. 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, Bear’s Den, 34 Robert W. Boyden Rd., Taunton, Ma.
March 29.2nd annual game dinner sponsored by the R.I. Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse. There will be a 50/50 raffle on 300 tickets, gift baskets, gun raffle and the obligatory door prize to complement five top executive chefs preparing elk, bison, goose and other game meat. Smithfield Elks Lodge, 326 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I.
That’s a full month. Don’t forget there are plenty of stripers in the salt ponds and largemouth are still feeding, especially with that few extra minutes of daylight.
Todd Corayer is a lifelong fisherman and occasional hunter whose writing relies far too much on sarcasm, puns and other people’s honest fish stories while seeing words as puzzle pieces which occasionally all fit together perfectly, which is pure magic.
