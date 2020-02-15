Contributing Writer
I’m trying to be optimistic—truly, I am—and while the course of human events, from impeachment and emerging epidemics, the winter-less winter to ongoing health challenges, threaten to push me in the direction of pessimism’s black hole, there are plenty of reasons to remain on the plus side of the optimism spectrum.
First and foremost is the fact that I actually made a successful prediction in the matter of one Punxsutawney Phil v. the National Weather Service, when I noted, in last week’s edition of the Journal, that said whistlepig was going to augur an early end to winter. In my pre-February-2nd imagining of what Phil would be saying, I suggested something like this:
Winter, schminter.
Shadow away.
Early spring is here to stay.
Well, for the record, none of Phil’s top-hatted handlers, the brain trust of the so-called Inner Circle, suggested that the groundhog was, as I posited, speaking in a mock-Yiddish accent. But the message, in whatever language flavor, was pretty easy to understand on 02-02-2020, a curious and perhaps numerologically significant date that reads the same forward and backward.
“Now my forecast on a day that’s a palindrome will cause some to cheer and some to moan,” came the translation of a scroll that Phil purportedly chose. “So do I hope you think it’s neighborly, for there is no shadow of me, spring it’ll be early, it’s a certainty.”
A certainty.
Many of Phil’s rivals across North America issued concurring opinions. Staten Island Chuck, perhaps the second best-known forecasting rodent of the bunch, agreed with the Punxsutawney Prognosticator, and so did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck, Ontario’s Wiarton Willie, and Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte. Even former groundhogs hopped on Phil’s early spring bandwagon: Poor Richard, the mascot of the Slumbering Groundhog (Elks) Lodge of York, Pennsylvania—slumbering, as in old... OK, deceased... and stuffed, as in, preserved by taxidermy—told handlers to put away the parkas.
Again, for the record, Phil and company had the same message last February—just in time for winter to get down to serious business and last until April. Maybe, just maybe, we should be paying more attention to the long-range suggestions from Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, Georgia’s General Beauregard Lee, and Buffalo’s Bert, all of them shadow-spotting early-spring dissenters.
As I write this several days post-predictions, it certainly looks like the past will be prologue, as one of the warmest years... and decades... continues and global temperatures continue their inexorable march upwards. Would that a return to the Good Old Shoveling Days was possible, but clearly, there is no alteration-in-climatological-direction help coming from Washington. Climate change wasn’t even mentioned in the State of the Union speech, and while touting this country’s participation in the Trillion Tree planting initiative is laudable, it won’t trump the misguided increases in fossil fuel reliance and reverse current trends. Regardless of our opinions about environmental policy, we’re all right now on the same boat. I hope it won’t take on too much water, but, like the prospects of the post-Mookie Betts Red Sox, there aren’t a lot of logical reasons for optimism in this area. We may already be past the tipping point, and we shall just have to see how this plays out.
In the meanwhile, the natural world, albeit grudgingly, goes on.
The minutes of daylength continue to increase and there are moments when the sunlight feels almost warm on my skin. True, I have to remain covered up, since I’m back on doxycycline, an antibiotic that makes me even more sun-sensitive than this one-time redhead typically is, in an effort to curb an eye infection. (While I did actually suffer a tick bite in the ridiculous January warmth, the arachnid wasn’t carrying the Lyme spirochete, the elimination of which often requires the doxy-downing.)
But it’s still too chilly to shed long sleeves when I’m out listening to the ever-more-frequent “pee-dee” mating calls of duetting Black-capped Chickadees. Nor are these hardy birds alone in finding their voices. Various woodpeckers are beginning to drum on dead branches, sing, and chase each other: the start of this year’s territory-establishment and courtship season. The wonderfully cheery songs of the Carolina Wrens are a bit stronger and more frequently heard. I thought I might have heard the sharp whistle of a newly returned Red-shouldered Hawk—I also spotted one of these migratory raptors in mid-February 2019, several weeks ahead of what had been their normal arrival schedule—but the call turned out to be coming from a Blue Jay, with a highly developed ability to mimic a hawk and, thus, intimidate potential predators.
Sadly, this doesn’t appear to be a good year for the presence of breeding Great Horned Owls. My granddaughter Stasia’s fourth-grade science class has just wrapped up an owl pellet dissection project, and she would have loved to continue the work. But the GHOs that raised three chicks in 2018 didn’t return to the ridge last year, and while it isn’t too late to start a nest in 2020, there’s no sign of the “winged tigers,” save for an occasional distant hoot as twilight gives way to darkness. I suspect they’ve already made their nurseries elsewhere.
Still, there’s counterbalancing avian good news. I wrote earlier about the unexpected visits by Northern Flickers, and with the ground still unfrozen, the large woodpeckers continue to visit from time to time, sometimes raiding the suet feeder, other times indulging in more conventional earth-probing activity in search of subterranean invertebrate prey. And then there was something completely unforeseen: the return of the House Finches after a long, long absence. The HF, a large-ish sparrow-like bird with a reddish head, a cheery voice, and a huge appetite for sunflower seeds, is not a native species. The true local is the Purple Finch, a bird that Roger Tory Peterson, the granddaddy of field guides, said resembled a “sparrow dipped in raspberry juice.”
In the early 1940, a pet store in New York City, then illegally selling House Finches, which were called “Hollywood Finches”—their native range is the southwestern U.S.—released their stock in local parks in advance of feared raids by federal investigators. Not only did the desert and open-grassland denizens survive, but they prospered and were soon found throughout the East.
When we set up shop on the ridge in 1984, we had both House and Purple finches at our feeders, with the scales definitely tipping towards the House variety. But in the mid-1990s, something creepy began to happen. Every parent on the planet has had to contend with a childhood ailment known as “pink eye,” and about 25 years ago, backyard birders began seeing a new, pink-eye-like disease known as avian conjunctivitis moving through House Finch populations like wildfire. A related bacterial infection is common in chickens and turkeys, and, like the current Coronavirus epidemic, the pathogen mutated and jumped from its usual hosts to a new one—with predictably horrendous results. The afflicted finches, their eyes crusty and often shut tight, could neither feed nor spot predators, and they died in droves. By Y2K, the species Haemorhous mexicanus had pretty much disappeared from our area.
The bird, however, proved remarkably resilient and eventually evolved the ability to coexist with the bacterium. In fits and starts, the H. mexicanus population began to rebound in the East, and, glory be, here they were, a pair of the finches dining out, clear eyed and happy-voiced.
It’s convoluted, finding good news in the reappearance of what is, after all, an invasive species. But if the finch can overcome a plague, maybe our species can as well. Given all the plagues we face, in the nation’s capital and throughout the human and natural worlds, it would be easy to give in to despair. But I, for one, am trying to remain optimistic. House finches help.
