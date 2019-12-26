The Annual Visit From the Weather Oracle
At precisely 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, the 21st, the sun’s rays will be directly over the mapmaker’s line that marks the Tropic of Capricorn 23.4367 degrees south of the Equator, and we will, at that very moment, experience the astronomical start of winter. The solstice marks the official shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and there’ll be celebrations throughout the above-the-equator parts of the world, most notably in Newgrange, a more than 5,000 year old Neolithic site in eastern Ireland that is home to a large and utterly marvelous tomb filled with ancient carvings and, at sunrise on the solstice, an abundance of light traveling down a precisely aligned passageway.
There’ll also be festivities at the more well-known (and newer) Stonehenge in honor of Alban Arthan, which, according to the venerable Farmer’s Almanac, is the Welsh term for Light of Winter—“a universal festival, which has been (and still is) celebrated by many people and is probably the oldest seasonal festival of humankind. In Druidic traditions, the Winter Solstice is thought of as a time of death and rebirth when Nature’s powers and our own souls are renewed. It marks the moment in time when the Old Sun dies and the Sun of the New Year is born.”
By the time you read this edition of the Journal, the last to see print this year and decade, you’ll probably be relaxing and recharging from having celebrated another December holiday, and while you’re sitting around the Yule log, lighting Chanukah candles, playing with your Christmas toys, eating dumplings with the family during the Dongzhi Winter Solstice Festival, honoring the core values embodied in Kwanzaa, or practicing the role reversals of Saturnalia, I hope the festivities have been just splendid for you and yours. I also hope that the beginning of winter is not the start of low-light-connected depression, a.k.a., “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” which often goes by the entirely appropriate shorthand, SAD.
Happily, I am not afflicted by this malady—hooray, one illness I don’t yet have in my dotage—so I am not spending the cold season in front of grow lights nor at the ticket counters of planes bound for the Tropic of Capricorn, where it’s actually summer, or other parts south. Besides, I’m a little on the busy side, since, as we’ve long known about life in the north, the first official day of winter is not necessarily in concert with the first winter day. Meteorologists actually mark the start of the W triad of months as the first day of December, which is, according to records, when it starts to get wood-stove-cold around here.
But for my part, I have a more precise definition of winter’s effective debut. On the ridge, I mark that First Day at the inaugural 24-hour period when the temperature never rises above freezing.
By that bone-chilling measure, the cold season began on the 19th—a couple of days ahead of the astronomical schedule. On that bitter day, the mercury in my ancient Taylor minimum-maximum thermometer was sitting at 10 degrees F. at daybreak and it barely reached 20 at its zenith. The sky might have been clear, but the howling wind generated by an offshore gale swept all thoughts of warmth elsewhere and kept me ever on the move between two hungry wood stoves and the not-full-enough woodpile.
It was genuinely frigid, the only memory of summer in my brain triggered by an appointment with my friendly dermatologist who examined a suspicious new tiny growth on my face, inquired about earlier sunburns—I’d had many as a kid when parents routinely encouraged children to bake into lobsters so that they’d tan once the old fried skin had peeled off… yes, I know: such parental behavior would now constitute child abuse—and proceeded to excise the tissue for biopsy. “Whether it’s a melanoma or something benign, I think I caught it early so you should be fine,” he said, reassuringly.
On the teeth-chattering walk back to the car, I was wind-chilled back to reality by the length of my shadow: on this first feels-like-winter day close to the first official day of winter, my shadow was almost as long at around mid-day as it would be all year—a sign of the advent of the solstice... and the longest night of the year.
“Cold and dark enough for you?” I heard from inside the car.
Oh great, I muttered. First, I’m afflicted with frostbite and chilblains... then I have to worry about skin cancer... and now I’m about to confront a carjacker...
My “guest,” however, was no one unduly confrontational. Rather, I’d been found and favored with an annual visit from the Weather Oracle, that too-often off-key prognosticator of prognosticators, sage of meteorological sages, forecaster of... no, wait, that’s Phil the Groundhog...
“You forgot to include Wisest of Wisests,” the WO intoned, reading my thoughts as only he can do.
“I was getting to that,” I replied, greeting the old sage warmly while trying to avoid a hug that did damage to the incision on my right cheekbone.
“Fear not, Earthling—the Great and Powerful Oracle knows about your plight and will do nothing to cause further trouble,” he said, in a voice very reminiscent of that emanating from behind the screen in the Wizard of Oz.
“Nice special effect,” I replied. “Hey, does your forecasting magic say anything about the biopsy outcome?”
“Um, no,” he said, stroking his long, white beard. “I can’t say anything about that—my legal team is trying to keep me out of hot malpractice waters.”
“Well, then: what about cold-time meteorological waters?” I asked. “Are we going to have winter this year, or has climate change finally killed off Currier and Ives?”
“Naturalist,” he replied. “I have good news and bad news.”
“Do tell,” I said as we drove out of the parking lot and passed sparkling trees encased in ice from a recent spate of freezing rain.
“Based on my analysis of Woolly Bear caterpillar pelage—lots more black than rusty brown—and my arthritis, I’d say that you better go home and add to that wood pile. Keep the shovels handy. Buy some more winter-strength socks and gloves. And make sure the cross-country skis and snowshoes are ready for trekking. This year’s going to be wetter and colder than we’ve seen in quite some time. It won’t last long time—we’re still warming the planet—but we’re going to experience a winter closer to what used to be usual on the ridge and beyond.”
“That’s great news,” I gushed. “But what about the less-than-good tidings?”
“You’re always going to have to put on heavy-duty sunscreen,” the WO counseled. “Always... and for goodness sake, wear a hat when you’re out delighting in the natural world. Please.”
So I will, and from all of us on the ridge, I hope your holidays were warm and merry, and your entry into 2020 a fine start to the New Year. Stay warm... and don’t forget the sunscreen.
