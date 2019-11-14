Tinker Bell and Wendy get into the spirit after the first Santa sighting of the year
Well, the Christmas season has begun for us. I say this because over the weekend we had our first sighting of the Big Guy, Santa Claus, when we visited Park Place Congregational Church’s ‘Christmas on the Hill Bazaar’ the second-oldest Christmas fair in the state.
Last year we were lucky to find a perfect size Christmas tree for our house. This year we were on the lookout for action figures of Marvel super heroes. We need them for a special Christmas tree at Winter Wonderland in memory of a young man who left us way to early. I was disappointed to not find any, but there was plenty more things to look at.
There was even a rain coat that would have fit Tink, but since she already had a rain coat we passed on it. What I didn’t pass on was the amazing homemade baking table. The apple tarts were calling my name, so, of course I had to get one. To share with the dogs, I also bought a small pumpkin bread and a small banana bread.
After a visit with Santa we took our first Santa picture. I’m guessing Tink asked for a new bed, she loves her bed and Wendy would probably like another ball.
From there we headed to the Pawtucket Library for a special condensed showing of Seussical the Musical presented by the Community Players. The cast is a big one with several of the cast members students at J.M Walsh High School. For the presentation, five cast members came dressed as Seussical characters to read their stories. Tinker Bell and Wendy love to be read, too, so it was a perfect event to go to.
The program started with the Cat in the Hat reading his story “All the Places You Go.” The children in the audience loved him, he was everything you would expect the Cat in the Hat to be, light hearted, funny and a little silly. He was followed by Horton the elephant. I had expected to hear ‘Horton Heard a Who’ but instead it was a story I had never heard before about Horton and his dedication to hatching Mayzie LaBird’s egg.
On the musical side, Gertrude McFuzzy sang a song about her love for Horton. Then read her story about her one feather tail. She was sure she would be more attractive if she had a bigger tail. Her adventures of getting a bigger tail made everyone laugh. With the help of the Cat in the Hat she got everyone on their feet singing and dancing.
After a few more Dr. Seuss stories the show came to an end. Everyone couldn’t wait to have their picture taken with the cast members. The full musical will be presented at Jenks Middle School on Nov. 15-17 and 22-24. If the performance by these five very-talented young people is an example of what the show will be like it should be a great show.
We ended the day with a visit to Pet Valu at Blackstone Place in Pawtucket to meet the local casting call photo winners Pasta and Pesto two very cute Dachshunds. As winners of the contest their photo will be the featured pets for the month of March in the Pet Super Market’s Casting Call Calendar.
Tinker Bell and Wendy loved meeting Pasta and Pesto, I don’t think they knew Pasta and Pesto were famous dogs they just thought they were great new friends. Several of Pasta and Pesto doggie friends and family members also stopped by included several Dachshunds. If you bought one of the calendars Pasta and Pesto were happy to “Pawtograph” it for you. 100% of the calendar proceeds go to charities that are fighting animal abuse.
Before we left, I did see a cute sweater that just fit Tinker Bell. Since the weather is getting cold, I just had to get it for her, Wendy already had one so she got a new toy.
Have a great week and if you see us “Around Town” Be sure say Hi!
