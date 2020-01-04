Special to Time Out
We hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. When I was younger Christmas, the gift exchange was saved for Christmas morning. Christmas Eve was the time Mom and I wrapped our presents to each other. It was just the way Mom always did it.
Since Mom’s passing, I have been celebrating the holiday with my wonderful family, cousins Sheila and Bill and their children Mike, Jenn and husband Jay and granddaughter Emily along with extended family members. We gather on Christmas Eve for dinner followed by a fun time opening all our gifts. It’s like we are all 6-years old and excited to see what is in the many presents under the tree.
I have to admit I wasn’t always a fan of gift cards. I always like to find that perfect gift but each year it gets harder and harder to find it. Probably because we are all adults who buy what they want though out the year. I now find that a gift card can be that perfect gift. For the guys, who are all handymen, there is always the Home Depot or Lowe’s card so they can get more power tools. For the ladies there are craft store cards, after all everyone needs more craft supplies, or the specialty store for makeup that only can be brought there. I even found Uber cards for the non-driver in our family. Of course, there are still presents to go along with the cards.
Christmas day we gather at Jenn’s for a beautiful dinner, a Christmas movie and a chance to just be together as a family. Because of all the confusion that goes along with the days Tinker Bell and Wendy stay home.
Thankfully Santa was good to them.
Tinker Bell got a new bed, which she did share with Wendy, and Wendy got a couple new toys along with bags of treats. They did get to celebrate Christmas night when their friend and neighbor Kelsey a lab/dashhound mix, and her humans Ed and Linda invited us all over for desert and coffee. The three dogs have been friends since the first day Kelsey came to live with Ed and Linda a couple years ago. Once inside Kelsey was the perfect hostess. While I enjoy a piece of Linda’s delicious home-made apple pie Kelsey share one of her dogie cookies with the girls. She even took them in to the den to check out her dogie bed.
On the day after Christmas, Sheila and I like to go shopping to check out the sales. We started at Hobby Lobby. The saving was 66% off. Well that might sound like a good deal but it was 66% off two days before Christmas. We then headed to the Christmas tree shop, there sale was 50% off. I found a sitting elf for only $5. From here we went to Bed, Bath and Beyond who did have a good sale but didn’t have much left. Our last stop was JoAnne Fabric and Craft. This turned out to be the best sale at 75% off all Christmas. We found nice boxes, bags and decorations that we can use next year. I even found new dog collars and leases that only cost me $2.50 for each set. After a nice lunch at Longhorn’s, using one of our gift cards, we headed home.
Over the weekend Tinker Bell, Wendy and I stopped at the visitor center to say ‘hi’ to our friend Wendy and pick up our free city calendar. We then continued on to the library for Gingerbread cookie decorating and to check out the books for sale by the Friends of Pawtucket Library. We missed the decorating craft but Librarian Janet still had some homemade ginger bread men to share with us. She told us that it was a big hit with the kids who got to decorate the cookies with frosting, skittles, and M&M. Maybe it’s good we missed it I can just see Tink and Wendy trying to get the candies.
Have a Happy New Year and if you see us “Around Town” be sure to say Hi.
