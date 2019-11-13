Contributing Writer
The nor’easters have come, the nor’easters have gone. And in the wake of the persistent storms, which will certainly come and go again—it is November, after all—most of the leaves have been stripped from their support systems and now litter the lawns, the forest floor, and the bottom of brimful streams, vernal pools, ponds, and lakes. I’ve already pulled the leaf rakes out of storage, along with, in response to a rather peeved questioner dragooned into service, a venerable answer to resident granddaughter Stasia’s “why do we have to do this?”
“Because they’re there,” I replied.
“But why can’t they stay there?” she countered. “They’re not hurting anything.”
“Well,” I said, thinking fast, “they might actually suffocate the grass, so we’d better get them raked before that happens.”
“I thought you didn’t really care all that much for lawns,” Stasia said. “Besides, wouldn’t they just decompose and be recycled—the same way it happens in the woods?”
There was no way of getting around the truth of these statements, all of which I’d used in the past and were now being artfully used against me by a nine-year-old budding attorney looking for a way out of mindless toil. There was also no way around a different truth: I happened to like certain species of mindless toil, which I’ve long felt imposed a kind of critical discipline on the body and spirit.
Indeed, every autumn, I give thanks for the cascade of chemical events that give rise to a process known as abscission: the mechanism started by declines in daylength and mediated by the plant hormones auxin and ethylene to wall off the myriad places where leaves and their stems attach to twigs and limbs. Abscission, I would tell the in-house lawyer, in response to her consternation over nature’s apparent lack of consideration—”I have better things to do than rake leaves,” she has said once or twice—is something of a necessary evil... a way to protect the above-ground parts of a plant whose fruits and foliage will soon be rendered useless and, perhaps by last weekend’s significant chill, deceased by frost damage. Best to get rid of such liabilities. So, in advance of that impending doom, the hormonal and light signals instruct the plant to create a protective layer of natural cork and wax where each leaf once worked to manufacture food from sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide, and, in return, provide us with oxygen. Once this process is finished, all it takes is a stiff breeze and a touch of gravity for the leaves to head groundward. Given all the wind and heavy rain that has been our lot recently, most of the hardwood foliage attachment points—the evergreens shed their needles more or less continually throughout the year—are now sealed with species-characteristic scar tissue that will protect the plants over the winter. (These so-called “bundle scars” are often used by winter botanists as important field marks in the process of identifying leafless trees.)
The hardwoods are increasingly bare, and it’s definitely looking like November on the ridge. While we watch the skies to see if the weather will warm back into an Indian Summer or go in the other direction towards, for some of us, the Season That Shall Not Be Named, there are those potentially lawn-smothering leaves to remove. Maybe I’ll have some help. Maybe I’ll just have to be content to do the job, as Car Talk’s Tom and Ray Magliozzi had it, “unencumbered by the thought process”… and an aggrieved child. There are worse fates.
Once I had done enough for the day—there are still plenty of leaves clinging to the trees, so raking typically goes on for several weeks—I decided that I’d earned a treat and headed for the shore. Just as raking is a way to keep tabs on the progress of an important part of nature’s year, there were markers that needed to be checked on along the coast. One, of course, was determining if the Monarch butterflies and other insect travelers had truly departed—they had—and as I scanned the empty harbor at Watch Hill, it was clear that a very human kind of migration had also taken place.
When I walked the Napatree Point beach in late September, the air was summery warm and the sand and water were being enjoyed by swimmers and sunbathers alike, all of them behaving as if the season would stay put. The dunes were bright with Seaside Goldenrods and Salt-spray Roses, and the sky was glowing with the bright colors of lepidopterans, odonates, bees, flies, beetles, and birds, all taking advantage of the good weather and none inclined to leave. What a difference a month had made.
A couple of days before Halloween, almost all of the flowers had been replaced by fuzzy seed heads and shriveled petals. The dune grasses were rapidly going brown, and the beach was often hidden by mounds of seaweed wrenched off the ocean bottom by the gales and deposited on the sand. I saw exactly one butterfly, but it disappeared too fast for a photo or positive identification, save to say that it wasn’t a Monarch. None of the small number of beach goers sported a bathing suit, and all of the anglers were dressed in chest-high waders and layers of fleece and down to ward off a definite chill.
A pair of birders I’d run into gave me a rundown of what they had just seen, with the cautionary note that it wasn’t much. We were, we all agreed, between seasons, and while there were still southbound stragglers in place, most of the winter residents, from Common Eiders to hoped-for Snowy Owls, continued to dawdle far to our north.
Their assessment proved entirely accurate. But little is not nothing, and I was quite happy to spot the few remaining American Oystercatchers and Yellowlegs working the low-tide gravel and mussel banks in the Napatree lagoon area, along with the usual cast of characters: the Sanderlings, Black-bellied Plovers, Dunlin, and various gulls. The resident Marsh Hawk the birders had told me about excitedly did not, alas, put in an appearance, but, as compensation, the two remaining Seaside Goldenrod plants that were still in brilliant bloom were covered with several species of flower flies, one of which was a handsome insect that my mentor, Canadian syrphid expert Jeff Skevington, confirmed was a genuine beauty known as Sericomyia chrysotoxoides, the Oblique-banded Pond Fly. “Neat to see them hanging in so late in the season,” Jeff said in an e-mail. “Since [this] is a pretty late record, I thought I would database it, [and] if you are ever interested in adding data directly to the Canadian National Collection of Insects, Arachnids and Nematodes database, please let me know and I can create an account for you. It would be nice to have some more Rhode Island [and Connecticut] syrphid data, as we have very little from there.”
Readers will not be surprised to learn that I answered the call in the affirmative, and I’m now an official contributor to the fifth largest collection of arthropods in the world. “Always desire to learn something useful,” wrote Greek playwright Sophocles nearly 2,500 years ago—a famous quote to which many wise people have added, “and do something useful.” I was overjoyed to repay Jeff’s patient tutelage with data that could help expand our natural history knowledge. My maiden effort in this citizen science venture is already online. It will soon have plenty of company.
