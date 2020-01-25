Contributing Writer
The human story is quite compelling at every turn. A slave rises up to lead a ragtag group of natives and indentured people to defeat a ruler of the greatest magnitude, if not of the smallest stature. A twist of a business deal nets not a river bank, but a quarter of a continent. A group of men and women are sent out by a leader to explore the newly purchased land mass, and the beginnings of a wild west story are set in motion. All these events are intricately linked, and we found linked directly to Rhode Island. We may be small in size, yet the influence of what we have here reaches far and wide.
A recent adventure to the northwest part of the United States netted some very interesting experiences and provided a nice lead in for today’s article. The adventures of Lewis and Clarke as they explored the land north and west of the Mississippi River have been shared and discoursed upon for years. There is much truth, some falsity and of course plenty of meat to chew on in their tales. Once you have seen the places they went, the whole story becomes quite large and quite awesome. Today’s book will further enlighten us on this part of the American story.
Undaunted Courage by Stephen E. Ambrose is a very interesting and well-written account of the tale of the Oregon Trail’s inception. Ambrose brought together a great array of primary source information, much interesting scientific, medical and social science information and wrote this book with a flair for the dramatic and even the romantic. It truly reads like a novel, though it is historical accounting at its best. It was originally written in 1997, with reissues up to 2016, and can be found through Simon and Schuster Publishing.
Meriwether Lewis and William Clarke were tapped by Thomas Jefferson in 1803 to go and explore the newly acquired land north and west of the great Mississippi River. The mouth of the Mississippi being a key point in trade for the newly formed United States of America was sought out in a business deal with Napoleon Bonaparte, the then ruler of the French Empire, to acquire one bank of the river mouth, to avoid the taxes of using the river mouth for trade. This was the intent of the US envoys to France in early 1801/1802.
When the deal was to be made for something in the fifteen million dollar range, Napoleon balked and said instead he would sell not just the river bank, but the whole northwest area which the French had then laid claim to ownership of for twenty million. The US envoys to President Jefferson could not just call Jefferson and ask for his permission, so they made the deal on their own.
It proved to be a great deal for the USA, even if it caused Jefferson to eventually lose some sleep and face in regards to his and his envoy’s twisting of the US Constitution’s Presidential Powers clauses. Long story short, the US grabbed some sweet land from the French claim. The fact that the French, English and everyone else from Europe usurped the land and the rights there-upon from Native Americans who already were here is food for serious thought, and a wholly, entirely different article.
The connection to Toussaint L’Ouverture, a Haitian native slave cannot be overlooked here. His defeat of a French onslaught there in Haiti twisted Napoleon’s thinking in regard to his ability to conquer the new world. His ego took a hit, and his action followed suit. He sold the land to the US because he did not feel he could defeat them, which was his original and secret plan. Funny how history works like this. Sacagawea, the female native guide who help Lewis and Clarke tremendously is also a story unto its own, and very worthy of note here. Without her guidance and assistance all along the way, Lewis and Clarke would never have negotiated the vast tract of Native land alive.
Undaunted Courage by Stephen E. Ambrose is a very fine accounting of all of this little bit of history we have shared here today. Combine this with the firsthand diary accounts from Lewis and Clarke, also easily available in print, and you will have a nice glimpse into a part of the world and its history that is very neat.
The Rhode Island connection is this – in 1866 Sam Case laid claim to what is now Newport, Oregon, (taking it from a Native American reservation parcel) and built a hotel called the Ocean House, named after his favorite hotel in, you guessed it, Newport, Rhode Island, and then the town was named Newport, Oregon in 1882, named after our little Aquidnick Island community space here. Neat, is it not? History is not always nice, not always what we would call fair, though who are we to judge, but it is always interesting and far reaching.
Enjoy and read on!
