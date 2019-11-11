With the first chill in the air, the first school buses dominating the roads, and the long Labor Day weekend coming and going, it may seem like it’s time to lament the passing of summer. But as any aficionado knows without question, there’s plenty of warm weather and solstice days in the offing—the first official day of autumn doesn’t arrive until Monday, September 23, at precisely 3:50 a.m.—so don’t pack the swim suits or unpack the flannels quite yet.
To be sure, I’ve been planting the lettuce, spinach, and kale that will constitute the autumn garden, and I’ve been logging the debut appearances of some of the signature equinox blossoms, from the asters and goldenrods to the turtleheads and Closed Gentians. There’s an abundance of mushrooms to puzzle over as I search for a few choice edibles to enjoy, and in the treetops and along the shore, there are those things known as birds that are now starting to make their presences known as they begin calling again and returning for brief stays before migrating south.
Late summer and early autumn birding can, of course, be challenging, to say nothing of an exercise in patience and frustration. Many of the calls are uttered by youngsters, and they don’t yet know all the proper notes, so many of the songs are imprecise versions of the originals: avian offerings that sound vaguely familiar, but never quite what you’ve learned last spring. And to make things trickier, many of the south-bound travelers have molted their breeding finery in exchange for relatively drab traveling clothes, or they’re kids who won’t get adult garb until the return migration next spring, thus afflicting observers with what’s known in the natural history trade as CFBS, a.k.a. Confusing Fall Bird Syndrome. If you happen to run into someone bearing binoculars, a spotting telescope, and an utterly dazed and confused expression, simply pat them on the shoulder and offer a knowing assurance that the easier-to-identify plumages will, in time, reappear.
You could also suggest that they turn their perplexed attention to other creatures.
Early September is a fine time to look for butterflies, and while many lepidopterists will be scanning the skies for Monarchs, the Danaus plexippus epic leave-taking and journey to the mountains of Mexico is still a few weeks away, in concert with the blooming of the Seaside Goldenrods whose flowers help fuel the trip. There are numerous Monarchs hanging around the neighborhood—it’s been a rebound year for the beleaguered species—but there are other butterflies also getting ready to head south, the Painted and American ladies, Common Buckeye, Red Admiral, Cloudless Sulphur, Question Mark, Eastern Comma, several Skippers, and the Mourning Cloak, among them. Some of these species also feature adults that don’t have to leave, and there are others, such as the Tiger, Spicebush, and Black swallowtails, that will stay put in our area and survive the cold times in various guises, be they eggs, caterpillars, pupae—this is how the swallowtails cope with the winter—or fully-formed adults.
In addition to butterflies, there are also several dragonfly species that will soon start taking to the aerial highways. Most odonates are relative homebodies and survive the lean weather as aquatic eggs or larvae—the adults will have perished from the frosts by the beginning of December—but if you start watching the meadows and coastlines, the odes, most notably the Common Green Darners, will be massing in giant feeding swarms to pack in enough fat to fuel a one-way journey to better weather... and better places for the eggs they’ll deposit in more suitable water to develop. The Common Greens will have company, too, such as the Black Saddlebags, Variegated Meadowhawk, Spot-winged Glider, and a world champion marathoner known as the Wandering Glider, whose travels have been tracked from Africa to India across an entire ocean. (The wanderer is often found in this country, but its itinerary is less well known.)
With the wildflowers in their last-summer glory, there are, as I mentioned recently, a horde of brightly colored flower flies to enjoy, and many of the blossoms also host an array of eye-catching beetles, wasps, and bees. A couple of years ago, I talked with Cornell honeybee expert Tom Seeley about his expertise at an ancient “sport” that really should be in the Olympics, and his book, Following the Wild Bees: the Craft and Science of Bee Hunting, is a fine introduction to an adventure that starts on the goldenrods and ends at a wild hive deep in the woods. (Tom has a new book, The Lives of Bees: The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild, which will be highlighted in an upcoming edition of the Journal.)
There is certainly an abundance of activity among the members of the Apis mellifera clan, as well as in the bumblebees, which are also well represented on the blossoms. But if you look carefully, there are other bees, much less well known but definitely important in the pollination business. These critical insects are largely non-social creatures—they don’t gather in hives—and if you want their complete story, a just-published Princeton University Press book called The Solitary Bees: Biology, Evolution, Conservation is the perfect compendium. (More on that volume at a later date.)
For the broad introduction to these remarkable creatures, however, I often turn the pages of a book I reviewed in the column last year: The Bees in Your Backyard: A Guide to North America’s Bees. And I was consulting it recently after I noticed a gorgeous and thoroughly unfamiliar hymenopteran working a wooly gray plant known as Lamb’s Ears that had been planted as a ground cover in the flower gardens at Westerly’s Wilcox Park. The bee was yellow and black, and had the same kind of striking markings borne by a Yellow Jacket—the field marks that said “keep your distance” to an observer. It also had five ominous projections at the end of its abdomen that looked an awful lot like a warehouse of stingers.
But when I got a specimen home and quieted it down with a stay in the refrigerator—the bug, not the Naturalist—I discovered, in the Bee guide, that the “stingers” were unarmed spines that aided in mating. They were also great identification clues.
What I had was a recent immigrant to this country: a native of Europe and the Middle East known as Anthidium manicatum. Anthidium means “little flower visitor,” and these bees belong to a group known as the Wool Carders. The name comes from their propensity to line the nests they co-opt—most species use pre-existing and abandoned tunnels in wood, plant stems, and the ground—with plant hairs that the bees shave off leaves using their oversized jaws. The “wool” also cushions the eggs and larvae that will develop over the winter and emerge in spring and summer to continue the species.
Labor-less Day has come and gone. For observers and the observed alike, it’s time to get back to work.
