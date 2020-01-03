Contributing Writer
The day after I brought out the family menorah and lit the first Chanukah candles, I did something that is probably about as un-Jewish as any of my grave-rolling ancestors could imagine: I went out on a shopping mission to purchase a perfect fresh ham.
Not a cut of meat dressed up to look like something cut from the hind leg of a hog—say, something beefy, plant-based (call it a to-piggy), or, hey, a replica molded from fish flesh—but, rather, the real, definitively Not Kosher thing.
There was no getting around the fact that I was heading for the Big Y supermarket’s butcher shop in Mystic to procure an 18-plus-pound roast that I knew was not on list of the animals that the Author of Leviticus and Deuteronomy had OK’d for human consumption several millennia ago. To be sure, a fresh ham is entirely different from the more common smoked variety, but both come from pigs, and swine are absolutely singled out by the Holy Dietician, blessed be He, as “unclean.” It doesn’t matter that the Torah makes no mention of spiral cuts or free-range organic upbringings. A pig is a pig, and, notes Deuteronomy 14:8, “You shall neither eat of their flesh nor touch their carcass.” I don’t recall any theological discussions at temple over whether it was considered acceptable to watch Sesame Street and hug a plush Miss Piggy, but I can tell you that even in my ultra-liberal non-Kosher family of Reform Jews, we never ate pork. Curiously, bacon—real bacon, not the lookalike slices wrapped around the certified-kosher, all-meat mini-hotdogs devoured at bar- and bas-mitzvah parties—was considered acceptable. Perhaps Oscar Meyer had Jewish roots...
In any event, there was the glorious ham, here was my credit card, and if this was a grand sin, well, it was just one more that would need to be cleansed from my soul in the Afterlife. It had plenty of company, not the least of which came from the fact that the roast was the centerpiece of Christmas Eve dinner in our nearly four-decades-old mixed marriage. I suppose I’m going to have a lot of work to do to make things right along the entire stretch of the Judeo-Christian spectrum.
Best, however, not to dwell on that, and to keep such unpleasant thoughts at bay, I tried to focus on something that gets me through this life: the pursuit of natural history. Keeping tabs on the ebb and flow of the natural world is fraught with difficulties during the busiest time of the year. (Most wonderful, to be sure, but oy, overwhelming, too...) But, since I’m not infused with Xanax or similar anxiolytics, I know of no better way to blunt spiritual panic than a quick dose of nature.
In a less-insane situation, I’d have had time to take part in that century-plus tradition known as the Christmas Bird Count, a day-long tally of all the bird species in a defined area that began in 1900 as a counterweight to an earlier tradition called the Christmas Side Hunt.
In the latter, nimrods would honor the Prince of Peace by spending time away from family and church in pursuit of God’s creation. Out in the woods, fields, and wetlands, the hunters divided into teams for a bit of friendly competition to determine which side could slay the largest number, tonnage, and diversity of birds and other prey, including mammals (but not, one hopes, rivals).
Concern over sharp declines in bird populations had led to the creation of the National Audubon Society, and on Christmas Day in 1900, Audubon leading light Frank Chapman, an ornithologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, called on chapter members across the country to try something less lethal: a count of the living rather than a pile of the deceased. On December 25th, 27 stalwarts from New Brunswick to Colorado grabbed their binoculars and tallied about 18,500 birds divided into 89 species.
A version of Chapman’s “hunt” continues to this day, and on various dates in December and early January, teams of birders comb well-defined areas throughout the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, and a select group of Pacific islands, to keep tabs on bird numbers and species. In his summary report for the 2018–19 edition (the 119th consecutive), Audubon’s Geoff LeBaron, the director of the Christmas Bird Count since 1987, noted that, throughout the counting area, there were 2615 CBCs that drew 79,425 observers—both new records. In all, the citizen-scientists documented 2638 species—most of them, of course, during CBCs conducted in Latin America—and the group counted a total of 48,678,334 birds, with 45,156,330 from the United States, 2,986,854 from Canada, and 535,150 from elsewhere. This sounds like a lot, but, wrote LeBaron, “this season’s number is the second-lowest ever during that period, despite a much higher number of both CBC circles and attending participant effort.”
The total is way down, LeBaron continued, “10 to 20 million birds short of the average numbers tallied over the past 20 seasons,” and because it’s been in steady decline, it’s ominous. “For years it has been mentioned in the annual CBC summaries that we shouldn’t worry too much about the total number of birds each season, as it can vary tremendously depending upon whether winter roosts of blackbirds, crows, or robins happen to be within count circles. But still, especially in light of the recent paper published this fall about diminishing numbers of birds across the continent, this disturbing trend deserves some future analyses.”
Because of the chaos of our family situation, there was no time for the Naturalist to take a day off to participate in an organized CBC this year—if you’re interested in joining one, the last count of the season takes place this Saturday in Jamestown (see the Ocean State Birding Club’s website for more information: www.oceanstatebirdclub.org)—or just get out there on your own and count the birds in your neighborhood, which is exactly what I’ve been doing, every chance I get during shopping trips in an area bounded by Misquamicut and Mystic. In the faux-tundra that is also known as the beach parking lot edge, I spotted several northerners that are spending the winter in tundra-like surroundings: Snow Buntings, Horned Larks, and what I’m pretty sure was a Lapland Longspur. Along the coast route to home from my ham mission, I noticed fine groups of Mallards, Canada Geese, and Hooded Mergansers. On the ridge at the feeders, there were the usual cast of characters, from various woodpeckers and nuthatches to Blue Jays, Cardinals, and juncos.
It wasn’t a particularly stunning total, but it would have to do. “Birds are our passion,” said LeBaron, “and provide the catalyst to get us out in nature, whether on a Christmas Bird Count or at any time of year. CBCs and other traditional locations we visit also enable us to develop a sense of place, and of noticing changes and caring about that place. And our passion for the birds and the locations where we bird encourages us to take steps to protect those birds, and the places they need.”
So, from the ridge, happy 2020, and resolve to get outside, learn your surroundings, and redouble your efforts to keep them safe and sustained. Hope to see you on the trail—I’ll be the one carrying the fresh ham sandwiches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.