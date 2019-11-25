In last week’s apple-picking edition of the Journal, I wondered whether we’d ever meet the dual criteria—a hard, killing frost, followed by a stretch of warmer-than-usual temperatures—required to provide us with a bona fide Indian Summer. I guess a case could be made that this most New England of meteorological phenomena may have taken place on Veteran’s Day, when the mercury nudged the 60s following a chilly descent on Saturday the 9th to a low ebb of 19. However, we usually get more than a 24-hour stretch of IS, and any hopes for an extension were quickly dashed when, last Tuesday the 12th, the semi-warm rain changed to something hard and bouncy that was followed by several showers of gale-driven genuine snow which, for a brief time, coated shriveled leaves and stalwart evergreen foliage alike.
In response to the deeper freeze, the local rhododendrons curled their leaves into cigars. The leaf-rolling movement, which also occurs in evergreen ferns, is known to botanists as thermonasty, and it seems to be a strategy that these persistent plants have evolved to avoid damage from frigid temps. No doubt you’ve observed this leaf-reconfiguration at play during the coldest days of winter, but I was pretty amazed to see it occur so early.
Amazement aside, however, I realized that the November cold and snow was starting to look like the start of a pattern. Almost a year ago to the day... well, actually the storm arrived at night... we received more than half a foot of perfect-for-cross-country-skiing powdery snow, and my granddaughter Stasia, who’d just moved in for the duration, quickly took advantage of the unexpected blessing as she crafted snow angels and convened a frozen dinner party at the picnic table I hadn’t yet moved into storage.
But this year’s reprise resulted in nothing more than a short-lived dusting of white.
I hoped that the queen paper wasp hanging around the kitchen porch lights during the quickie warm spell had, along with the other wasps bumping into the windows that afternoon, found suitable shelter from the cold under logs, tree bark, rock crevices, and maybe our shingles. I suspected the craneflies knew where to hide from frostbite. Any tender foliage had, of course, already been done in by that 19 degree murderer, which resulted in sharp-edged ice crystals poking holes in the walls of plant cells, and if the first killing frost didn’t do the job, the second, even stronger insult—the mercury hovered around 17 the mornings of the 13th and 14th—more than finished the essential, though grim, task. The green and once-hopeful leaves of the tomatoes were now tattered rags blowing in the wind, and any remaining fruit was nothing more than wishful thinking. This year, there’d be no solid green orbs sitting on the windowsills and working towards red and ripe self-improvement.
The hydrangea foliage was limp and would soon join the host of oak and maple leaves on the ground, where all of this green-going-to-brown exuberance would beckon to the Naturalist, “Rake me up... rake me up...” There were probably more important tasks on the “to-do” list, but though my love of leaf raking almost certainly merits an entry in the compendium of psychological ills called the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (currently in its fifth edition), I gave in to the moment, grabbed the appropriate tools, and got to work.
There’s something wonderfully nostalgic about this annual task, which was a job the entire Fellman clan used to tackle every late October—in the pre-climate-change autumns of the 1950s and ‘60s when I was a kid, the majority of the leaves turned color and fell a couple of weeks earlier than is our present lot—and when I hear the sound of rake tines scraping again rocks and frozen ground, it takes me back. Way back. Leaves are my personal time machines, although there’s one sensory passport consigned to history. If you’ve got some years, no, decades, on you, you may remember the fate of all that foliage raked into piles, first for jumping into, then for putting into the canvas bin of the Pelican cart, which was next pushed to the street and dumped along the edge of Deerfield Road in Cranston. After all the leaves were in place, the entire pyre was ignited, warming the workers and sending what I remember as a heavenly smell into the sky.
Alas, that aroma was, in truth, the perfume of atmospheric hell, for the burning added to the already horrendous air pollution that was usually in place in the era before environmental enlightenment and the passage of the Clean Air Act of 1963. Not long after this still-essential federal legislation became law, the annual foliage immolation was outlawed in favor of more environmentally responsible disposal practices. On the ridge, we simply rake the leaves off our small lawn, put them into a big pile in an area trying to become a garden, and leap into the leaf stack enough times to compress the mound and trigger both joy and hip and knee joint arthritis. The grassland is now ready for the Annual Fellman Football Game, a Thanksgiving tradition, and the leaf pile is left to the tender mercies of worms, arthropods, bacteria, and fungi, the natural world’s master recycling crew. By next year, the mound will be reduced to a layer of mineral-rich soil ready for planting. The air, to say nothing of our lungs, will give thanks.
We’ll be doing the same, as, no matter how cold or warm the weather, we make the ridge acceptable, outside and inside, for the crowd planning to gather with us, and, on a modest field of dreams cleared of oak leaves, play football. The Kennedy Family may get all the credit for beginning this family tradition, but we’ve been hosting a Thanksgiving game for at least as long as that Massachusetts clan. And, as long as the assembled Fellmans and relatives agree not to hit the Naturalist in the pacemaker, I’m cleared to play. We’ll work up an appetite until the Great Horned Owls begin to hoot at dusk, and then we’ll leave the lawn to give thanks, feast, enjoy those apple pies, and make ready for the next athletic contest: Black Friday and subsequent shopping. ’Tis the season for consumption, after all. ’Tis definitely the season.
