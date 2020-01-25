Join the Peace Dale Library, 1057 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield, on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. along with Massachusetts wildlife photographer Peter Christoph. Christoph spends his winter days along the Atlantic coast following the movements of a few snowy owls during their winter migration from the Arctic tundra to New England beaches. His photographs offer a rare and intimate look at the owls in their winter habitat and have won national and international awards. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is preferred at 401-789-1555 ext. 108 or jwilson@skpl.org.