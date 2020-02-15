Contributing Writer
Choice, we all have this ability. How we choose will say everything about us that we need to know. What are the guiding powers and forces that dictate how we make choices, what we choose to do, think and say? This little idea has a great deal of weight and many angles it could be discussed from. A compassionate person makes compassionate choices. Someone who is less tuned in to their own compassionate nature (which we all have) will make choices that are less compassionate, or not compassionate at all. This seems to be quite relevant and significant in our world today, with its mass of suffering and difficulties at home and abroad. What are your initial thoughts on the power of choice?
All choices we make have an effect on self, others, the world at large and so forth. When the pebble is tossed in the pond, it has its rippling effect. We must understand that all of our actions, thoughts and words have this same effect. Nothing is done in a cypher. Action/reaction is real, all of the time, whether noticed or not by the actor. A key element in choice making has to be the consideration of how this choice will affect others and the world at large as well as self, and a knowing that there will be an effect, no matter small or large that will initiate change in some direction, known or unknown.
Many of the books we see consider the topic of choice in a self-help sort of light. This is alright though since the person making choices will make clearer and more significantly positive choices if they are on solid footing themselves. Today’s book is a nice one by a very lovely human named Tara Brach. She shares Radical Compassion, written in 2019, which is based on an older meditational practice she conceived of entitled RAIN. RAIN is a process of moving through life with a level of awareness that revolves tightly around self-compassion and compassion for the others in our lives and the world we all share. Subtitled “Learning to love yourself and your world with the practice of RAIN” says quite a lot. Do we need to learn to love ourselves? Is this a choice?
Knowing and accepting this ability to make choices, how might we further proceed? What is the point or purpose of life could be a big place to start. A smaller, yet no less interesting place to begin would be a look at our personal level of happiness, ascertain where we stand on this, decide whether or not our happiness level is where we would like it to be (requiring quite a bit of objective perspective on our life), and then looking at the choices we make, great and small, and seeing whether we may be able to raise our happiness level through and by the choices we make.
Perhaps the preceding views (larger purpose and personal happiness) of choice are not mutually exclusive. Much has been said about happy people doing happy things, or making happy choices, and unhappy people doing mean things, or making unhappy choices (affecting self and others in the process, either way). This idea if further investigated may reveal that true purpose and meaning in life is directly connected to making happy choices. This of course would be incumbent upon these choices not being solely self-centered, and thereby having some positive effect on other people, creatures, the planet and so forth.
The process of utilizing RAIN involves these steps, which Brach extends and illuminates with personal and shared student life stories. “R” for recognize, “A” for allow, “I” for investigate and “N” for nurture is Ms. Brach’s well-conceived and well-tried and used pattern for working through almost anything that causes distress in life. This book metes out these points quite well for the reader. Noticing something like sadness in our life for instance, allowing it to be a part of our experience (not squashing it with something external, distraction), inquiring into the sadness and looking for its roots and the nurturing ourselves back to a more balanced and happy state is the goal of this process, for example. Loving ourselves more and more because we are trying to be better and happier people is the result, and this will seep out into all of the rest of our lives, like the pebble and the ripples. Every action has consequence. This we can work with. Perhaps this book would be a good choice for you?
Enjoy and read on!
