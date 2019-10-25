Contemporary Theatre is once again living up to their name. The Wakefield company is staging a trimmed, non-traditional casted, version of what is, arguably, the most important play in the English-speaking theater; a work of poetry and power, the penultimate challenge for actors for more than 400 years that still resonates just as mythically today.
The question RICentral asked Tammy Brown (Associate Artistic Director and playing Hamlet) and Christopher Simpson (Artistic Director and Director of “Hamlet”) in this equally epic Q and A is why?
RICENTRAL: Given the general season selections of the shows you do, why did you want to take on, arguably, the MOST challenging play ever written?
BROWN: The idea for this production originated with a production we mounted in 2018 of Tom Stoppard’s ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.’ I played Hamlet in that production, so I’m reprising that role, in a sense. Rebecca Magnotta and Laura Kennedy are also returning to play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern in our current production. I think the play means as much to us as it does to the millions of readers and audience members who’ve grown to love it over the last 400+ years. As theater artists, it’s quite exhilarating to be able to work on a show as beautiful and challenging as this one.
SIMPSON: We aim to provide opportunities for our community to create and experience different styles of work that includes indoor and outdoor shows, Shakespeare and musicals, comedies and dramas, work for families and exclusively for adults, challenging social ideas and accessible entertainment. ‘Hamlet’ undoubtedly fits in our style, and with our current ensemble’s strengths, now was an excellent time to strike.
RIC: Why did you choose Tammy for the complex role of Hamlet?
SIMPSON: Tammy has been with our company since 2012, and in that time, she’s tackled many major roles, including Hamlet in Tom Stoppard’s ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.’ Seeing her in the role at that time, it became obvious to me and to many around our company that Tammy has the necessary skills and experience to approach the role in earnest.
At several times in the past few years, we’ve selected a play around a performer particularly suited to the lead role – Eden Casteel in ‘Gypsy,’ Matt Fraza in ‘An Illiad,’ Christine Cauchon in ‘Unnecessary Farce,’ and Laura Kennedy and Rebecca Magnotta in the aforementioned ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.’ In all of those cases the fit was unmistakable, and the same is true here.
RIC: Who is playing Ophelia? Why did you choose her?
BROWN: Ardemis Kassabian is Ophelia. Ari is a fantastic young actor with an amazing amount of charisma and power. Her Ophelia is anything but the traditional delicate ingenue.
RIC: How is it being staged? Traditional? Modern?
BROWN: The aesthetic of the show is fairly traditional. We’re wearing period costumes, and although our set is minimal, it will be reminiscent of an Elizabethan court. The way we approach the text, however, feels pretty modern. We’re rooting ourselves in clarity, simplicity, and honesty; no showy, overblown “Shakespearean” acting. And that will hopefully make the show even more resonant with modern audiences.
SIMPSON: The costume and props of the production will largely ring true to a 1600 aesthetic, making it a ‘traditional’ staging. However, the term often leads to audiences anticipating a stodgy, ‘classical’ show - and that’s rather specifically something we’re looking to avoid. The goal of any CTC production of Shakespeare is to honor the heightened emotion and the verse language in a way that is clearly related to our own lives and motivations. You won’t see a lot of the actors with arms uplifted declaiming stilted poems to the gods. It’s real people pursuing real ideas in ways we can relate to, even when their words or their costume speaks to the past.
RIC: Who is helping with the diction, the cadence, the unfamiliar syntax and words?
SIMPSON: We’ve got the head of an English department, a philosophy scholar, and numerous highly trained actors. Almost everyone in the room is qualified to help with diction, cadence, and unfamiliar words! And, of course, as the director, the final decisions are my own. In 14 years as Artistic Director of the CTC, I’ve directed ‘The Tempest’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ acted Macbeth and Tybalt, and collaborated on 12 different productions of 11 Shakespearian scripts.
RIC: Did someone feel this production was the best fit for your group, or did you want to elevate the group?
SIMPSON: It’s been a while since a theater of our size (we are the third-largest non-profit theater in RI) has tackled ‘Hamlet,’ partially due to some (incredibly well-earned) deference to the extraordinary GAMM THEATRE production of 2011. Given the rarity actors who are truly capable of investigating the complexities of ‘Hamlet’ and portraying them with clarity and intensity, we knew we were in position to take the leap, and through rehearsal it’s been eminently clear that we were right.
RIC: How are rehearsals going? The primary challenges?
BROWN: For me personally, my main focus has been getting all of the lines into my head, then delivering them in a way that’s compelling and honest and ties the whole show together, no biggie. Ha ha! But I do also think that this play is challenging to stage because it contains both very personal and intimate scenes combined with giant scenes and sword fights and lots of people onstage at once, so lots of moving parts. The difficult thing is balancing attention to detail while not losing sight of the big picture.
SIMPSON: Rehearsals have been a breath of fresh air. This group is so motivated that every time I see them, they’ve made enormous progress on their own. They are so skilled, and so brave; each rehearsal is more of an exploration of possibilities than a struggle against difficulties. Perhaps the biggest challenge is making cuts. Our script clocks in at about two hours, but the original text is more like three. An audience in 2019 is not used to three hours in the seats, and some of the more obscure passages are extraordinarily difficult to make clear, so cuts always must be made. But it’s never fun or easy to break out the big scissors for the bard.
RIC: Can you give up the ghost?
BROWN: Well, some feedback we’ve gotten from people who’ve watched rehearsals is that this is a ghost unlike any they’ve seen before, so I’ll leave it at that!
RIC: Tell me about the set.
SIMPSON: As any CTC audience member could tell you, we are famous for fitting big spaces into our little theater. We use every square inch of the building, and we still haven’t exhausted all the staging possibilities in our 7 years at 327 Main Street.
Our stage runs down the middle of the room, with a new audience section custom-built in what is normally the ‘backstage’ part of the room. As a result, audiences will be seated across from one another, with the stage traversing the full length of the space between two equally-sized sections of risers. We also have higher playing areas for various scenes, a trap door for ghost and grave, a throne and a bed, and not much else; theatrical lights to set moods, delineate spaces, and color the experience.
RIC: Non-traditional casting? What will it add to the production?
BROWN: I suppose it goes without saying, but I’m a huge proponent of non-traditional casting. Theater is a living, breathing art form, so when we treat our work as though we’re preserving something from the past, I think it makes it feel more like a dead thing. So, sure, you could do ‘Hamlet’ with an all-white cast, 90 percent of whom are men, but I guarantee that show isn’t going to feel as current or relevant to our modern times as if you spiced it up a bit.
‘Hamlet’ at CTC runs Oct. 18-Nov. 16 at 327 Main St., Wakefield, RI, Time 7 p.m. Tickets and reservations at 401-218-0282 or www.contemporary theatercompany.com.
