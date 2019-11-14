If the long-range forecasts—the ones from the Weather Channel and the National Weather Service, not the prognostications of the Woolly Bear caterpillars, whose relative amounts of black to brown seem to be calling for a bit colder weather than usual—are even close to correct, early to mid November may be an autumn month devoid of one of the most hallowed meteorological experiences in our region: the so-called Indian Summer. According to the NWS, a true Indian Summer is a brief “period of abnormally warm weather following the killing freeze of autumn. A killing freeze occurs when the overnight temperature reaches 28 degrees or colder and may or may not occur with frost.”
If you accept that definition, then last week’s Journal, which declared that the first condition had been met for the advent of an IS, might have been premature, since an NWS-appropriate killing freeze didn’t arrive until the end of last week. True, we had earlier frosts but the mercury never dipped below 30, until it plummeted last Friday and nearly entered the teens on Saturday morning. With that, any hope of having late-ripening tomatoes disappeared, and subsequent predictions suggested that those “halcyon days” characterized, in the words of a late-18th-century, upstate New Yorker soldier and farmer named John Hector St. John de Crèvecoeur, by “an interval of calm and warmth” that feature “a tranquil atmosphere and general smokiness,” might not be our lot in 2019. (Boston historian Albert Matthews noted that Crèvecoeur was the first person to use “Indian Summer” in print.)
Nothing is guaranteed in meteorology, and once the period of ridiculously warm—it was nearly 70—weather on our stormy Halloween was ushered out by a strong cold front that generated gales and a field test of our generator during a whole-day power outage, we decided to take advantage of some clear conditions for our annual field trip north in search of Northern Spy apples, an heirloom variety that my pie-making wife Pam has called the best baking apple in creation. I am not one to disagree.
Whenever possible, we try to eat local. It’s better for the health of the planet. It’s wonderful for the economic health of our neighbor farmers. And if locally produced fruits and vegetables, along with eggs, milk, and meat, are undeniably a little more expensive than what you can get at Stop and Shop, Shaw’s, Walmart, or Aldi’s, well, so be it. To be sure, we also shop at those fine supermarkets and we attempt to cut costs whenever possible. But when we can, we support the efforts of our local food-growers, particularly when it comes to pies.
Of course, calling what my wife creates for the upcoming Thanksgiving feast “local” is something of a stretch. The flour is always from King Arthur, a Vermont-based miller whose wheat comes from Kansas and other wheat-growing states, none of them nearby. The lard—Pam always uses lard as shortening, which, in wisdom handed down from grandmother to mother to daughter, makes the best crusts—comes from one source and one source only: the Amish-raised pigs prepared by a venerable smokehouse known as Dietrich’s Meats and Country Store in Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania. (This charming village off of Pennsylvania interstate I-78 is about 250 miles southwest of the ridge, and is well worth the periodic trip; lard keeps a long time in the refrigerator.) The sugar and spices can only be obtained from distant lands, but the apples are almost neighborhood-derived.
If I weren’t such a devotee of the woods, we would have, by now, been the proud possessors of an orchard filled with old-fashioned apples rich in flavor and history. At harvest time, it’s truly a blessing to go to the supermarkets and enjoy bins of such stalwarts as Macintosh, Red Delicious, Empire, Ginger Gold, Macoun, and, the newest of the treasures, the Honeycrisp, but if those are the only varieties you know, you’re in for a treat if you visit a farm that also offers heirlooms. I tried to grow two of them—the Esopus Spitzenburg, the apple beloved by Thomas Jefferson and planted at Monticello, and the Cox Orange Pippin, an esteemed English dessert fruit that is often nurtured in this country—but apples thrive on full sun. Try as I might with extra fertilizer and encouraging words, the trees weren’t happy in the shade and rarely put forth a crop.
So every autumn, when we should have been able to pick in our backyard, we instead hit the road in search of different tastes and fascinating back-stories.
We discovered the pie-timber prowess of the Northern Spy in the orchard tended by the neighbor of my wife’s folks when they lived near the upstate New York village of Cazenovia. The Spy, we learned, apparently originated by chance more than 200 years ago outside of Rochester, New York, and orchardists soon noted its good points. When horticulturist S.A. Beach wrote his 1903-published compendium, The Apples of New York, the variety was touted as “easily rank[ing] among the very best winter apples” of that state and beyond.
The Spy, however, isn’t happy growing in our relatively warm climate in southern New England, and when Pam’s dad passed away and her mom moved south, we lost our easy connection. Then our one nearby source, an orchard in northern Rhode Island, finally proved too balmy for the apple, so we had to hit the road for apple-pie bliss.
Last year, we hit the Malus jackpot in Walpole, New Hampshire, the location of a marvelous, 500-acre, pick-your-own hillside orchard known as Alyson’s. In addition to all of the popular varieties, from Macintosh to Honeycrisp, Alyson’s specializes in antique apples, some of them in cultivation for at least 500 years, and the orchard includes more than two-dozen old-time cultivars in its holdings. “The heirlooms have their own special characteristics, from their taste and appearances to their cooking and keeping qualities,” orchard-master Homer Dunn told me, adding that an additional appeal was simply nostalgia. “People are getting back to the olden days.”
On our November 2nd visit, Homer was eager to show us just why the heirlooms have made a return to the hearts and minds of apple-lovers everywhere. “Try this one,” he would say over and over, as we sampled the texture and unusual flavors of once popular varieties, the Roxbury Russet, Hudson’s Golden Gem (this tastes like a ripe pear), Winesap, Tolman Sweeting, and Spitzenburg among them. Apple historians—scholars of the fruit, not the computer company—have documented more than 7,500 different varieties since the Mother of All Malus was somehow developed from a central Asian, astringent fruit tree called Malus sieversii more than 4,000 years ago. But for one reason or another, most of the cultivars have disappeared from commerce in favor of commoners that are easier to grow and mass-market.
Alas, Homer told us over the phone before we headed north to Alyson’s, the Spy crop apparently failed in 2019—probably the weather, he explained—but he had alternatives, two newer apples known respectively as Fortune and Spigold, both of which had lots of Spy genes in their background. And there were certainly other worthy contenders to the baking crown, but on a last minute, late afternoon walk around the orchard, I thought I’d stop by the two rows of Spy trees. If nothing else, I planned to give them encouragement for next year.
What I discovered, however, was that their failure wasn’t complete. Here and there, a Northern Spy, fully ripe and beautiful, beckoned. I filled every pocket and came back to the car with a large grin, as I presented nine treasures to my wife. Once again, there’d be perfect pies for Thanksgiving. Really perfect pies.
