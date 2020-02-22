Contributing Writer
Where does the wind come from, and where does the wind go? We know not from where it comes nor where it goes, though we certainly know it is there. Wind, like much in our experience, is somewhat mysterious. There is plenty of science and so forth that tries to give us the rational bit on these things, though most of it fails to truly satisfy the seeker’s understanding. Perhaps the perspective we take needs to be broadened.
The wind can be so soothing and refreshing, and then in an instant it can be completely overwhelming. The soft breeze that blows up into a gale has a lot of metaphorical parallel with life itself. We never know what might happen next in life, and we are often caught off guard. Is there nothing we can do to fortify ourselves in regard to life and what we may encounter as we travel the path? There is, and it simply boils down to faith. If we have it, we truly can know that everything is okay and will be okay. It does not have to be more than this. It is more than enough. How is your faith holding up just now? What might you do to strengthen it? There are ways…
Today’s book shares an author’s fantastic journey as part of a trilogy and body of work that is deep and interesting. The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss is published by DAW Books and was written in 2008. This book asks us to look deeply into ourselves and allows us some new, perhaps, perspective on what this life is all about. It is a work of fiction, part of a trilogy which also includes The Wise Man’s Fear and The Slow Regard of Silent Things, and opens up a very entertaining and thought provoking world of fantasy and philosophy for the reader.
The title of today’s book, The Name of the Wind, gives us something to ponder right off the bat. We name types of wind – breeze, gale, hurricane, whisper, etc. – though actually naming a wind like Bob or Betty seems a bit odd. If we cannot see it, though we do know it is there, what and why would we name it? Can we think of other things in life that are like this? There are many.
Patrick Rothfuss’s little blurb on Amazon helps us to know him a bit better. “Patrick Rothfuss is the bestselling author of The Kingkiller Chronicle. His first novel, The Name of the Wind, won the Quill Award and was a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year. Its sequel, The Wise Man’s Fear, debuted at #1 on The New York Times bestseller chart and won the David Gemmell Legend Award. His novels have appeared on NPR’s Top 100 Science Fiction/Fantasy Books list and Locus’ Best 21st Century Fantasy Novels list. Pat lives in Wisconsin, where he brews mead, builds box forts with his children, and runs Worldbuilders, a book-centered charity that has raised more than six million dollars for Heifer International.”
Clearly Mr. Rothfuss is passionate about his work and when we find someone who is passionate about their work and life, we may do well to observe and see if we may learn something. Friends have noted the influence of Rothfuss’s work in their lives as being quite depp and dramatic, in a meaningful way. If you have yet to consider this author, perhaps our little suggestion here will open a new door for your exploration. We wish you well if so, and of course thank you for your consideration, kindly.
Wind in its indescribable self makes us think deeply, and allows us to recognize the vast space that we live in. It has cleansing power, it has entertainment value, it is free and it is freeing. If you feel a little down, perhaps go stand out in the wind for a while and see if that helps. Open your heart to the wind, and know this too shall pass. Love is like wind in many ways. We cannot see it, touch it, or otherwise sense it this way, though we know it is there. It is bigger than our simple minds can grasp, and love never fails. Wind does not compete, it just is. We hope you feel love and feel loved today. The wind will change, the wind will rise and fall, and we know it will always be there. This is good.
Enjoy and read on!
