The latter half of the 2010s saw a rise in math rock’s prolificness and popularity. This phenomenon has been felt both on a local level in Rhode Island and on a wider scale with numerous publications giving bands from all over who adopt that style coverage. It’s a complex kind of music that is unpredictable and abstract whole also finding a pocket to feed off of. There will be three acts exhibiting these tones and progressions at the News Cafe on 43 Broad St. in Pawtucket on Jan. 4. Providence’s Ghosts In The Snow and Charlestown’s People Eating Plastic will be performing on the checkered floor with The Refectory from Bethel, Conn.
I had a chat ahead of the show with vocalist and guitarist Robbie Vozza, guitarist and bassist Jono DeCarlo and drummer Ben Stokes from the latter about the band’s origins, musical influences, their most recent releases and gearing up for a busy year.
Rob Duguay: How did The Refectory come to be?
Robbie Vozza: The Refectory was started by Mike Dicrescenzo, the original bassist of the band, in September 2015. Mike had been pushing me to start writing again, after an almost two year break from playing in a band. Mike and I had played in various projects together before forming The Refectory and it was time to get back to it. The original drummer of the band was Alexa Ambrose. Alexa was and still is a fantastic drummer and a great person, but due to scheduling conflicts Mike and I decided we would have to find a new drummer with a more open schedule.
Mike’s younger brother Brian, who we had also played in various bands with, said that he would be down to do it. As we approached nearing the end of writing our first EP, we asked Jono DeCarlo to come and play guitar. We had all also played with Jono in various bands, so it was a very smooth transition. I’m not sure of the exact timeline, but at some point Mike had to leave the band for work related reasons. I reached out to Ben Stokes to ask if he would be down to try out for bass.
Ben showed up to the first practice and absolutely killed it, he then played bass with us for at least a year before our drummer Brian had to part ways due to work obligations. Jono and I knew that Ben was also a great drummer, so we asked Ben if he would want to try and play drums instead of bass for the band. Ben killed it again and went on to play drums with us up until this past September, when he too had to part ways for personal reasons. When Ben left Jono and I thought about all of the drummers that we had seen play over the last few years and decided we would ask Nick Restivo. We had gotten close with him and the other bands he plays in such as Snowpiler, Lighthouse, and Ourselves, Alone.
He had always stood out to us as not only an extremely talented drummer, but just an extremely talented and driven musician. Nick joined and is absolutely incredible, we couldn’t be more grateful and thrilled to have him in the band.
RD: That’s quite a story. What do each of you consider to be your main musical influences?
Jono DeCarlo: My earliest influences were grunge bands from the 90s. Listening to the music from that time was when I knew music had hooked me and then later getting into bands that skewed towards things less normal influenced what I wanted to play as I got older. I like hearing things I’ve never heard before, things that make me think anything is possible.
RV: I definitely listen to a lot of different styles of music that spans multiple genres, but when asked this question I almost always revert back to the three acts that have truly inspired me. This doesn’t have to do with playing music, but to always push myself to be better when creating music. Bear vs. Shark is always first on that list, they were one of the first bands to absolutely captivate my attention. I remember seeing them at The Empress Ballroom in Danbury, Conn., when they were still an active band. I had never really heard of them, but those were the days when people would just go to shows to go to shows.
If you could get a listen in to a band beforehand that was rad, but a lot of times I’d literally just go to a show and take my chances. It actually made the entire experience more exhilarating. Regardless, Bear vs. Shark played and I remember saying to myself, “I have no idea what is going on right now, but I know it’s something special.” They shortly thereafter went on to become one of my favorite bands. Right around the same time I also go into a band called Gatsby’s American Dream. They were a huge influence on my writing at the time, instrumentally, and vocally.
In my opinion, they’re one of the best bands of the last 15 years. They basically took pop and turned it on it’s head. The vocals are extremely poppy in nature, yet super fresh. The best way to describe the instrumentals would be to take your favorite pop song, throw it in a blender and then spread out the mixture on a table while running your fingers through it multiple times to create separation in verse and chorus. Gatsby’s American Dream are almost like a progressive pop act.
Last but definitely not least, is Elliot Smith. Our drummer Nick had me do the Spotify thing where they show you all of the stats on the music you’ve listened to, and Elliot Smith was my all-time most listened to. His body of work for his relatively short career is absolutely brilliant. He is, in my opinion, the best songwriter of the last 25 years.
Ben Stokes: I was always pretty into odd-metered, chaotic stuff, but discovering Tera Melos at the end of high school was a big game changer for me. Ever since then I have really sought out music that pushes the envelope structurally, texturally, and tonally. I appreciate when a song can make me feel equally satisfied and unsettled.
RD: Last February you guys released the Axe Eater EP followed by the single “Sheep” a few months later in June. Where were the EP and single recorded? What was the main goal you guys had in mind for each release?
JD: We recorded both the EP and single in a studio and practice space we have. We all helped in the tracking process and then I mixed and mastered them at home. We wanted the process to be as comfortable as possible and we figured that we couldn’t be any more comfortable than the place we practice. Before the Axe Eater EP was written, our band went through a lot of changes in lineup and we had settled on a three piece but we were still playing songs we recorded in larger configurations. It was a whole process trying to squeeze four or five-member parts into three people, so writing and getting a recording of us as we actually were with three people was pretty important to us.
We wrote and started playing the single “Sheep” before the EP had even come out. I think we even played it at the release show for the Axe Eater EP, which in hindsight doesn’t make a lot of sense (laughs). By the time we recorded “Sheep” it had already felt like it belonged to the group of songs that came before it.
RD: You guys also released a compilation a few weeks ago that features the bands Nam The Giver, Two Brothers and Karat’s Gold along with yourselves. How did you go about putting it together?
RV: Actually the band Two Brothers are the ones who put the compilation together. Us getting asked to be on that compilation was facilitated by the band Nam The Giver. Danny the guitarist and lead vocalist for that band had recommended us to Two Brothers for it. Danny and I met on Instagram through our band pages and we’ve become really good friends while supporting each other in our musical endeavors. It’s nice to have someone to bounce ideas off of that isn’t someone in your immediate friend group.
Anyone reading this, if you have the time, go and check out this compilation, skip right over us and check out Nam The Giver, Two Brothers, and Karat’s Gold. They’re all such sick bands. Also a big shout out to Two Brothers for putting a lot of time and effort into putting it all together.
RD: What are The Refectory’s plans for the rest of 2020?
RV: 2020 is going to be a busy year for us and it’s the first time ever as a band that we have literally tracked out our entire year plan ahead of time. It actually feels really good and it takes a lot of the anxiety of not knowing what we’re doing off of our minds. First thing to be taken care of is the new EP. We’re going to be recording with Dominick Nastasi, he plays drums in the band All Get Out and currently helps to run a studio in Naugatuck, CT. We’re super pumped to be working with him and are currently continuing to write for that EP.
We’re unsure of an exact release date, but somewhere around late summer is the tentative plan. We also have a bunch of dates booked through March, and then a five day run starting on the 14th of April, which our manager Ryan Lindskog has been working hard on to get booked. Ryan became our manager last fall and has really helped to get the band focused and on path. I really attribute the forward progression of the band to Ryan coming on board. He has been an absolute blessing to the band and just an all around amazing person.
Following the release in late summer, we’re going to be going on a month tour in support of the new EP, followed by another longer tour late fall 2020. We will also be shooting multiple music videos for a few songs off of the New EP. We’re super excited for everything we have planned.
