The day before the Snow Moon of February turned absolutely full—to be precise, this occurred at 2:34 on Sunday morning, the Ninth—it was abundantly clear that the lunar show was not going to live up to its age-old-name expectations. Not only was there no sign of snow on the ground, but there was nary a hint of the white stuff in the forecast, short- or long-term. It felt strange, even a bit sad, to realize that there wouldn’t be one of those matchless nighttime photo opportunities provided by a semi-supermoon that filled the landscape with brilliant light and deep shadows, but, as Nobel laureate Bob Dylan once wrote and sang, “the times, they are a-changin’”... and we’re going to have to adjust our expectations accordingly. Perhaps the moon’s February designation will have to change as well, although calling it the “Maybe-Snow Moon” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
And to underscore the state of climate alteration, there was this: on Saturday the 8th, not a week after Punxsutawney Phil had predicted an early spring, I noticed unmistakable evidence that the rodent was clearly on to something.
As I wrote a couple of journals ago, the red Witch Hazel shrub that is always a harbinger of spring bloomed extra early—record early, in fact—this year, and as I photographed close-ups of its curious red flowers with their stunningly contrasty yellow centers during that warmer-than-usual day, I thought I’d better start combing the gardens and forest floors for other signs of life. I wasn’t to be disappointed.
Poking out of the leaf litter in one of my shade gardens was the first growth of a delicate-looking member of the Corydalis family. There are a few native species of a group of plants whose tubular flowers were thought to resemble the head of a lark (korydalis, in Greek), but the one I was looking at came originally from seeds I’d obtained through the American Rock Garden Society when I attempted to re-created a section of alpine terrain on a ridge hill slope. Most of the plants didn’t survive my horticultural project, but the Corydalis fell in love with the lower-land terrain, and, these days, it sometimes looks like it own the place—almost lapsing into the “invasive species” category. Keeping it more or less well-behaved takes some doing, but it’s worth the work because the flowers are gloriously golden, prolific, and on display from early spring until late autumn. As a bonus, the fern-like, compound leaves are themselves very pretty, and, as was apparent, any delicacy is an illusion. Corydalis is mountaintop tough.
Like the red Witch Hazel flowers, I’d never seen the so-called “Fumewort” start growing so early. And as I watched the foliage quiver in the gentle breeze—it was too early for flowers... yet—I realized that it had company.
Plenty of company.
One of my favorite natural history games in February might be dubbed: Find the First Evidence of the Growing Season’s Start. One of the first “winners” in this annual contest is an amazingly hardy garden plant known as the Winter Aconite. Eranthis hyemalis—the name means “winter-flowering,” in Greek—is a native of an upland area from southern France through Bulgaria that has found a home in the northern U.S. While various crocuses and snowdrops get most of the accolades for early flowering, Winter Aconite typically beats them to the blooming punch, often displaying its cheery, yellow buttercup-like blossoms under the snow... back when we had such conditions. With neither a white blanket nor untoward cold to stifle its inclinations, the aconite came out of hiding record-early, too, and added a touch of warm sunshine to the otherwise drab ground.
This year’s Great Awakening had clearly begun, and without having to look too far afield, I easily spotted, over the next few days, numerous other contenders for early-arising honors. There were the hellebores, of course, a group of extra-hardy European and Asian plants known to gardeners as “Christmas” and “Lenten” roses because of their matchless ability to cure the winter blues by blooming outdoors from, depending on the year, December through April. (These are not related to roses, incidentally; like the aconites, the hellebores are in the Buttercup family.)
The garden primroses had increasingly fat buds that were no longer hidden by their crinkly, tough leaves. The spiky foliage of the Siberian iris was showing itself, as were the broader leaves of the earliest tulips. And as if to second Phil’s “I told you so” prognostication, a handful of pale crocuses opened for business on the 12th, a debut that once again re-wrote the ridge record books.
With these signs of life in evidence, it was high time to search the wetlands for that earliest of natural bloomers, the Skunk Cabbage. As any school kid knows—particularly, one who has walked with me—Symplocarpus foetidus gets its common name from the skunk-like smell of its torn leaves, but foliage won’t start appearing until March. What attracts the Naturalist and his followers at this time of year is the remarkable S. foetidus flower. It too is malodorous, but the mephitic blossom is also endowed with a most unplant-like talent: the Skunk Cabbage bloom can make its own heat!
Inside a well-insulated floral “hoodie,” the well-regulated temperature is in the neighborhood of the comfortable 70s, even if the outside air is well below freezing. Not only does the SC have a furnace, it also possesses a thermostat. In fact, the plant can be warm enough to melt snow, and often, I find it by looking for bare spots from which the hooded flowers offer their services as warming huts for potential pollinators, among them small flies and, perhaps, the earliest of bees.
The warmth volatilizes a suite of unpleasant-to-us—think ripe road kill and squashed skunk—floral scents that certain cold-tolerant insects find irresistible. So on winter days when the temperature is above freezing, S. foetidus perfume is sent forth into the air to lure the flies and bees out of hiding. They soon find their way to the slenderest of openings in the hoods, which typically remain mostly closed in February to conserve heat, and muscle their way inside to soak up warmth and perform pollination duties.
I have a couple of go-to SC spots in the back woods, but when I arrived at the wetland area, I discovered a surprise. Earlier than I’d even seen such a thing, some members of the S. foetidus community had already fully opened their typically shrouded blooms. Maybe the flowers had been talking to Phil.
I hoped they and their cohorts had guessed right about the future. There was significant cold in the forecast, so I figured that it would be prudent to cover some of the upstart flowers in the garden with a blanket of insulating leaves. I’d leave the skunk cabbages and the early insects to evolution. They’d probably be fine. After all, they’d ridden the climate roller coaster before. No doubt, coping with change was in their DNA.
