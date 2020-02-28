Contributing Writer
As if I needed any more signs that spring was beginning to make its presence known, there was this in my e-mail inbox: Opening Day tickets on sale today at 10 a.m. The note, of course, came from my beloved, if, alas, this year likely beleaguered, Boston Red Sox, and it was offering me the opportunity to journey to Fenway Park on Thursday, April 2nd, at 2 p.m. for the team’s debut contest against the Chicago White Sox. It was certainly tempting, but whether Opening Day finds the Naturalist and his definitely beleaguered spouse taking the Green Line from the massive Riverside MBTA parking lot to the Kenmore Square stop and walking to the venerable stadium—assuming it’s not raining... or snowing...—or the afternoon of the Second involves staying home and turning on the radio to listen as Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione and company once again bring us to the bleachers, I regarded the ticket announcement as undeniable evidence that winter’s reign is coming to an end.
Now, as I make this rather bold editorial statement on a day when the temperature has taken a sharp drop, I’m all too well aware of my own personal shortcomings in the prognostication department. To be sure, I’m hardly alone. New England’s often unpredictable weather has driven many forecasters to drink—or San Diego, where things are much more well-behaved—so if, when you’re reading this, it’s bitter cold and there’s a foot of fresh snow on the ground, well, surely you didn’t think winter was going to let us off scot-free, eh?
But maybe it will, for the Sox ticket announcement has had plenty of company in the natural early-spring-signs department. A growing number of plants and animals are voting with their leaves and blossoms, wings and feet, in favor of leaving winter behind. I’ve already noted the extra-advanced opening of aconite, crocus, hellebore, witch hazel, and skunk cabbage blooms, and on a post-medical stop to hike the trails of the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge in Westbrook, Connecticut, I noticed, in the sun- and stone-warmed gardens of the Enoch Murdock House that graces the trailhead of the Salt Meadow Unit, a profusion of snowdrops. Galanthus nivalis—the genus name translates approximately to “milk flower,” while the species name means “of the snow”—is yet another member of the ultra-early-bloomer flower congregation, and as its scientific designation implies, it has no qualms whatsoever about raising its white-etched-with-green, bell-like blossoms above a white blanket. Indeed, British gardeners—Galanthus is a native of Europe—dubbed the garden stalwart “February fairmaids” and their French counterparts called it perce-neige, the “snow piercer.”
At McKinney, there was no snow to be seen, so the snowmaids had it easy. They and the other early garden and wildflowers set the stage for several other debuts, all of them significantly before their expected arrival time.
In my record book, I usually hear, then spot, the first of the returning Red-shouldered hawks at the end of February. In 2020, however, the shrill whistles of the forest-nesting raptors started to pierce the windows—Red-shouldereds are nothing if not loud—in the middle of the month and had me grabbing my camera and binoculars to try to snag images of the migrants soaring home from winter headquarters as far south as Mexico. Actually, I had thought I’d heard those unmistakable calls even earlier, but Blue Jays are fine Red-shouldered mimics, and I was, it turned out, utterly mistaken.
Not this time.
Sunlight showed through a pair of soaring wings, and the hawk was soon joined by what was probably his mate. As I watched the start of an aerial ballet, I wondered where the couple would nest this year. I hoped it would be close enough to monitor and photograph. I also hoped they’d be able to pull off a successful clutch.
I delighted in the show for awhile, and after the elegant raptors drifted out of sight, perhaps to scout out a nursery, I drifted off in the direction of a large wetland with a open spot I’ve dubbed Palmer’s Pond, in honor of the farmers who own the area and grow acres of silage corn in the surrounding uplands. All winter long, the fallow fields are home to Canada Geese, once migratory waterfowl that have become homebodies and stick around gleaning corn that didn’t get harvested and winter rye planted for soil conservation and enrichment purposes.
The pond is often filled with geese, and this year, with the exception of perhaps a week or so during what passed for a cold snap, Palmer’s has been mostly ice-free and accommodating to the large birds. Since the wetland is on my cardiac-rehab walk route, I get to check on arrivals, departures, and hangers-on several times a week, so I’ve developed a good picture of whom to expect. With winter feeling like it was on the leave-taking list, I’ve been scanning the sea of geese for other birds—ducks, especially.
The earliest northern migrants would, in a typical year, be Pintails, the distinguished males of which possess a long, needle-like tail and, notes the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s must-bookmark “All About Birds” website, “a gleaming white breast and a white line down their chocolate brown head and neck.”
Pintail gentlemen in their breeding finery are glorious to behold—their mates, and I mean no disrespect here, define the term “plain Janes”—and for the first time this winter, there they were.
Nor were they the only newcomers. A number of times this year, I’ve spotted Hooded Mergansers among the Canadas, and on this visit on the 16th, the energetic diving ducks were up and down on and in the pond. I haven’t yet spotted their early-arriving cousins, an almost all-white male merganser commonly dubbed the Goosander. But there was another harbinger on Palmer’s, a Ring-necked Duck—a “sharply marked bird of gleaming black, gray, and white,” said the Cornell bird mavens, adding that “at distance, look for this species’ distinctive, peaked head to help you identify it.” (The namesake, chestnut neck collar is hard to see.)
While I watched the waterfowl, a group of a dozen young cows feeding in the area above the pond watched me and then, their curiosity aroused, came by for a closer look. I moved back a bit to avoid having a Holstein lick my lenses—I speak from experience—and before I figured I was going to have to call it a day, I did a quick last scan of the water and noticed something odd: a mostly white duck in the shallows. On closer inspection, I noticed what Cornell described as the male’s “blocky color palette . . . with its bright white chest, rusty sides, and green head.” I couldn’t miss the duck’s enormous bill that resembled a garden spade. I’d never seen a Northern Shoveler, a common dabbling duck that uses its outsized beak to stir up and filter out seeds and crustaceans from the water’s edge, at Palmer’s, so I guessed this lone male was simply on its way, earlier than usual, north. However and why-ever this was occurring, the well-ahead-of-spring migration tide was on the rise just as surely as maple sap was heading upstream in the newly awakened trees.
As if I needed any more reminders of pilgrim’s progress, a trio of male Red-winged Blackbirds, a good two weeks ahead of history, was calling just out of camera range. And then, of course, there were those Red Sox tickets.
