Are you aware of how many cells are in your body? Approximately seventy-six trillion, give or take a few million! That is a lot of zeroes. That is a lot of cells. In the time taken to read this article millions and millions of cells will die off, and millions and millions of cells will be born. That is really terrific news.
If you had to guess how many thoughts you or someone you know has in one day, what would you figure? If we consider just the conscious thoughts, the ones we are aware or somewhat aware of, it is in the tens of thousands daily. If we add on all of the subconscious thoughts, we again soar into astronomical figures. This is also good news. Look at the word news. It is seemingly the plural of new, is it not? New cells, new thoughts, many passing emotions, as well. We are the news - terrific and good. Oh, and all living creatures, and everything that exists is also changing constantly. If we ever feel stuck, we are imagining it, because it is impossible.
There are a great many books available on mindfulness, a topic we have discussed in depth here in In the Bookshelf. Why are there so plentiful choices for mindfulness books? Perhaps, it is because being present to the moment, and thereby not drifting in thought about the past or future, is the best possible way to spend one’s time. This is not a question, it is truth. If we were ever able to stay continually in present moment living, like a child for instance, we would be much happier.
Today’s book is not about mindfulness specifically, though it does share a topic which is always present and available for us to set our minds towards as we practice mindfulness. Stunning Photographs by Annie Griffiths is a National Geographic book which shares some of the dazzling aspects of nature. Now understanding that a photograph is an art form attempting to capture time, and all of the photographs are of some past moment, we encourage our readers to be inspired by this book, and to go and find their own magic moments in nature. They are happening right now, and always.
Our book today was printed in 2014. National Geographic has a long history of sending top-notch photographers out into the world of nature to try to bring back the gems they witness. Photography is an art, and these folks have a keen eye, a good sense of when to push the photo button, and the best equipment possible to capture the magic. We can be pretty sure that Nat Geo will supply the goods, as promised. They are good at what they love to do.
What do you love to do? This is a very important question. When we know what we love to do, and actually make it a significant part of life to do these things, we begin recognizing the gift of life more starkly. Our mental position improves and broadens, and one of peace and happiness manifests. It is not a trick. It is more of an alignment.
Speaking of alignments, at the moment this article is being written, 5:12 pm eastern standard time, the planets Jupiter and Saturn are in perfect alignment in the southwestern sky. This is causing a very bright phenomenon in the sky just after sunset. This writer was informed by a loved one, shared the information with another loved one at the very moment, and this has put a smile on several faces. We see that mindfulness of nature in the present moment is not difficult. In fact, it is quite simple. It multiplies joy when it is shared.
Do you have a favorite spot in nature to go and feel peace? Do you go there often? Perhaps the ocean for a walk, swim or surf is a possibility. Many folks enjoy a walk in the woods. Even a walk down a busy city street allows for air, a view of the sky, birds, squirrels, dogs out for their walk or maybe a kitty sneaking into a yard. There is no limit to the ways nature manifests. Even sitting in a dark room and counting the times we breath or blink is a wonderful connecting moment with the Universe. There is joy in this all.
If you have found yourself feeling blue, or anxious or any of the many other ways the mind can torment us, get outside or otherwise commune with nature or whatever it is you love to do. Taking time to enjoy present moments fuels us, and the more present we stay, the happier we are. There is no downside to this process. Everything gets done. Why are we constantly living in the last memories, and why are we always in a rush for the future to make us happy. Happiness is available right now. Look outside. Go outside. Play some music. Learn something new. We are the news.
Enjoy and read on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.