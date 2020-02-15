Contributing Writer
Everything is done in-house. Absolute dedication is undeniable. They work until they’re tired then they work six hours more. They are the face of small business and behind sore shoulders and end of day beers, is that genuine smile for the place in life they’ve created. Ralph Craft of Crafty One Customs, BJ Silvia of Flippin’ Out Charters and consummate gentleman fisherman Greg Vespe held court at Ralph’s shop in Middletown on Tuesday night to complete the small business loop while twenty fishermen with notepads benefited from their wisdom. The big message may have been that being flexible in your approach is key: BJ loves those live pogies, Greg loves big squid. They both work in the right situations, which is what they went to teach.
Greg and BJ spoke about Spring Trophy Fishing Narragansett Bay at Ralph’s request because they are two experienced and knowledgeable fishermen, they know Narragansett Bay. He told them they had to share real details, not just how to troll a tube and worm or rig an eel. Ralph Craft offered the room an affordable chance to support a small business, his, which was supporting a small business, BJ’s, which was all supported by dinner from Becky’s BBQ. May the circle be unbroken.
Before we get to BJ and Greg, there’s Ralph. BJ said, “Anything Ralph wants, Ralph gets.” That’s serious. Ralph’s cadence is different, he speaks on his own schedule, his words come from a different place, they have weight and it doesn’t take many words to sense it. He’s not a chit-chatter, he has a shop to run and a message share. He wants you to hear plus, he’s listening, which is rare these days.
“The Bay can be awesome but it can be frustrating,” Greg said. That notion of impending difficulty is precisely why these two fishermen have become so good at finding fish when either no one else knew where the fish were or on bluebird days when the Cranston Army was gagged up at The Providence River and they knew all the big girls were staged over Sandy Point.
“Little terns give away big fish. I have the best electronics money can buy but there’s nothing like using your eyes,” BJ said, referencing his Humminbird alliance. Catching fish in the bay often means noticing one bird way across the channel.
“Not every fish goes flying up The Bay, that’s a misconception,” Greg offered. Greg often stays south by the bridges, using squid he caught to call up big bass. “They absolutely love squid, as much as they love pogies,” he said with BJ adding, “Fishing live squid is deadly. Your reel just explodes when bass hit a squid.” Greg said, “Squid fish well on a circle hook. You do not want the hook in the middle, you don’t want it horseshoeing down there.” Secure them on a 8/0 Gamagatsu circle hook and keep the reel on free spool. Greg finds most of his Spring squid in around Newport in 30’ to 35’of water and near the bottom. Six feet is as shallow as he’ll jig for them. You can fish squid until the scup show up and then you need to switch to pogies.
“Constantly I’m trying to trick the fish and trick the other charter boat captains,” BJ said. The trick is understanding what bait or lure works the best in a particular situation. And, “it’s all about Mother Nature and what she’s going to do that day,” BJ said with a laugh, pointing to a big, clumsy umbrella rig that works in some situations but really is no substitute for local knowledge. Every day can be a struggle; fish are constantly on the move so often he spends a day trying to find the big fish then only gets a few days before they’ve gathered up in a wolf pack and moved on. “It’s always nice to be on the second charter,” BJ admitted with a telling smile. Ralph, always the soldier, leaned in from the other room to say, “Make a war plan. Then change your plan.”
Greg looked up at a picture of BJ holding a big bass and said, “You have to have a little patience and a little faith.” Fishing The Bay is a lot like a small business. This night was the first charter for some and they left ready to fish that first day of Spring when Greg signals the arrival of big squid and BJ’s phone starts to ring with “old friends” asking for tips. “If you don’t want to get lied to, don’t ask,” he said.
Your next chance to join Ralph will be on February 27 when he brings in Captain Lou Defusco Of Hot Reels Sportfishing to talk about “Deep Dropping for Swords and Tiles in the North East.” Reserve your seat at www.craftyonecustoms.com. Go for the knowledge and to talk with Ralph. Stay for Becky’s potato salad; it’s killer.
Todd Corayer is a lifelong fisherman and occasional hunter whose writing relies hardscrabble notes, sarcasm and other people’s honest fish stories while seeing words as puzzle pieces that occasionally all fit together perfectly, which is pure magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.