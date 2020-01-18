Contributing Writer
Coastal towns have one special element that is not found in the inner landlocked regions of the world, that being vitamin sea. The benefits of vitamin sea are indescribably delicious, and folks who live close to the ocean know this. To take a brisk or sauntering stroll along the seashore has an invigorating effect on the mind, body and spirit of anyone who is so privileged to do so. For those lucky enough to live by the sea, it is said, they are lucky enough. We would say they are blessed.
Once a person has lived by the sea, and taken advantage of the fresh life giving salty air, the lovely meandering or crashing sounds of the waves rolling in and felt the sand beneath the feet, they would no sooner give this up than lose a leg. Some would prefer to give the leg, in fact. The other thing a person receives in spades when they spend time along the ocean’s edge is a fresh perspective. One feels quite small, right sized we might say, when peering out to the horizon across the sea. This is a very strong and pointed perspective to have. We are not the middle of the universe, and there is great relief in this fact.
Today’s book comes as a suggestion during a flighty and difficult time of the year to keep one’s health up. Folks seem to find all manner of viral and bacterial sicknesses to share with each other during the winter months. The cold is not to blame, more perhaps the closed in nature of inside life in the winter. The cold only makes the body’s immune system a bit less hearty, and thereby contributes to a more challenged ability to stay healthy. Our book Curing the Incurable – Vitamin C, Infectious Diseases and Toxins by Thomas Levy provides a slew of scientific based information on the other vitamin C, and why it is so helpful and necessary for good human health.
The British sailors received the nickname along the way ‘limeys’. This sounds a bit humorous for some reason. In fact, the nickname came from a lifesaving policy the British military had put in place around the 1850s of adding lemon juice rations to the sailors’ grog so as to help prevent the deadly disease scurvy. Nobody likes to have scurvy. It is very destructive to the body system. Teeth fall out, and other rather malicious side-effects occur. The connection with this to our book today is direct.
Dr. Levy, a cardiologist, was asked to assist a friend who was a dentist with a number of patients he was working with. The patients had all manner of sicknesses outside of the dental situations they faced. The good doctor Levy was asked to administer small and large doses of vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid specifically) to patients undergoing various dental procedures. There was some amazing results and some really interesting patient reaction, positive, to the process. Interesting enough it was for the doctor to deeply research the topic of vitamin C, and to then write this book.
The results are quite astounding. Vitamin C does a myriad of good things for the body, from the immune system, through the digestive system, epidermal, dental and the cardiac system, as well. In fact, there is no system which does not benefit from vitamin C in some manner, and all of them suffer with a lack of vitamin C in the diet. The doctor here was writing for other doctors and was quite meticulous in his research and sharing of conclusions. This book, and this vitam are a wonder!
So, for us here in the Ocean State, for 2020, we here On the Bookshelf prescribe a heavy dose of vitamin C to be taken preferably while enjoying the air, sounds, water and healing benefits of our own vitamin Sea! We forecast better health, happiness and peace of mind with this prescription. If you are lucky and blessed enough, you may find some salty sea clementines floating along the edge of the water, just by the sea foam. On a recent walk, we found just this, and they were quite tasty, wrapped tightly in their very durable skin.
Enjoy and read on!
