MATUNUCK – Take a songbook of upbeat '70s tunes, add a classic musical theater plot with some comical hi-jinks mixed in, and you have the recipe for a fun-filled evening.
Those are the ingredients of “Mamma Mia!,” which premiered last week at Theatre By The Sea. Unfortunately, it's not until after the curtain call that the show really lives up to its promise.
Featuring the music of ABBA, that Swedish pop band that owned Top 40 radio in the 1970s and early '80s, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of a 20-year-old engaged woman, Sophie, living in her mother's inn on a Greek isle.
Sophie wants her real father to walk her down the aisle – except even her mother, Donna, doesn't know who that is. So Sophie secretly invites all three men her mother dallied with in 1979, figuring the real father will emerge from the chaos.
This production has been eagerly awaited. Bill Hanney, the theater's owner, has wanted to produce the show for years, and the theater has scheduled it for a five-week run. After “Mamma Mia!” closes in Matunuck, it will move to Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Mass., for August.
The tunes are instantly recognizable, the characters engaging and the performances solid. What's missing here is the “oomph” of some big numbers. You would think the ABBA playlist would inspire a lively, quick-paced evening, but too many of the songs feel low-key, even muted.
The first big number in Act 1, “Dancing Queen,” features Erica Mansfield (Donna) and her former bandmates from the '70s, Rosie (Jeannette Bayardelle) and Tanya (Tari Kelly) reenacting a performance from the old days. The song kick-starts some energy into the show and provides some good comic relief.
Although it centers on Sophie's dilemma, this is really a Baby Boomer, female-bonding story. When Donna and her Dynamos are on stage, the show livens up.
There's a little of Carol Burnett in Tari Kelly's Tanya, who arrives on the island with cosmetic surgery and three ex-husbands in her wake.
Bayardelle is a delight as Rosie, especially when she sets her sights on one of the potential fathers, Bill (Al Bundonis), a sort of Crocodile Dundee figure. In “Take a Chance on Me,” Bayardelle vamps it up as Rosie pursues Bill, and Bundonis adds just the right touch of slapstick as Bill resists and then turns the tables on her.
Mansfield is a talented actress and singer, and most of the power ballads belong to her. Her big moment comes on “The Winner Takes it All,” which she spits out in angry venom at Sam (David Elder), the suitor who broke her heart.
Elder matches her in singing power, especially on “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” although that solo could have been better staged.
But of the men, it's Christopher Carl as Harry who truly charms Donna and the audience. A former headbanger, he lands on the isle with a Dad bod in a gray suit, and a bank account to match. But as soon as the soundtrack starts, he's waving a fist and shaking his booty.
Harry and Donna sweetly reminisce in “Our Last Summer,” and his awkward dance moves give the show just the right note of amusing nostalgia. He's that guy at a wedding who isn't afraid to make a fool of himself in the name of a good time.
As Sophie, Malia Monk is a tender ingenue, although sometimes she seems 14 instead of 20 – dressed for her wedding, she looks more like she's about to make her first communion. She has a sweet voice that is sometimes overpowered by the background music.
Considering they are supposed to be madly in love, there is little chemistry between Sophie and her fiance, Sky (Nick Walker Jones). Although he's played the part before, Jones seems miscast, and their love match almost an afterthought.
Indeed, most of the younger players live in the shadow of their elders. Their dancing is supposed to be sexy, their repartee amusing, but both come across as almost cringe-worthy. The script, admittedly, doesn't give them much to work with, and it's almost as if Sophie, Sky, and their friends know they'll never have the adventures their parents did.
“Mamma Mia!” has some impressive dance numbers, including Monk in a dream sequence at the beginning of Act II. Singing “Under Attack,” she moves fluidly around the groping hands of black-garbed dancers and beneath a twisting, floating bedsheet.
Much of the choreography, by director Kevin P. Hill, is similarly complex, but sometimes the stage seems crowded. In some of the early numbers on opening night, dancers appeared to bump into each other.
The set design, by Kyle Dixon, is appropriately Mediterranean in its blues and pinks, and Dana Pinkston's costumes are a zany sendup of seventies chic, with some latter-day Capris and polyester.
This is a good, solid show, but it's not as dynamic as it should be. Ultimately, the audience wants to clap along and stomp their feet. In “Mamma Mia!,” the chance to do this comes too late, in the resounding sendoff of ABBA hits after the cast takes its bows. A little more of that glitz and energy would boost Theatre By The Sea's production from forgettable elevator music to a hit.
“Mamma Mia!” is showing through July 21. The Late Night Cabaret, featuring players from the show, will be held at Bistro By The Sea on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 29. For more information, visit www.theatrebythesea.com.
