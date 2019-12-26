What inspires you? It is an interesting question to investigate? When we begin to understand the inspiring elements in our life, we begin to understand more clearly who we are, why we are here and perhaps a more defined feeling of inclusion and purpose arises. With this movement towards clearer self-knowledge, we may find life makes more sense. Anything to reduce confusion is a positive thing in life.
Moms, we all get one. Our birth mother took a good little bit of time hanging out with only us, nine or so months to be exact, and did her best to help us become a person. Depending on many factors, our moms continue to help us along our life path, to the best of their ability. We can all be grateful to our moms, for whatever they may have done to help us along in this life, and obviously getting us arrived is immeasurable.
As we come upon the advent of Christmas, we may consider a pretty interesting and well known mom, that being Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Edward Sri wrote a book called Walking with Mary in 2017, distributed by Image Publishing. In this book he brings us the story of a real person who lived a real life filled with much gladness, sadness, joy and suffering. When we ponder all people and the life tasks they are set upon, their inspirational forces and the like, Mother Mary must rank up there with some of the most prominent. At this wonderful and festive season, we would perhaps do well to investigate what is known about this person Mary.
The Biblical references and actual words recorded are somewhat sparse, though the quantity and the quality rarely are equal parts. What we do get is a picture of a young, faith-filled, innocent and chaste young woman. She had lived, up until the time we meet her in the big book, a pure and sedate life. She is then tapped by an angel, being informed that she will bear a son, and the form of inception will be a bit different than the norm. This will be a Spiritual union, not a physical one from the outset.
Debate as we may, the story is not going to change, and this is what we have to work with. When we investigate nature a bit, we can very quickly and easily find many other creatures that inseminate in other manners than that of the basic understood human form. We are not so much different than most animals, much alike really, and to over analyze is our only true fault in this regard. Mary became pregnant, and Joseph (her husband to be) received his own angelic visitation suggesting he stick around and see what happens next. Joseph’s role cannot be overstated. He saved the baby with his decisions and understanding of the times and terrain. All knowledge is not in and of itself negative.
Mary takes a little visit over to her cousin Elizabeth’s home early in gestation. Her cousin has miraculously conceived a child at a very advanced age. When Mary come strolling in the door, the baby in her cousin’s belly takes a little jump. Elizabeth immediately knows something special on a spiritual level. Mary has a real significant bun in the oven. The baby inside Elizabeth knew as well. Have you ever had a spiritual jump start, a heart blast moment in your life? They are always significant. Perhaps every moment with a heartbeat and a breath could be considered this significant? Something to chew on…
Walking with Mary shares the Nativity story we know well. It goes into the life and times that followed. Mary was mom to other children after Jesus. She probably had the regular routine of daily duties and mommy stuff to pursue. Jesus was a bit rascally as a youth, hanging out at the temple after hours and such. At least his parents left, and he stayed, this we know. Of course the end of Jesus’ life is far weightier perhaps than the beginning, and we must try to grasp what it was like for this mom, Mary, to live through all of that which occurred. She had great faith from the beginning, saying yes to what she perceived the will to be, and there was less or no fear because of this. How do we deal with fear? Another good point to pursue in our lives. There are choices, always choices, and they will indicate where we go on the path. Greet the ride, and be grateful to your mom for setting you off on the journey.
