About fifty years ago the Allman Brothers Band released their debut album. It was not that well received, and their interest level took several years to mount. When they released their live album from the Phillimore East three years later they truly skyrocketed in notoriety. For music fans there is always a preference live or studio version for any given song. Some bands just seem more suited to live performance, and the Allman Brothers Band is arguably one of the finest.
There were two actual Allman brothers, Duane (lead guitarist) and Gregg (vocals and piano, etc). They conceived of the band in Georgia and went down to Jacksonville, Florida to find talent to fill out the roster. The rest of the original line up included Dickie Betts, also on lead guitar, Berry Oakley on bass, drummer Jaimoe Johanson and Butch Trucks, also on drums. Yes, two lead guitarist and two drummers, unique and intentional. The line-up morphed over the years, as with most long-running outfits. Their sound has distinct and signature elements that can be noted within a few notes by many.
Today’s book is a nod to the Allman Brothers Band, truly one of America’s treasures and just a darn good band all-around. One Way Out by Alan Paul is a neat biography because of all of the band member’s direct participation in its formation and writing. Biographies can be slanted by the author. This one is slanted by the subjects, and that makes it quite cool. It was written in 2012 and can be found distributed by St. Martin’s Press. For anyone who loves music and a good story, this is all that indeed.
Duane Allman had a concept for his band that would feature almost dueling lead guitar players as well as dueling drummers. Of course, they made every effort to be synched, and what they created was this doubling, chorus oriented feel that is really amazing, and highlights their signature sound. Berry Oakley was prolific on Bass, and Gregg Allman has a voice not easily overlooked. The overall sound was really huge, sultry, and magnetic and definitely lent itself well to the live performances people always flocked to witness.
Once the band had been found on the road, the fans and music industry looked backwards to the first couple of albums the band made, and found a lot of real gems created in the studio before the live shows were so big. Even the opening bars of the opening song on their first album are unquestionably that unique sound. The fact that the music they made in a really short amount of time (six days recording on the first record) was so, so recognizable speaks to the visions and brilliant intent of the band leader Duane. Sometimes people just see quite clearly what it will be that they are creating. Clarity is a gift.
The author traveled with the band on the road for over a quarter of a century before penning the book One Way Out. Alan Paul also immersed himself in the life of the band, sought out terrific commentary from other big musicians along the way, utilized a gigantic amount of personal introspection and input from band members, and when he was ready to write the book, the book was ready to be written. This book covers all the angles and is about as well put-together as it could be. Much energy was invested in its inception, and much can be taken from its reading.
Duane Allman and Berry Oakley have passed on from this life to the next, up to rock and roll heaven, and as the Righteous Brothers sang they are part of that “one heck of a band” and still rockin’! The rest of the band went on to play on and off for many years, with the Beacon Theater in New York City as a sort of unofficial home base. Their last show was there in 2014. They sold out an amazing two-hundred and thirty-eight shows in a row there over the years. They recorded their first record in New York in 1969, and spent many nights playing there ever after. Grab a copy of One Way Out and take the ride.
Enjoy and read on!
