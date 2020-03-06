Contributing Writer
What a difference a few years make. Such is the case with the West coast-based ensemble Dustbowl Revival. Go back four years and the band was making its way as Dixieland folk and jazz revivalists with an antique-leaning sound as rooted in New Orleans as it was the Depression era. At its appearance at last summer’s Rhythm & Roots Festival, a change was most definitely in the air with a transformation into a newfangled contemporary folk style more akin to bands like The Ballroom Thieves and Big Thief and going as far back as the group Houndmouth at its peak. Given the band is already on the Newport Folk Fest invite list for 2020, the new sound must be resonating. Dustbowl Revival, which is scheduled to appear at the Columbus Theatre in Providence on Wednesday evening, has its new release called Is It You, Is It Me just out and on it, the newfound indie folk sound is in full bloom. It gets the Ear Bliss look-see this week along with the latest release from the husband-wife duo The Mastersons who also appear in Providence on Wednesday evening (at Askew) and who when they are not doing their own thing are significant parts of Steve Earle’s band The Dukes. Let’s get to it.
Dustbowl Revival
Is It You, Is It Me
Medium Expectations Records
With its latest album called Is It You, Is It Me, the transition of the Southern California-based ensemble Dustbowl Revival to full-blown indie folk band is complete. Hints first came on the band’s self-titled 2017 release. It found them moving away from the old-fashioned Dixieland sounds with hints of New Orleans jazz that marked its early days as an eight-piece “folk orchestra” into what on this new album is a more streamlined and contemporary brand of folk with pop appeal. For the album, the band tapped producer Sam Kassirer who has helmed projects from the likes of Lake Street Dive and Josh Ritter and engineer Brian Joseph whose work includes Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens. The resulting Is It You, Is It Me is the next step in the evolution. A tight ensemble featuring guitars, violin, horns, keys, bass, percussion and even whistling, the centerpiece are the engaging vocals, both alone and in harmony, of band founder and principal songwriter Zach Lupetin and Liz Beebe around which the attractive and varying music arrangements and melodies comprising the album’s 13 tracks are built. The other part of the evolution is the growth of Lupetin as a songwriter. Whereas it was once about poetry, his lyrics and songs have moved in a much more pointed direction from politics to people to his observations of the world as he sees it. It adds a depth to his songs, and Dustbowl Revival as a band, making them much more than the revivalists portrayed on past albums. Recommended.
Dustbowl Revival appears at The Columbus Theatre in Providence on Wednesday evening at 8 pm.
The Mastersons
No Time for Love Songs
Red House Records
The Mastersons are the husband-wife duo of singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore. Whereas the two are probably best known as vital cogs in Steve Earle’s road band The Dukes who they joined in 2011, as The Mastersons they have released four albums to date as a duo including their newest called No Time for Love Songs. Now residing in Los Angeles after time spent as a couple first in Brooklyn and then Austin, Texas, for No Time for Love Songs the duo tapped Shooter Jennings to produce the album. Jennings, who produced Tanya Tucker’s Grammy-winning 2019 album While I’m Livin’, is a hot commodity these days and he certainly has a part in what is a great-sounding record of Americana pop in No Time for Love Songs. While the two trade-off on lead vocals over the album’s 10 original tracks, the focal point of the record are the harmonies of Masterson and Whitmore, a natural blending that wears very well on the ears. Some of the standout tracks include the album-opening title track and the swirling sonics of “Eyes Open Wide” driven by Masterson’s masterful 12-string guitar chime. Visit www.redhouserecords.com.
The Mastersons appear at Askew in Providence on Wednesday evening at 9 pm.
LIVE SHOTS:
It’s tribute band weekend at Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street). Premier Tom Petty tribute band Live Petty is in the house on Friday evening beginning at 8 pm. The following evening finds Allman Brothers tribute act Peacheaters in the house of eggrolls and blues, also starting at 8 pm.
The Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland (549 Broad Street) presents two shows this weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings. HighTime is a trio from the heart of Connemara on the West Coast of Ireland that combines Irish music with a mix of modern folk influences. The high energy trio appears on Friday night for an 8 pm performance. On Saturday evening, the Blackstone presents Canadian singer/songwriter Matthew Byrne. Byrne’s traditional songs draw from both sides of the Atlantic. Show time is 8 pm.
A number of enticing shows happening mid-week next week and all on Wednesday evening. The West coast-based ensemble Dustbowl Revival has been a smash hit at the last two Rhythm & Roots festivals. The group returns to the Ocean State, this time for an indoor show, at the Columbus Theatre in Providence (270 Broadway) at 8 pm. The Mastersons are the husband and wife duo of Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore. Best known as long-time members of Steve Earle’s band The Dukes, the duo has a new album just out Red House Records called No Time for Love Songs which they’ll be featuring at their show at Askew in Providence (150 Chesnutt Street), also on Wednesday night. Eleanor’s sister Bonnie Whitmore, an incredible singer herself, opens the evening at 9 pm. Blues will be the order of business at The Met Café in Pawtucket (1005 Main Street) with Eric Gale headlining. Local hero Heidi Nirk and her excellent band is in the opening slot starting at 8 pm.
A terrific twin bill is in store next Thursday evening at the Columbus Theatre in Providence when it presents Jonathan Richman with his long-time sidekick drummer Tommy Larkins and Bonnie “Prince” Billy joined by Emmett Kelly. Show time is 8 pm.
(Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 – 9 pm on WRIU-FM 90.3.)
