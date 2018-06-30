A couple of recent albums, each with a Memphis flavor and from Arkansas-based Last Chance Records, occupy the Ear Bliss spotlight this week. For those unfamiliar with Last Chance Records, it is a label firmly entrenched in the roots rock and Americana realms of music that has slowly but steadily been building a solid roster of artists, not to mention being a jumping off point for performers such as John Moreland and American Aquarium who’ve moved up to the next level. This week focuses on two debuts for the label from Memphis-based acts with the “all-star” project Motel Mirrors and singer/songwriter/guitar slinger John Paul Keith. Let’s get to it.
Motel Mirrors
In the Meantime
Last Chance Records
The origins of the group Motel Mirrors date back to 2013 when a couple of Memphis-based artists who were each riding solo careers, that being Amy LaVere and John Paul Keith, were looking for a little change of pace and thought a duet project would be kind of neat. The two began collaborating and Motel Mirrors was born with a well received self-titled EP in the country duet tradition following not long after. Whereas Motel Mirrors remained a side project, in recent years it grew to also include Austin guitarist Will Sexton along with Memphis drummer Shawn Zorn. The new album In the Meantime represents Motel Mirrors’ debut as a four piece as well as its first album for Last Chance Records. The expansion to three singers and three songwriters what with the addition of the multi-talented Sexton adds a new dimension to both the vocal harmony and instrumentation equations for this group, and in a most definite good way. That harmonizing is in full bloom straight out of the gates on the Keith composition “I Wouldn’t Dream of It” featuring he and LaVere on vocals. The vocal mix moves in various directions throughout from LaVere’s solo turns on “Things I Learned” and the stunning “Dead of Winter Blues” to the Keith/Sexton combination heard on “Blue On Blue.” Add in a couple of ace guitar pickers in Keith and Sexton who can deliver the goods in settings from traditional country and swinging honky tonk (an updated version of the Tommy Tucker Time’s late 1930s nugget “The Man Who Comes Around” comes up all aces) to rockabilly and old school rock & roll (the Buddy Holly-styled “Remember When You Gave a Damn” is a standout!) and you have in Motel Mirrors a group with weapons aplenty with all deployed to excellent measure over the dozen tracks encompassing In the Meantime. Visit www.lastchancerecords.com.
John Paul Keith
Heart Shaped Shadow
Last Chance Records
When it rains, it pours and in addition to his new release as part of the group Motel Mirrors, singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire John Paul Keith also has a brand new solo album just out called Heart Shaped Shadow. His debut for Last Chance Records, it is pure JPK mixing catchy rockers and rootsy pop tunes that demonstrate both his craftiness as songwriter and his prowess on the Telecaster. Frankly put, Keith can burn the strings with the best of them. Keith’s career dates back to the mid-1990s playing lead guitar for Knoxville-based roots rockers The V-Roys. and until the band called it quits in 1999. Keith would eventually land in Memphis where he’s been the last dozen years. He’d form his own band, The 145s, who’d release an album in 2009 called Spills & Thrills before moving in a solo direction beginning with the 2011 record The Man That Time Forgot. Heart Shaped Shadow is the third solo release from this talent who in addition to his own career has worked as a sideman, producer, and regular contributor to the syndicated Public Radio program Beale Street Caravan. The new album is solid from first track to last and showcases all of Keith’s many talents and with a distinct Memphis aroma of soul underlying many of the tracks. Standouts include the leadoff track “Something So Wrong” with its Stax-styled trumpet/sax fills, the ultra-catchy two stepper “Leave Them Girls Alone” featuring hot licks aplenty from Keith, and the pretty “A Little Bit of Loving” and “Miracle Drug” each of which play like Roy Orbison-styled ballads. Recommended.
LIVE SHOTS:
A big weekend of live music is in store at the at The Ocean Mist in Matunuck (895 Matunuck Beach Rd) beginning on Friday night as ultimate Rolling Stones tribute band The Blushing Brides kick things off. The tribute vibe continues Saturday night when Bob Marley tribute act Hope Road takes the stage starting at 9 pm. It’s an afternoon of live music on Sunday courtesy of party rock band The Senders who will raise the roof of the oceanside dive starting at 3:30. The “extended” live music weekend continues Monday night with the return of club favorite Zach Deputy with Sun-Dried Vibes in the opening slot starting at 9 pm. Looking ahead to next week, mark your calendars for an appearance by NRBQ who come to The Mist on Friday evening.
Best known for his side work with James Montgomery, blues guitarist George McCann stepped out on his own just recently with the debut of his first album called Shades of Blues. McCann returns to Chan’s Restaurant (267 Main Street) in Woonsocket on Friday night for an 8 pm performance. The following evening, the always entertaining Jeff Pitchell & Texas Flood light up the house of blues and eggrolls, also starting at 8 pm.
It is throwback night at the event center at Twin River Casino in Lincoln (100 Twin River Road) on Friday night as legendary acts Tower of Power and the Average White Band share a bill starting at 7pm.
Rockers The Voidz who were formed by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes fame hits The Met Café in Pawtucket (1005 Main Street) for the inaugural time on Friday night with doors at 8 and music at 9 pm.
You dig country & western music? The Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston (3481 Kingstown Road) delivers the big gulp this Saturday night with the return of Big Jim Wheeler who brings his well-deep voice and dramatic singing style to the CCFTA to perform a Johnny Cash tribute he calls “Band in Black.” Show time is 8 pm.
This Sunday being the first Sunday of the month means it’s acoustic open mic night at the Wood River Inn in Richmond. The talent is usually top notch, so check it out and grad dinner and a drink while you’re at it. Things get going at 6 pm.
Grammy-winning songwriter Lori McKenna who has penned hits for the likes of Little Big Town, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, to name a few, makes her first appearance at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich (59 Main Street) on Sunday evening. Doors are at 7 and show time is 8 pm.
Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 – 9 pm on WRIU-FM 90.3.
