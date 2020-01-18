Contributing Writer
On his third full-length album titled Out of Sight, Durham, N.C.-based guitarist, singer, and song re-interpreter extraordinaire Jake Xerxes Fussell once again works his magic taking ancient artifacts from the vast world of American folk music and putting his own unique spin on them. His slow and deliberate approach to music making is what makes his artful way so unique. Fussell’s album receives the Ear Bliss look-see this week along with a collection of remixed tunes from the late and legendary Mississippi Hill country blueswoman Jessie Mae Hemphill. A guitar-toting female made Hemphill a rarity on the male-dominated Mississippi blues scene. Her wonderfully rough and tumble ways with a tune certainly gave off a vibe that she was not one to be messed with. The title of this new collection of work from her, Run Get My Shotgun, backs that up in spades. Let’s get to it.
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Out of Sight
Paradise of Bachelors Records
All covers, all the time. Over the course of what with the release of his latest album called Out of Sight is now three in all, it has pretty much been the M.O. for North Carolina-based guitarist and singer Jake Xerxes Fussell. Categorize Fussell as a song-searching folklorist who seeks out songs of the traditional variety, the sources of which are early records and field recordings. In other words, Fussell does not write his own songs, but instead likes to dust off oft-time little heard relics from the past and put his own transcendent spin on them while remaining true to the tune. It’s a formula that has worked just fine on his two previous and excellent longplayers and one that he reprises on his latest, the nine-song Out of Sight. While still firmly rooted in the folk tradition, in comparison to those two earlier albums Out of Sight is a much more robust affair what with Fussell expanding accompaniment to a full band that includes violin, pedal steel, keys, and drums. Combined with his own bewitching fingerpicking on his trusty electric Fender Telecaster, it makes for some captivating tunage of the electrified folk variety. Fussell’s song search unearths such gems as a cotton mill tune with its undercurrents of humor and death (“Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues” which can be traced to 1948 version of the song by Pete Seeger), the beautifully playful “Jubilee” which is from the legendary folksinger Jean Ritchie’s family recordings, “The River St. Johns” first found on a Florida WPA recording containing interpretations of fish vendor’s cries, and the spiritual “Drinking of the Wine” by Bascom Lamar Lunsford for which Fussell’s favorite is a 1950s version as sung shanty style by a group of Virginia Menhaden fishermen on a boat off the coast of New Jersey. Put simply, these and the remaining five numbers are the truest of folk songs and Fussell and company breathe new life into each one. Highly recommended. Visit www.paradiseofbachelors.com.
Jessie Mae Hemphill
Run Get My Shotgun
Big Legal Mess Records
Field recordings by the late and legendary Mississippi blues woman Jessie Mae Hemphill receive new life on the new collection called Run Get My Shotgun. In the blues world of Mississippi, women, and especially those playing guitar, have always been a rarity. Hailing from the same hill country region that gave us the likes of R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, to name just a spattering of greats, the Senatobia native Hemphill’s roots go back to her pre-teens playing guitar and also drums in her grandfather’s fife-and-drum band. Whereas the first known recordings of her guitar playing were field recordings made by blues researcher George Mitchell in the mid-1960s, it would not be until the early 1980s that Hemphill would release a formal album. The record was She-Wolf and it woke up the blues world to this woman wielding a mighty guitar playing in the roughhewn and highly rhythmic Hill Country style. Hemphill would suffer a stroke in 1993 that would prevent her from playing guitar, though, not end her career. She would continue to sing and play tambourine in various capacities through the early aughts before passing in 2006. Run Get My Gun gathers field recordings originally made at a New Year’s Eve solo performance in 1989 to which producer Bruce Watson has tastefully overdubbed drums and bass accompaniment being careful not disturb the rawness of the performance. Like the best of the Hill Country blues types, Hemphill’s trance-inducing riffs border on the hypnotic played in a style all unto her own. From the threatening opening line “I’m goin’ blow my baby away, keep on messin’ up on me” made to a lover from opening track “Run Get My Shotgun” through closer “Eagle Bird” nine tracks later, Hemphill is all boss lady on this worthwhile aural snapshot of a most definite female trailblazer on the blues front. Visit www.biglegalmessrecords.com.
LIVE SHOTS:
Hi-powered roots band The Devil Makes Three rolls into The Strand in Providence (79 Washington Street) on Friday night with doors opening at 8 pm.
Legendary Canned Heat guitarist Junior Watson rolls into Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street) on Friday evening with his all-star band in tow for an 8 pm performance. The next night, it’s an evening of jazz from the “The Prince of Bebop” himself, Greg Abate, who brings his Super Sextet to the house of eggrolls and jazz at 8 pm.
Some blast from the past action is in store on Friday evening at the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket (28 Monument Square) as it welcomes ‘60s pop legends Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone at 8 pm. Not far away that same evening at the Twin River Event Center in Lincoln (100 Twin River Road), pioneers of the early 1990s "new jack swing" sound Bell Biv DeVoe take the stage starting at 8 pm.
At the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland (549 Broad Street) on Saturday evening, harmony specialists Windborne perform at 8 pm. That same evening at The Ocean Mist in Matunuck (895 Matunuck Beach Road), Steely Dan tribute band Hey Nineteen perform at 9 pm. Earlier in the day, the Ocean Mistics play their free weekly show starting 3:30 pm for your dancing pleasure.
Mike Boulay & Hope Valley Volunteers do their monthly pickin’ and grinnin’ thing at the Wood River Inn in Richmond (1193 Main Street) on Sunday evening starting at 6 pm. That same evening in East Greenwich finds country music hitmaker Phil Vassar bringing his stripped-down acoustic tour to the Greenwich Odeum (59 Main Street) for a 7 pm performance.
Looking into next week, Seattle-based singer/songwriter and indie star Damien Jurado touring behind his recent album “In the Shape of a Storm” will be at the Columbus Theatre (270 Broadway) in Providence on Tuesday evening at 8 pm. Comedian and musician Nick Thune opens.
