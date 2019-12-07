Contributing Writer
With our abundance of good fortune continuing, the remarkable stretch of strong thunderstorms, accompanied by near-record warmth and the emergence of winter-hardy globular springtails—hopping tiny invertebrates I only see during breaks in the cold of late fall and early winter—departed, giving all of us the opportunity to survive the annual Fellman Thanksgiving Football Game with nothing worse than bruised egos from the occasional dropped pass. The subsequent feast was delectable, and the company, all 19 of us, was sublime. And the Black Friday deals had us paraphrasing Tiny Tim’s famous assessment of Christmas dessert, “The pudding... oh, the pudding!”, with this: “The shopping deals... oh, the shopping deals.”
To be sure, Charles Dickens would cringe, but longtime readers know where this thought is heading. When this edition of the Journal sees print, there will be—while I don’t mean to cause heart failure here, the calendar is, after all, the calendar—just two full shopping weeks left until Chanukah and Christmas, and if there’s a naturalist on your holiday gift list and you’re wondering what on God’s Green Earth said person wants and/or needs, well, you’ve come to the right place for advice and inspiration.
Over the course of putting together my annual multipart Guide for the Perplexed, I’ve noted that, as I wrote last year, “there’s a taxonomy to natural history gift-giving.” Since I’m a biologist at heart, I like to think of this commercial categorization in terms that Carolus Linnaeus, the eighteenth century “father of modern taxonomy,” would relate to: Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, and Species. (Linnaeus’s original conception of the natural order did not include the phylum and family cubby holes; those are modern inventions.)
In my breakdown, I decided that Kingdoms were too all encompassing, since there’s now essentially only one—the Kingdom Amazon... the e-commerce behemoth, not the rain forest or the river—and I reckoned that phyla and classes would also be too broad to be helpful. So I opted to start with orders, and I settled on four:
Order Number One—the gear that enables you to view your quarry, such as binoculars, spotting scopes, magnifying glasses, microscopes, and so forth.
Order Number Two—the hardware and software required to identify and understand the object in question.
Order Number Three—the equipment that allows you capture what you’ve spotted and ID’d: a collection of possibilities that includes cameras and lenses, drones, parabolic microphones and other recording equipment, drawing supplies, and the computer wizardry that makes it possible to manipulate, organize, and share your discoveries.
Order Number Four—for want of a better term, I’m calling everything here by the scientifically appropriate word “stuff,” and in this category I gather all manner of possibilities: from weather-appropriate clothing to travel vouchers for natural history trips to exotic locales; from ward-off-the-varmints potions to course tuition aimed at improving field skills; and, of course, gift memberships to a local, regional, national, or international conservation organization.
Last week, in my introduction to holiday gift-giving for naturalists, I revealed what is on the Naturalist’s list and admitted that almost all of it is, alas, fodder for gifting in the next life, when your faithful documentarian will have listened to his parents and become a revered and prosperous physician with the requisite bank account needed to fund his equipment needs, wants, and desires. Because the scribe chose a less lucrative path, the remaining years of this life will require that the remaining largesse will have to be directed at gifts for others, and the Naturalist will have to make do with what is already in the closet. However, with a little bit of additional luck, any holes may be able to be filled when some essential piece of equipment gives up the ghost, the impossibly good deal surfaces in the Kingdom Jeff Bezos, or yours truly runs into something splendid at a library book sale or a university laboratory clearance opportunity.
This, of course, is the way of the world, and it’s fine. Torches must be passed—’tis the natural order of the universe—and it’s somebody else’s turn to keep the economy humming. I can live with that.
Still, even with my admittedly increasingly more-modest, almost-for-real-this-time-retirement means, I’ve managed to plug some gaps in ways that might help readers find more perfect and affordable natural-history-oriented gifts. For example, last year, I snagged a new pair of highly portable Fujinon 10 by 25 binoculars at Job Lot for about $85, and while I know there are better glasses out there, these are tiny and clear, which is just what I needed to put into a pocket of my camera backpack so I could leave my larger and heavier binocs at home. And when you factor in that I got my purchase price completely back as a “Crazy Deal” gift card, honestly, it used to bother me when a snooty birder bearing optics in the four-figure range would turn up his or her nose at my bargain equipment—these days, I just smile and continue observing, delighting in the fact that the purchase price of my little treasures, and at least one other pair of Fujinon binocs, will soon be turned into “free” Bob’s Red Mill old-fashioned oatmeal.
There are certainly other bargains to be had in Order One, and while I still haven’t found a good, used compound microscope lying around in surplus at a school or hospital, I continue to look. While I wait, I snagged a deal on a Carson 20-60X pocket microscope that I can also carry with me, and while this one isn’t perfect, it cost less than 15 bucks and does a more than adequate job. (Think terrific stocking stuffer!)
If you’re patient and persistent, you can find more-than-adequate used items for very little money, even gratis if you’re very lucky and happen to show up at the town dump at the right time. That’s where my two quite fine stereo microscopes came from, and if I wanted to give one away to a needy naturalist, I think the recipient wouldn’t scoff at the scope’s provenance.
The same thing holds true for Order Number Two, and while the trend these days is to eschew those primitive things called books in favor of apps that do the identifying for you—you will, however, need some sort of smart device to perform the taxonomic chores, and these can be quite costly—I’d advocate for the old fashioned option of exercising your brain with the dichotomous keys that field guides encourage you to use. I suppose I’m just being old in my lack of enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, but every time I watch someone use a device for instant taxonomic gratification, I cringe. Just as watching a nature video is no substitute for being outside, having someone artificial do the learning for you is not the same as actually mastering the taxonomy needed to make a sure-fire identification.
So gift the apps if you must, but please, dear readers, also gift the field guides, new or used. Then, when you’re outside on the last warm days of the season—think the Tuesday before Thanksgiving—and that seemingly immortal meadowhawk dragonfly shows up to wow the observer who can’t believe such a creature could have survived serious frosts, you’ll know, with your brain alone, what miracle you’re witnessing. Being able to put a name, the correct name, on a plant or animal through the miraculous use of your own personal neurons will be gift enough... definitely gift enough.
