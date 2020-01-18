Contributing Writer
If climatological time weren’t so far out of joint—to borrow and modify that famous line from Hamlet—I’d no doubt be writing about the very nadir of temperatures at this stage of nature’s year. There’d be a picture of my venerable Taylor maximum-minimum thermometer, the one that employs actual mercury to determine the day’s low ebb and high tide, at the absolute bottom of its 24-hour cycle, and, in honor of the below-zero image, I’d be writing about all shivers considered. Chief among them would be the weather appropriate whines of old geezers gathered around wood stoves to complain about joints and ancient cars that didn’t work so well in the bitter cold. These would be followed by at least semi-accurate reminiscences of frigid Januaries past during which the snow by mid-month would already be above the first-floor windows and the grizzled cast of characters were planning field trips to Block Island once the ice thickened a tad more to make possible that fabled over-frozen-water hike from Galilee to New Shoreham. And, of course, this being a natural history journal, I’d weigh in on how plants and animals managed to survive, even thrive, in frigid air that, by rights, should prove fatal.
In this week’s edition, however, we don’t need to go there.
The geezers, all wearing shorts and tee-shirts, will be too busy on the golf courses and outdoor pickleball courts to do anything more than harrumph disdainfully at our most recent dusting of the white stuff—”It was gone by noon, so I didn’t even have to postpone my tee-time,” one ancient was heard to say—and as to temperatures, well, the talk was more about near-record-setting highs than the lows that used to capture January attention. Any trips to the island would be fine via the ferries, and none of the wood stove denizens were pining for the advent of the break in the Big Chill known as the January Thaw.
“There ain’t nothin’ to unfreeze,” noted a member of no-longer-gathered-around-the-hot-stove league.
“And a good thing,” came a reply. “Remember when, back in the day, they used to put us in the hillside to go dormant and not have to put a strain on the food supply?”
Heads nodded in accord, as the members of the congregation recalled the bygone practice of freezing the ancients until they were needed to help with spring planting.
“In this crazy weather, we’d be up and about... and hungry... I tell you, if it had been like this in the old days, no one would have survived.”
“Amen,” came the joint reply. “Ah... men...”
Ah, well.
Over the past weekend, the temperature topped 60, and as I stacked wood that I wouldn’t need for a while—I was giving the stoves an unexpected break—I noticed that an equally unexpected cranefly had landed on my half-eaten apple and was happily imbibing the equivalent of nectar. It was warm enough to put the winter-hardy moths back on the wing, and if this continued, I’d soon be finding the first stoneflies and flower flies on the bridge railings and grudgingly semi-opened Skunk Cabbage flowers, respectively.
The “heat wave,” coupled with yet more rain, encouraged the growth of several bouquets of fairy fungi, the uncertain identity of which sent me to the bookcase to pull down my well-thumbed edition of Timothy Baroni’s Mushrooms of the Northeastern United States and Eastern Canada, a field guide I don’t normally consult at this time of year. I remembered that step one was to take a spore print, and when I realized that the ghost image on copy paper meant I was dealing with white spores, I switched to a black background and confirmed my assessment. The light spore color, coupled with the arrangement of the gills, the dark color of the mushroom itself, the diminutive size—the cap, at most, was half-an-inch across—and its ability to flourish in the chill had me thinking that I had found a representative of the genus Arrhenia. This was an unfamiliar designation—half a century ago, I’d learned this kind of mushroom as a member of the genus Clitocybe or Omphalina—but any potential mycologist needs to be adaptable, since the science is in rapid flux as new discoveries in DNA continue to change the relationships we once thought we knew and memorized. Indeed, having a good memory is no longer considered a plus, given that acolytes and experts alike will probably have to do a lot of unlearning, forgetting, and relearning taxonomy. Heck, I may have finally found an area of natural history in which a remembering deficit is an asset rather than a liability. Praise be.
But I also found, when I read and re-read the Arrhenia descriptions and perused the Internet offerings on the genus, that I lacked confidence in my assessment. So I did something that I’m blessed with the ability to do: I wrote to Professor Baroni to ask for his guidance. Now, before you think me pushy, even rude, I should note that, as a result of a lengthy e-mail correspondence and several phone interviews with the author of the field guide, which I reviewed in the Journal in late-2018, I’ve gotten to know Dr. Tim well enough to consider him a friend and mentor. I certainly don’t abuse the relationship and make every effort to learn the mushrooms on my own. But he’s always been happy to try to assuage uncertainty—every scientist I’ve ever had the privilege of working with has similar inclinations—and when I sent off some photos for his review, he was quick to reply... from California, his new winter home, rather than from the tundra regions of upstate New York, where he recently retired from teaching at SUNY-Cortland and promptly fled the brutal winters in the neighborhood of Cayuga’s frigid waters.
Rather than Arrhenia, the good professor suggested, the mushroom “looks to be one of the more robust Mycena species. I would have to examine it with a microscope to give a definitive identification.”
I would do the same, except that, at present, I don’t own a decent compound microscope. Maybe that should change, I mused, but in the meanwhile, I’d best be listening for the premier “pee-dees” of the Chickadees in the balmy, time-out-of-joint air. I shouldn’t be at all surprised that the Goldfinches were already wearing a hint of early gold under their chins. The sudden appearance of a Northern Flicker, a large woodpecker that pecks pliable ground rather than wood for invertebrate prey, shouldn’t have come as a shock, since, with all of the frost out of the soil, there was plenty of good hunting under the suet tree.
And the loud chiseling and piercing “ick... ick... ick” of a pair of resident Pileated Woodpeckers, our largest and most impressive Picid species on the ridge, was, if anything, simply business as usual. The huge woodworkers were, as always, engaged in a constant search for their favorite food, carpenter ants that were sleeping deep inside heartwood. No matter what the weather, there was work to be done. Some things never change, whatever joint time finds itself in.
