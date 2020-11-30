A holiday reissue and an historical collection of sorts are in the Ear Bliss spotlight this Thanksgiving week. Here at Ear Bliss Central, we forever give thanks for the music of Buck Owens & The Buckaroos. This is a band whose music never fails to put a smile on your face and a hop in your step which makes the expanded reissue of A Merry Hee Haw Christmas from Buck and band a most welcome gift. Throw in the holiday angle of the 26-track set and here’s thinking the eggnog will be flowing pretty freely with this baby playing on the stereo (or your digital medium of choice). The historical collection joining the Owens holiday compilation this week is a special one. The New Rhythm & Blues Quartet, a.k.a. NRBQ, has been in the record-making business in various configurations for some five decades now. There have been countless albums and of course live shows a number of which have been some of the most memorable moments in this scribe’s life. NRBQ offers a twist with its latest release, that being a first-ever collection of outtakes and rare tracks never before released titled In • Frequencies. In other words, it’s odds & sods, NRBQ-style, spanning nearly the entire run of the band and there’s nothing wrong with that! Let’s take a look.
Well, we are officially in the holiday season and here is thinking that in these COVID times this year’s will be unlike any other we’ve ever experienced. If Christmas is your bag and you are looking to liven up the annual festivities, there are few better ways than the music of the late country star and hall of famer Buck Owens and his Buckaroos band. The folks at Omnivore Recordings have just recently provided the perfect Owens holiday elixir with the collection A Merry Hee Haw Christmas. Originally released for Capital Records under the same title back in 1970, the set brings together two 1960s album from Owens & the Buckaroos, Christmas with Buck Owens & His Buckaroos from 1967 and Christmas Shopping from 1968. In addition to including each of those complete albums, the set also features four bonus tracks: “All I Want for Christmas Is My Daddy,” “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy (Daddy Looked a Lot Like Him),” and two Toys for Tots public service announcements originally issued on a 1972 Capitol promotional single. The Toys for Tots program was an annual toy drive Owens heralded in his home base of Bakersfield, California. As for the music, the mid-to-late 1960s was prime time for Owens on the country charts and radio and that is clearly evident on this collection with his razor-sharp Buckaroos band firing on all cylinders kicking out that patented and classic Bakersfield country sound. The music and performance on this seasonal set is snappy and bright on the hot-steppers and pure heartfelt on the ballads with he and the band sounding as great as ever, not to mention the holiday spin of the material being form-fit for Owens and his Buckaroos. Beginning with the song “Christmas Shopping” and closing out 25 tracks later with the second of the two Toys for Tots promos, A Merry Hee Haw Christmas has the Ear Bliss guarantee to bring a little bit of joy to your listening space this holiday season. Visit www.omnivorerecordings.com.
One thing has been a constant in the five decade-plus career of the band NRBQ and that is that it has never fit any kind of mold. Rock & roll, R&B, jazz, pop, blues, it was all part of the NRBQ equation and that eclectic approach has endeared them to countless music listeners bringing them a cult-like following which continues to this day. What with nearly 40 albums under its belt in that time, never before has the group released a collection such as the new In • Frequencies. The 16-track set brings together a mix of live tracks, radio tracks, single-only releases, and other rarities a dozen of which have never been released. The set takes us from the early “Steve Ferguson” days of the band (Ferguson was an original founder of the band with lone remaining member Terry Adams) via a 1968 sound check in preparation for the band’s debut album on Columbia Records through arguably the heyday of the ‘Q with the longest-running lineup of Adams, Joey Spampinato, Big Al Anderson and Tommy Ardolino, right up through the current incarnation of the band which continues to record and perform to this day. Perhaps the best thing about this collection are the stories behind the songs all of which are chronicled in the liner notes by music historian M.C. Kostek and are the perfect companion to the music itself. One great tidbit that should hit home to all of us NRBQ fans here in the Ocean State is the inclusion of a sound check recording of the ‘Q classic “It’s a Wild Weekend” from 1987 recorded at the famed Providence live music institution Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel. Perhaps Terry Adams, who has been with the band since its outset, says it best about this collection of NRBQ rarities: “When these songs surfaced on the tapes I felt like I was meeting an interesting woman for the first time. I had to say, ‘What’s a song like you doing on a tape like this?’” Perfectly put! For lovers of vinyl, a limited, yellow-vinyl edition of In • Frequencies is being released in addition to the standard vinyl, CD, and digital formats. Check the Omnivore Recordings web site at www.omnivorerecordings.com for availability.
With winter fast approaching, live music in the out-of-doors has pretty much come to an end. Indoor shows are few and those venues that are presenting music inside are required to limit attendance. Some of those doing so locally are the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston, The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, and the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, MA, and the Stadium Theater in Woonsocket. The next live music event from the Greenwich Odeum is actually a live stream this weekend evening featuring Mary Chapin Carpenter live from Wolf Trap on Friday evening at 8 pm with an encore performance streaming again on Saturday night. A portion of your ticket supports the Greenwich Odeum. Check out www.greenwichodeum.com/calendar/ for all other upcoming streaming and live events. The Narrows Center for the Arts is hosting a mix of live in-person events with limited seats and streaming. On Friday evening at 8 pm, the NCFTA features a live stream by area favorite Roomful of Blues. The following Friday, December 4, the Duke Robillard Band will live stream from the Narrows stage at 8 pm. Check the Narrows web site at www.narrowscenter.showare.com for details and ticket availability. The Stadium Theater this Thanksgiving holiday weekend presents the full-on AC/DC experience with the tribute band Dirty Deeds on both Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 pm. If live music indoors is not your thing at this time, there also continues to be a steady flow of other live music streaming. One of the best sources for information on live streaming events is the web site Bandsintown (www.bandsintown.com). Other platforms offering streaming are Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. Some venues offering live streaming performances worth checking out include Signature Sounds Records’ “Home Sessions” which live streams on Thursday evenings, Americana Highways, and Outpost in the Burbs. Locally, Mark Cutler hits the Facebook Live stage every Wednesday evening with a show from his home at 7 pm.
