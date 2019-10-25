Everybody take a deep breath and say thank you to the trees for the nice clean air. We are reminded at this lovely autumnal time of year of the trees around us, more by sight than anything else. The changing of the leaves from green to orange, yellow, red, purples and browns is a clear sign of change and is always a stunning event for us humans. Of course, we need to be mindful of this phenomenon, like anything else in life.
The fact of air filtration by trees for our breathing needs is sometimes less considered by most people. It is funny the things we take for granted in life. That is another topic for another day, perhaps. For our purposes today, let us really get tree happy and ponder our wooden friends a little more deeply.
Today’s book is delivered to us via the Arbor Day Foundation and is entitled What Tree is That? It was most recently printed in 2009 by the non-for-profit organization that takes account of trees and their existence, well-being and intentional planting worldwide. We become aware of deforestation by humans and forest fires by way of the news regularly. What we would like to look at today is the potential of planting new trees and the really necessity of doing so.
In Mel Brooks’ hilarious 1987 movie Spaceballs the home planet of Spaceball has foolishly wasted all of its air supply and goes off in search of other planets to steal air from. The peaceful planet of Druidia is the target, and the movie’s storyline runs kind of in the line with Star Wars with much hilarity infused. The long and short of it is that Mel Brooks looked at the potential of wasting air or using it up and built his story around that. How real is this? That is of course as all things debatable.
What we do know is that without our friendly trees, we would be in heap of trouble. The process of filtration that trees perform releasing oxygen into the atmosphere is real. From great and small, right down to having a house plant or two for I bit of clean air in the home and up to massive fires burning forests in Brazil, naturally and human designed, we know we need trees and plants for good air. Places that have few trees have lesser quality air to breathe. There are real and costly side-effects in these cases and places.
We are not seeking to raise fear in this discussion. That is useless anyways. What we need to raise is awareness and realization that anytime we plant something we are doing something good for the whole world. That really is love at work. We always have the choice to look at things with the eyes of love, no matter what we are being fed by all outside outlets. Every coin, two sides.
Today’s book What Tree is That? helps us with the first phase of tree knowledge, and that would be identification. If we do not know what it is, we certainly will never know how it fits into our lives. Simply being able to recognize different trees sets us on the path of further understanding. This process in turn brings greater respect, action and eventually loves. This applies in many, or perhaps all cases in life.
If you are interested in the trees around you, enjoy learning new things or just like breathing, this book is for you. Also, a visit to ArborDay.org would be worthwhile to begin to see what the world is doing already for our trees and how you may be helpful, too. The first Arbor Day happened in the 1594 in Spain, and first in America in April 1872. When we contribute to the greater good everyone benefits, and that even includes ourselves.
Enjoy and read on!
