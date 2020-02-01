Contributing Writer
I’m not a big believer in long-range weather forecasts, so the string of above-normal temperatures and more-rain-than-snow prognosticated into early February by the Weather Channel is definitely not moving me in the direction of replacing the long underwear with shorts or the cross-country skis and snowshoes (alas, each conveyance used only once, so far) with my bicycle (also, surprisingly, ridden once in January). I continue to plug various leaks in the windows with Mortite, cut firewood—some for this year, but most intended for 2021—and feed the wood stove’s teenage appetite. (It may be in the 40s by day and 30s at night, but without a fire, it would quickly get hypothermia-inducing chilly indoors.)
Meteorological skepticism aside, however, I’m also eagerly awaiting the augury of a Pennsylvania rodent named Punxsutawney Phil. Perhaps you are as well.
Everyone knows this guy—in these days of equal opportunities, it’s worth pointing out that Phil has sometimes been Phyllis—who is the star in a long-running reality show that hails from a promontory called Gobbler’s Knob in west-central Pennsylvania. Every February 2nd since 1887, the good folks from nearby Punxsutawney and elsewhere have trooped uphill to receive a forecast from a creature dubbed, by a hard-working PR agent, no doubt, the “Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary.’’ Ah, yes... and “money in the bank” for the small town’s tourism business.
The first celebration was actually very humble. In 1886, an enterprising journalist by the name of Clymer Freas, who edited the Punxsutawney Spirit, declared on the 2nd, “Today is groundhog day and up to the time of going to press the beast has not seen its shadow.”
Freas didn’t pull this notion out of thin air. The town and the surrounding areas were settled in the 1700s by Europeans, many of whom were German. Their tradition embraced a mid-winter celebration known as Candlemas Day, which held that if the weather was fair, winter would come roaring back. As they said in the Old Country:
For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day,
So far will the snow swirl until May.
For as the snow blows on Candlemas Day,
So far will the sun shine before May.
In their native land, the Germans would watch badgers to see if they cast a shadow in the February 2nd or thereabouts sunshine, but Pennsylvania lacked these members of the Weasel family so, as a reasonable replacement, the settlers settled on the groundhog, a badger lookalike, even though Marmota monax is biologically a rodent, not a mustelid.
Now, even after many years of looking for a biological explanation, I still haven’t discovered how the heck eighteenth-century naturalists found an M. monax wandering above ground in early February. While scientists have observed sleep-wake cycles in the animal, which spends the winter hibernating in a subterranean den below the frost line, groundhogs, a.k.a. woodchucks, whistlepigs, land beavers, even aardvarks (I have no explanation for that one), are almost never seen aboveground at this time of year.
Maybe it was warmer back then in the Keystone State when, in February 4, 1841, Morgantown storekeeper named James Morris recorded in his journal: “Last Tuesday, the 2nd, was Candlemas Day, the day on which, according to the Germans, the Groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters and if he sees his shadow he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day be cloudy he remains out, as the weather is to be moderate.”
These days, Groundhog Day is something of a circus, as at least thirty thousand people typically gather together around daybreak to watch Phil’s top-hatted handlers, the members of the so-called Inner Circle, present the newly awakened creature, with two scrolls that hold the possible directions of the meteorological future. When the Chief Groundhog Whisperer is satisfied that the rodent has made a choice, it then falls to the Inner Circle’s president to translate the forecast from the beast’s native tongue—Groundhog-ese, no doubt—into English. Then comes the solemn declaration, which is quickly translated into many languages and sent ‘round the world. The rodent is taken back to his climate-controlled home at the town library, where the creature probably proceeds to go back to sleep, which is the normal state of affairs for a groundhog at the very middle of winter. The rest of us are left to ponder the pronouncement.
We’re told that Phil is never wrong, but a sober analysis of the predictions shows that he’s about as accurate as a coin-toss. Actually, he’s less accurate.
The records are not complete from the early days, but according to Stormfax, Phil has seen his shadow 109 times and remained shadowless 19 times. He’s been correct in his interpretations, alas, only 39 percent of the time.
I believe my esteemed colleague, the Weather Oracle, does a bit better, and I can’t help but wonder if I should put more stock in other organisms than in a roused-from-slumber-badger-stand-in.
The woodpeckers, for example, have already started to bang out courtship songs on hard, dead branches that carry an unmistakeable tune. In the increasing hours of daylight, the chickadees will soon start singing their “pee-dee” mating songs. There are geese gathering into increasing restless flocks, and while the coast till entertains the usual cast of sea duck characters, I suspect that before too long, we’ll be visited by migrating freshwater ducks, particularly the first Pintails, Ring-neckeds, and Woodies. The mama Holsteins are due to deliver calves soon, and, to my amazement, the first flowers appeared, on January 23rd, to be exact, on the Spring Witchhazel plants. Having these intricate, thin, red crepe paper blossoms to savor is a joy, to be sure, but also yet another climate-change concern. Their 2020 debut is record early—in the past, I haven’t usually spotted them until around Valentine’s Day—but ahead of historical schedule seems to be the new climatological reality. That’s what the witch hazels appear to be telling me. I don’t need a meandering groundhog to translate that message.
