Don’t let that calendar or wicked weather forecast keep you in the house because November is alive with lessons, meetings and reminders of how lucky we are to live where we do.
Big Bear Hunting and Fishing up there in the northlands of Chepatchet is offering two classes on how to be a better waterfowl hunter. The basic class is an introduction to, well, the basics. Good hunters use the right gun for each situation so having their pro staff help with decisions about proper firearms, ammo and gear will save you time and money. If you consider yourself a more advanced duck hunter, then consider the Advanced Waterfowl Class. It covers specifics like how to play the wind, understand what tides will do for bird feeding sites, which direction a downed bird will drift before you can retrieve it, how to scout areas for probability of flyovers and some basic bird biology. It is important, after all, to be able to identify a bird species before you pull that trigger. They’ll cover early and late season freshwater tactics and hunting Narragansett Bay for sea ducks. Finally, if you’ve bagged the bird of your dreams and want to get it mounted, their pro staff will give you guidance on how to stuff a bird for your mantle, bar or the table next to your bed. The 101 class is on November 23 and the Advanced Waterfowl is on the November 30. Each class costs $80 and each runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If you want to learn to shoot a pistol in a safe, curriculum based environment, The Preserve Academy is holding an NRA Basic Pistol Class on November 24. Instructor Robert Cardente and his team lead a variety of classes from his classroom above The Sporting Shoppe in Richmond, R.I. and this one is a great place to start. You’ll get time in his classroom because a quiet room is critical to understanding the basics of firearms and time in the range to get a grip, sorry for that, on handling a live firearm. He will cover how firearms work, how to understand what different grades and sizes of ammunition and how to clean a weapon. In the range you’ll learn to shoot semi-automatic pistols and old school revolvers, how to position your body for shooting and honestly, how to enjoy the sport of shooting.
No matter your skill level, Robert is a patient and talented instructor who understands how important questions are and that a complete understanding of the concepts to keep you safe are keys to a lifetime of responsible and fun shooting. If you have any desire to become an NRA pistol instructor, you need to take this course first. In true Preserve style, a sweet continental breakfast and lunch are included, as are ammunition, eyes and ears and firearms. You are welcome to bring your own holster; you don’t need to but since you will shoot approximately one hundred rounds, you might want a place to rest that firearm for a while.
This course qualifies you for your Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and Florida resident or non-resident pistol permit licenses.
You can sign up for this or any other classes at The Preserve by visiting their website, www.preserveacademy.com or sign up in person at The Sporting Shoppe at 87 Kingstown Road in Richmond.
As a seasonally necessary public service announcement, many local male deer are in rut, which is not a state of feeling glum about diminishing food sources but a serious flood of hormones. Mating season entices seemingly calm bucks make very poor decision as their brains are are awash with amorous feelings for pretty little does. Hunters key into this time, looking for signs of scrapes and game camera moments but for distracted commuting highway cowboys, it can mean disaster when deer come to meet our own front ends.
Deer have more rods than cones in their eyes, so it’s difficult for them to process light. This means when you go vaping down Route One with your new LED bar lights on eleven and headlights on extra annoying, it’s a hammer between the eyes for a big buck more focused on a sweet doe being coy behind a tree. Deer tend to freeze up tight so unsuspecting, inattentive drivers get a complimentary rack of horns crashing through the windshield and an excuse to buy new headlights. And a new front end.
Take a duck class, learn to shoot, catch a salt pond striper, bring a holster, check out the moon, give new snow a wink and a nod to how lucky we are, bring in an armload of dry firewood with a smile for the warmth it brings us and please, please go slow on the road, there may be a big buck who’s not interested in meeting you by accident.
Todd Corayer is a lifelong fisherman who lives not far from Rhode Island’s Saugatucket River with his wife, who supports his fishing mainly to get him out of the house and a young son who consistently catches more fish than him.
