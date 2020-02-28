Contributing Writer
“Bloody thou art, bloody will be thy end.” These words uttered by the Duchess of York in William Shakespeare’s King Richard III perfectly encapsulates the progression of the play. The University of Rhode Island theatre department brought the Bard’s bloody tale to life in their 250-seat blackbox theatre during their spring 2020 season.
The student actors expertly delivered the intricate dialogue — a significant feat all things considered. Matthew Oxley, who took on the leading role, did a fantastic job helping the audience to “step into the mind of a seductive megalomaniac,” as detailed in the university’s description of the show.
Other notable performances included Paige Barlow, who played the Young Prince and Mary Mullane, who played both the Duchess of York and the Duke of Norfolk. Overall, the entire cast delivered a phenomenal performance.
If, however, the viewer has anything less than an intricate understanding of the tales of Shakespeare, then this production is not the best introduction. That viewer will find themselves uncertain and wanting for direction from such theatrical staples as sound, blocking and light design.
In condensing this lengthy script to a mere 90-minutes and marketing a high-energy, movement work the players set themselves up for something intriguing, but they may have missed the mark in terms of aesthetic consistency and purpose. They attempted what seemed to be a grungy, back alley aesthetic but it fell short in certain aspects of the design.
The show opened with a high tempo scene where the players passed around the crown in a well-choreographed number. The show tried to obtain a high energy feel but had too many long stretches of time with flat lighting and blocking. This was then punctuated by abrasive music and strobe lights that began and ended very suddenly. The production needed to either fully commit to their aesthetic or keep it traditional, however the special effects added to the performance in certain scenes.
There were a handful of scenes that showcased both the abilities of the actors as well as the potential that lie within the company’s design resources. Richard’s nightmare scene especially utilizes the lights and music in a way that adds to the story and makes one wish that the same level of integration had been used throughout the play.
Likewise, the few scenes where viewers get a glimpse inside of Richard’s twisted mind were the best of the entire production. Seeing him grind on the throne and dance with the dead king’s fur coat while the other characters are off stage and distraught shows the depth of his malice and moral degradation. In the scene where he associates himself with local clergy and pretends to reluctantly accept the throne during the kingdom’s time of need—a need that he orchestrated by repeatedly murdering his own family members—the viewer is privy to the lengths this character will go to manipulate and lie to seize power.
One interesting design choice was the King’s throne. The throne is the only prop that remains on stage for the duration of the show and served as a reminder to the audience of the villainous protagonist’s power-hungry goal. The throne had a minimalistic, cold design. Interestingly, it was deconstructed at the end of the play as the war, which was the culmination of Richard’s demise, broke out and parts of it became the weapons used therein.
The Bard’s enchanting dialogue and the fascinating look inside the mind of such a depraved character naturally carry this play to great depths of intrigue that shine through despite any artistic liberties one might take. Overall, the acting was top notch, but the design could use a little help. Had the attempted aesthetic’s potential been realized, though, this company might have given a timeless tale something fresh to say.
