There is no “I” in team. This little phrase has been called out many, many times in many arenas of life. If we look at it literally, it is true. If we consider it more metaphorically, it still holds water. The truth is the one thing that always holds up through the burning inquisitiveness and inquiry. If we consider the word team, we will all have some pre-conceived notions about what a team is, then further notions about what makes them effective or not. As with anything, we all have our own perspective.
The concept of team can be a healthy pursuit in life. If we take care of the ‘we’, then the ‘me’ will be taken care of automatically. Humans, though needing to be alone sometimes, and be comfortable with that most certainly, are creatures of unity in the end. If we do not join, we do not survive. When we look at most teams throughout history that measured up (whatever that means), they were focused on the unity of the team first and the self, secondly, and this allowed them to rise together. There is a very strong message in this all.
Today’s book is useful in helping us see teams from a different angle. The New Why Teams Don’t Work makes a good effort in showing us potential reasons teams, business or otherwise, do not function and inevitably crumble as units. We can all describe what makes a shovel effective. Looking at the ways shovels are not effective is a nice varied approach, and will often shed new light on the whole idea of the thing. This book is doing that for us regarding teams.
We have all participated in various team endeavors throughout life, most likely. What this book today is helpful in identifying is some of the more widely carried traits individuals bring to teams. Of course, a team is normally made up of more than one person. There is a chapter on what the authors Harvey Robbins and Michael Finley call “The Team of One”. Sometimes we may all have felt like a team of one, though generally that only occurs if our ego is flaring and we are not getting things our own way. Those times are not effective team times!
Can you think back to coaches or team leaders you may have had over your life? What made them effective or not effective for you? Everyone needs to be able to answer this question for themselves, and in this we begin to understand how the idea of team works or does not for us individually. This is very important. If we have no clear idea for ourselves what a team is, how it works or does not work, then we will never know how to be a part of a team.
The authors of The New Why Teams Don’t Work try to delve into the psychological and social emotional areas of individuals and groups that make up teams. They use psychological and sociological lenses to look at teams. Do you use these lenses to look at the world sometimes? To understand the mind of others, we must first understand our own mind and how it works. To understand the collective mind of groups, which is really all a team is, we must understand the groups we have been or are in personally.
There are human implications, about as many as there are humans on the earth, for every situation. Navigating teamwork is a skill we can learn, though it will be pretty meaningless, or perhaps ineffective is closer to it, if we cannot first comfortably navigate our individual life. It has been said that no man (or woman) is an island. We are all interconnected. This is true. The place where we are in fact islands is in our own capacity to perceive, think, react or respond and feel. No one feels exactly the same as anyone else, therefore we are islands, as well. How to be an island and not an island at the same time is the great feat of life. Few can understand this, and fewer still can do it. Perhaps this book will help us to further inquire into the team of all humanity, which is one we all are on, by birth alone. Play well!
Enjoy and read on!
