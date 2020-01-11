Contributing Writer
“Hooray Jake, hooray John,
Breakin’ up Christmas all night long.
Santa Claus come, done and gone
Breaking up Christmas right straight
along.”
Somewhere in the neighborhoods around Galax, a small southwestern Virginia town near the borderline between the Commonwealth and North Carolina, a tradition grew up around the 12 days between Christmas, on December 25th, and Epiphany, on January 6th, the date often said to mark the visit of the three Wise Men to the Christ child and the revelation of Jesus’ divinity. With discipline, good planning, and lots of hard work, all of the Christmas decorations are supposed to have been put away by Epiphany Eve, a celebration known as Twelfth Night, and Appalachian fiddlers, banjo pickers, clog dancers, guitarists, and other musicians are supposed to have ended a string of parties that began on the 25th, hence, “breakin’ up Christmas.”
Of course, this being the Blue Ridge, there’s an old-timey song that honors the tradition and kicks off each night’s partying. But come the 6th, with any luck on our ridge, we’ll be all done with celebrating and putting away the holiday gear—the lights, ornaments, menorahs, nutcrackers, carolers, nativities, Santas, and so forth (my wife is a champion collector of all things associated with Christmas)—and the ear-worm tune probably composed by Preston ‘Pet’ McKinney, a fiddler and Civil War veteran from Lambsburg, a tiny town about 10 miles southeast of Galax, and made famous by nearby North Carolina fiddler Tommy Jarrell, can be put away as well... in favor of more somber fare, such as “In the Bleak Midwinter,” a nineteenth century carol written by English poet Christina Rossetti and sung to music arranged by composer Gustav Holst or, more commonly, choirmaster Harold Darke.
Given the strangeness of this year’s weather—so far, too warm and rainy—it’s impossible to know if Ms. Rossetti’s description of a “frosty wind made moan,” an “Earth [that] stood hard as iron,” a landscape of “water like a stone,” or, praise be, “snow on snow,” will be our lot shortly after Twelfth Night. But, at least, the spate of more-or-less freeze-free days and nights have made it easy to celebrate our own ridge tradition that we call “Turning Over the Year.” I created this low-key festivity about 40 years ago, in part, as a way out of laziness. TOTY had its beginnings when I realized that, in the chaos of the late autumn—translation: the reality that I had to get lots and lots of wood cut, split, and stacked for the winter heating season—our modest vegetable garden had not yet been turned. This was, I thought at the time, a necessity for success in the spring, so the task, which turns out to be less necessary than I imagined, would get completed after the wood was in.
Before global warming made its presence felt in our area, TOTY was occasionally not possible, particularly if I waited until I had time after Christmas, when Rossetti’s description of iron earth proved all-too-apt. These days, however, the turning task is usually possible throughout December, and this year, I could easily get a shovel into the ground after the 1st.
But more recently, as I intimated, I’m no longer sure the practice is a good horticultural idea.
“Turning the soil over each year is a millennium-old tradition,” wrote master gardener Lee Reich in 2007 in Fine Gardening magazine. “The major benefits attributed to the annual rite of tilling are that it aerates the soil; chops and kills weeds; and mixes in organic materials, fertilizers, and lime. Not to be downplayed are the psychological benefits of tillage. It induces a righteous-feeling sweat that makes a clean slate of last year’s mistakes.”
God only knows I made my share of gaffes, both horticultural and personal, in 2019 and earlier, and out of a desire to put them all to rest, I inaugurated the TOTY tradition, both to make the garden happy and, as I buried a list of past sins, to make my spirit pleased and lighter during the coming year. Sometimes, if I dug in the right place, I’d even find a potato or carrot that I’d missed during an earlier harvest.
I guess I’d been more efficient than usual last year, because there were no practical veggie benefits from the turning. And, to take into account the growing evidence that no-till is the way to go, I only put shovel and spade to a small section of earth and invoked the memory of gardener Ruth Stout, whose 1955 classic book, How to Have a Green Thumb Without an Aching Back, got many of us to think about ditching the rototillers and plows. The inescapable fact that our forests and fields had been successfully practicing Stout’s dig-less-and-heap-on-the-mulch techniques for eons certainly helped cement my decision.
The natural evidence was easy to see. Save for a handful of recalcitrant young Beech trees—always the adolescents and children: the more mature members of the Fagus grandifolia congregation seemingly have more confidence in their foliage-renewing ability—the forest floor is thick with spent leaves, all of them fodder for the recycling corps. The meadows are similarly well-endowed with spent grasses and other foliage, all in the process of being turned into next year’s fertility.
Most of this vital work goes on in stealth and silence, but with the lingering semi-warmth in our area, you can find indications of continuing works-in-progress. Among my favorites are the rubbery and weird jelly fungi, the yellowish one known as Witch’s Butter and the darker species dubbed jelly rolls or jelly leafs, depending on their taxonomy. All of these are important and visible chilly-weather-active decomposers giving lie to the notion that nothing is going on during the winter. There are other fungi, most notably the polypores which form handsome shelves and brackets on decaying logs, that remain busy, albeit at a slower pace.
The same can be said of lichens, the ubiquitous fixtures of trees and rocks whose symbiotic partnership between algae and mushrooms remains in business all winter. Then there are the evergreens, both needled and broad-leaved, along with their herbaceous distant cousins, from Spotted Wintergreens and Partridge Berries in the woods to the Primroses and Stinking Hellebores in the garden, all of which never called it quits when their relatives went into rest mode.
We, and they, have turned over the year, and, once again, we’ve broken up Christmas. The cycle starts anew. Hooray Jake, Hooray John, and Hooray all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.