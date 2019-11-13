Special to Time Out
I know last week I said we were all Halloweened out, but when Halloween rolled around, we had to go Trick or Treating.
We started off at New Horizon Adult Day Care. We got there just after their dance party and costume parade. They were surprised to see a Snowman family walk in and everyone got a chance to have their picture taken with the snowman and snow dogs. Since they didn’t know we were coming Tinker Bell and Wendy did not get their Halloween treats but Director Erica told them she did have something for them but they would have to wait until Monday, which is their usually visiting day.
On the way out we did make a fun stop at the Senior Center just to say Happy Halloween. They always have treats for Tinker Bell and Wendy so they didn’t miss anything here.
We then headed over to McCoy Stadium for their annual trick or treat event. The hall of fame hallway was turned into a not to scary Halloween hallway. It took the dogs a little time to get use to the dark but they didn’t seem to mine it. Along the way there were strobe light and small orange lights, with Halloween music and a few scary hanging decorations. Adding to the fun, were McCoy people with treats for the kids, but no dogs treats. I thought there might be some dog treats in the main area since Super Girl Daisy the golden retriever was there helping her owner hand out candy.
Since McCoy is near Agnes Little School, the dogs were really happy to see many of their Agnes Little Friends, even if they didn’t look like they usually do.
Sox and Paws were there greeting everyone, even Tinker and Wendy were given some loving from them.
Our last Trick or Treat was at our friend Sally’s house. Now here was the first time my snowman costume did fool someone. At all the other places the dogs gave me away but when Sally came to the door to look out all she could see was my snowman head. Of course, as soon as she looked down, she knew who I was and invited us in for a cup of tea and some great conversation. We headed home just in time to greet our treat or treaters.
When rain was predicted I had heard people say Halloween should be canceled or moved to the weekend. I didn’t think that was a good idea, Halloween was a day kids you looked forward to. I remember as a kid going out in the rain or freezing cold and it was still fun. In the end the weather was perfect. The kids who came to our house we all excited and having a great time.
Tinker Bell and Wendy did a great job of letting me know when someone was at the door. I left the front door to our porch open which meant they could hear anyone who came up to the screen door. In fact, they barked so loud that I had to yell out to everyone “they won’t bite.”
Once they saw how small the dogs were the kids were fine. We had a nice mix of young kids and those considered older children. The dogs didn’t care hold old the kids where, they were happy to see everyone, and so was I.
Before we ended our Halloween, Trick or treat adventures, we mad two additional stops, one at Chick-Fil-lay, they always have treats for the dogs which Tink appreciates. The second stop was at Rumford Express for the dogs annual Halloween selfie picture. Each season or special occasion the pet store has a great background set up for pictures.
Over the last two weeks we have learned one thing, Halloween is not just for kids, seniors, adults, youth, kids and even dogs can enjoy a little Halloween dress up and fun.
Next week we will start our bazaar visits. If you see us “Around Town” be sure to say hi.
