Fold up that blue tarp, step away from your couch
There are just too many stories floating around the interweb right now about good fishermen calling it quits for the year, hanging up their cleated Corkers and covering up their kayaks. Sportsmen and women, there are fish to be caught all year and shooting sports all winter to keep us outside and happy. Fold up that blue tarp, put down the remote, step away from your couch and rough up that little spot on the end of your casting finger, the true sporting season never ends!
First of all, tautog are the big ticket fish right now and crab sales are boosting the local economy. If we could get black fish to stick around for 12 months in a row, fishermen entrepreneurs could likely eliminate the plague of Asiatic shore crabs from local waters and feed them to the fishes. After Greg Vespe and Capt. BJ Silvia’s packed house tautog catching how-to presentation last week at the RI Saltwater Anglers Association meeting, social media seems to be all fired up with people catching the fall favorites throughout the Bay and around Newport.
Tautog are pretty aggressive and will fight hard, which makes for a fun ride in a kayak. This past weekend, with it fair seas and winds, saw all the big name kayak fishermen get out for two days of fun. Many shorts were released, some fish were apparently subsequently invited over for dinner. These fish eat crabs, mussels if there are any left, clams, barnacles, which just sounds awful, and the occasional lobster so naturally, they taste amazing.
Dave Henault at Ocean State Tackle in Providence is a major supplier of crabs but with the shorter days and colder air, he’s cutting back to some very reduced hours before he fills a backpack and heads east on his bicycle. Work hard, play hard. Cheers to you, Dave.
Secondly, if cold wind and water keeps you from holding a nine weight and some cold weather 400 grain sinking line, RIDEM offers a winter’s worth of classes on fly tying. These classes are fun, the instructors are patient and other attendees are really helpful. For those new to the art of tying microscopic lines of colored thread around a hook the width of a pencil then twisting off a closing knot with a tool resembling an exploded paperclip, this is the best place to start. Classes generally rotate between fresh and saltwater patterns and only cost five dollars each. If you sign up for all six, the State will give you one class for free. They’ll supply a vice and materials if you need them and all the instruction they can weave into a few hours. Tying flies may not clear away all the seasonal adjustment blues but by the end, you’ll have a fly box full of chances to catch a nice striper or that largemouth you always wanted to land with a four weight.
C. It’s hunting season so for many, venison is on the menu. However, just because you bought a new slug gun doesn’t mean you know how to properly prepare your catch and as Block Island legend Gene Hall will advise, for some, all the fun ends when you pull the trigger. So, RIDEM again has stepped up to help. On Saturday, November16, they will host a deer processing class. Venison is a low fat, high protein food that can be mixed into sausages for breakfast and dinner, ground for meatloaf and burgers and a personal favorite, slow cooked for jerky, which makes for interesting conversations around the school lunch table.
The class starts with how to properly field dress a deer, which, speaking from experience, is so crucial so as to not expose clean meat to certain lower parts of the deer anatomy. Enough said there. There’s the hanging and skinning, understanding which parts of the animal are best utilized, which tools to use and then how to cut steaks and make burgers and sausages. This is your chance to get a schooling on wild harvest and you won’t have to listen to lots of old stories from your elders for ten years before your figure it all out. You can register by emailing madison.proulx@dem.ri.gov and the day runs from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.
4. Take a break from jigging all those blackfish and skinning all that venison and go trap shooting at the Manville Sportsmen’s Rod and Gun Club. They have a season’s worth of fun shooting at clay pigeons launched from their wobble and stationary traps. They have instructors on hand to help newcomers and really, a round of 25 clays costs just $3.50 and juniors are just $2.25. Where else can you be outside, with good people, and enjoy a very cool sport for such short money?
You can join them on Sundays from 9:30 am to noon and Wednesday’s from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm.and check out their calender for more information. See, there’s no ice on the pond and no frost on the pumpkin, yet, so don’t let the calendar fool ya’. That blue tarp can wait and there’s nothing good on TV anyway.
Todd Corayer is a lifelong fisherman who lives not far from Rhode Island’s Saugatucket River with his wife, who supports his fishing mainly to get him out of the house and a young son who consistently catches more fish than him.
