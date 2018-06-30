For most people, summer is about spending as much time in the sunshine as humanly possible. But while I can certainly appreciate that tendency, I’m unusually fair skinned—when I actually had hair color, it was bright red—so tanning was never a real option. Trying to turn darker, however, was practically a requirement when I was growing up, and since both my parents were dedicated sun-worshippers and beach-goers, I knew that once we passed the solstice, I was going to be on the sand and in the surf at Narragansett from early morning until dusk.
There was, of course, no such thing as sunscreen back then, but there was the prevailing wisdom that all you needed to do was give yourself a second-degree sunburn and, once it healed, the new skin would be tannable. This was, I have to admit, semi-true, and if the longer-term result from repeated burns was likely to be skin cancer, hey, at least you had, in the shorter term, a healthy glow. Well, semi-healthy.
Later this summer, the Naturalist and his fellow members of the Classical High School Class of 1968 will gather to celebrate our 50th Reunion, the actual graduation from which I was almost unable to attend, since my face was then badly blistered from exposure to too much sun. I still remember the pain I experienced because I was the lead trombonist in the school orchestra... and I had to play with burned lips. I also remember that the Sunburn from Hell was my last one. For some reason, perhaps having to do with obtaining a measure of wisdom, the Reunion also marks 50 years since my last night of moaning in a Noxzema haze.
These days, I worship Old Sol from afar, even with the availability of UV-protective clothing and a sunscreen rated at 100-plus, which, I believe, is also known as concrete. But there are, I have discovered over the decades, advantages to being a devotee of the natural history of the shade. Here are a few recent discoveries that, had my eyes been fixed solely on the bright light, I might have otherwise missed.
As a result of misguided and environmentally inappropriate real estate development, the ridge is now, sigh, less treed than it used to be, but over the years, I’ve been loathe to turn my few acres into a lawn, the signature monoculture of the suburban landscape, so my “garden spot” remains reasonably well-wooded. Indeed, visiting horticulturalists have dubbed it “Hosta Heaven,” after the shade-loving plant-type that thrives around our home, and we’re also a haven for various kinds of ferns, mosses, botanical citizens of the forest floor, understory shrubs, and just about every flower variety that garden catalogs mark with a half-sun or no-sun symbol.
One of my favorites would have to be the Mountain Laurels that thrive in our acid soils and, most years, make the last part of June a glory of white-to-pink blossoms that are magnets for members of the Swallowtail butterfly congregation, along with a swallowtail-less relative called the Red-spotted Purple, as well as numerous bumblebees and other pollinating insect. But for reasons that may or may not have to do with the cold spring, the Kalmia latifolia show was exceedingly spotty in 2018, so, in seeking abundant blooms, I had to get closer to the ground. There, carpeting the rocks and forest floor, the sweet-smelling Partridgeberry blossoms were the perfect botanical understudy and filled the laurel-less gaps.
To truly enjoy Mitchella repens—the scientific genus name was given to the plant by 18th-century Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus to honor his friend, the Virginia physician John Mitchell; the “repens” species name means “creeping”—you have to do a lot of bending. This is, to be sure, a good thing for geezers, and, besides the rewards for encouraging nimble-ness, the downy, almost luminous flowers, which, once pollinated, will yield small red berries that often persist over the winter, are their own reward.
The same can be said for the ferns that, while flowerless, possess their own kind of subtle beauty. As a “made in the shade” botanist, I’ve become increasingly familiar with All Things Pterophyta, as the broad division of the plant kingdom that encompasses the spore-bearing ferns is called. Although I’m not, I have to admit, a bona fide expert, I do know more than a handful of the local species reasonably well, and I’m always happy to head into the forest floor “gloaming” in search of new, or, at least, uncommon species. Recent shady activities yielded a bunch of notables, including Lady Ferns—distinguished by their unshaven “legs,” er, hair-like scales at the bottom of the stalk; Broad Beech Ferns—noted by the unusual wings that connect the leaves and leaflets; and Marginal Ferns—these are not marginal in the sense of being not particularly important but, rather, so named because their spore containers appear in the margins of the leaflets.
Perhaps the best pteridophyte find of all took place along a section of the Blue-blazed Trail in North Stonington when I spotted several patches of Maidenhair Ferns that, unhappily, were being overrun by such “weeds” as Hay-scented Ferns and wild asters, both of which are native but, alas, naughty when it comes to minding their own botanical business. I consider the graceful and delicate Adiantum pedatum to be our most beautiful native fern. It is also, because it only thrives locally in areas of naturally lime-tinged soil, among the rarest species. As I watched it silently wage a turf war with its neighbors who can seemingly thrive anywhere, I made a note to return to the Maidenhair enclave soon, clippers in hand.
I would not, of course, disturb the other lime-loving shade growers, among them the Round-lobed Hepaticas, the Yellow Violets, the Blue Cohosh, and the Nodding Trilliums, the latter of which displayed the beginnings of the six-sided seed capsules that will soon be turning red. My crouching also brought me in close contact with a fairy garden of tiny orange mushrooms of indeterminate species—another note to self: collect and identify these next trip—along with the developing seed pods of False Hellebores; the umbrella-shaped female receptacles, known as archegoniophores, of the Marchantia liverworts thriving in the dark, moist areas on the edges of a forest stream; and, perhaps the happiest find of all, a low-to-the ground wasp that sported a “tail” that had to be seen to be believed.
The Giant Ichneumon, a.k.a. Megarhyssa atrata, is now on the prowl for a type of non-stinging wasp called a Horntail, the Pigeon Tremex in particular. The larvae of Tremex columba grow up in rotting logs, but not if M. atrata has any say in the matter. She’s constantly patrolling the forest floor in search of telltale tremicine vibrations, and when she detects some, she lands and inserts that amazing four-inch-long appendage, which is actually an ovipositor, into the wood until it makes contact with the larval horntail. The unfortunate youngster is now doomed to become a nursery for an Ichneumon egg... and the M. atrata’s food supply until the insect emerges next spring as an adult. (The male Ichneumon, incidentally, does little more than fertilize a mate.)
As I watched her withdraw the ovipositor and fly uneasily off into the shadows, I couldn’t tell if she had been successful. All I knew for certain was that my trek into the natural history shade had borne fruit: all those discoveries... and no sunburn.
