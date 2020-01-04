Contributing Writer
Every moment in life can be a seminal moment if we look at it right. If we are completely available, aware, present and open to the moment, much will always be revealed. In our somewhat chaotic lives, we can tend to be pulled away by things that have happened in the past or spend an awful lot of time guessing what the future may hold. The Buddha’s last word was “remember”. What he was suggesting was that we remember to be in the moment because this is where our lives happen. Forgetfulness, in this sense, is drifting away, or forgetting to be in the present moment.
It is often very significant what happens when we arrive in a place. Who is the first person we meet or see? What type of exchange occurs? What is the overall vibe we feel? Much of this has to do with the attitude we bring with us, and the energy that we are giving away. We also have the ability to raise (or decrease) energy wherever we go. This energy will tend to be positive if we are really arriving mindfully and with a sense of inner happiness. That will perhaps also dictate what the first exchanges will hold, as well. Positive energy attracts positive energy.
Something we may note is the amount of fatigue and/or stress we have (or are free from) at any given time. There is a direct correlation between feeling peaceful and being in a positive energy state. Today’s book is a nice guidebook we all could use. Positive Energy: 10 Extraordinary Prescriptions for Transforming Fatigue, Stress and Fear into Vibrance, Strength and Love. This book was written by Judith Orloff in 2005 and is reprinted and distributed by Harmony. This long titled book says a lot right in the title about the reality of all of our lives. The contents are shared with kindness and a genuine compassion for the common theme of human struggle and suffering.
There are many side effects and after effects from stress in anyone’s life. There have been many studies done linking stress to breathing diseases, cancers, heart difficulties and the like. There is no denying that stress and the related discontentments cause the body to tire, weaken, break down and reduce time and quality of life. Anything we can do to get a little peace and calm, or a little more peace and calm in life is beneficial. Today’s book could be very helpful in this way.
The prescriptions are not of the pill form. This is a very important point. As diligent as Western medicine is in trying to fix everything with a pill or conversely by some detraction physically, these methods are not really that effective in the long run. The body’s natural state is peaceful. We live in a world that goes against the grain of nature often. This conflict of discord can be attractive, even pleasurable, though it is doubtful how healthy it is. We have tried that. Perhaps we need to try something new.
The connection of mind, body and spirit has been made often here in On the Bookshelf and in many of the books we have suggested. Every person on this Earth would like to be happy. To be stressed out, tired and fatigued and to be happy rarely coincide. We would like you to be happy, too! If we can look to know ourselves a bit better in our thinking, in our physical treatment of our body (diet and exercise) and try to deepen whatever spirituality we may have, or get some at all if we do not, will all lead to a healthier and happier life, period. Why would we not take this prescription?
Of course life and our self-centered perspective of life gets in the way of this. We seek to become, and forget to be. The Buddha, and many other spiritual, medical and generally compassionate folks have noted this and suggested help for what ails us. We have only to make the choice to take the help, and see what happens next. If life continues to be difficult, it will not be worsened by any of this. This article is dedicated to my friend Amber, who invited me home some years ago, lived an angelic life, and now resides with the angels above. God Bless.
