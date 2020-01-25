Contributing Writer
Time’s climatological joints continued to be dislocated earlier this month, with temperatures so warm for January that my suggestion, in the last edition of the Journal, that the mercury might top 60 degrees F., proved woefully inaccurate. True, the thermometer crept past the old record of 60 on Saturday the 11th, but the following day, in the abundant early afternoon sunshine and truly balmy breezes, it entered the unprecedented 70s. (For the record, the official high for the 12th was 68, ten degrees hotter than the previous top mark, set in the early 1980s, and as warm as it has ever been in January since meteorologists have kept tabs on temperature.)
In the unnatural heat, I kept tabs on a range of very confused organisms.
The mushrooms, mostly likely cold-hardy members of the Mycena clan, that I discovered last week continued to flourish. The mosses, in beautiful shades of what I’m told are greens—the Naturalist is, after all, red-green colorblind—not only were growing but also putting forth reproductive structures that would give rise to the upcoming new generation. There were definite signs of life in the garden, with primrose leaves unfurling; if this climate insanity kept up, it was entirely possible that those fat flower buds on the hellebores would rise out of the protective layer of leaf litter and grace the ridge with blooms.
There was certainly no frozen ground to hold them back, and that, as I noted last week, was also a boon to an oddball woodpecker called the Northern Flicker. This handsome, spotted member of the avian family Picidae doesn’t make its living courting migraines by pounding on wood to uncover prey. Instead, Colaptes auratus collects most of its sustenance by digging in the ground with its long, curved bill for invertebrates, chiefly ants and beetles, which the bird then extracts from subterranean hiding with what expert birder Ted Floyd calls a tongue that has “converged on anteater morphology: sticky, notably long, and with reduced barbs compared to ‘normal’ arboreal woodpeckers.” Floyd, author of the recent National Geographic book, How to Know the Birds, then opines, in his online column of the same name on the American Birding Association’s website, “Is evolution awesome, or what?”
Awesome, indeed.
In the tee-shirt-possible warmth, the Flicker—a male, this time; it bore the characteristic black moustache of a gentleman (females are moustache-free)—was exceedingly busy, as it made use of a feeding opportunity that, historically, wouldn’t have been open. When I started to learn my birds in the 1950s and 60s, this critter was known as the Yellow-shafted Flicker and was considered to be a separate, Eastern U.S.-dwelling species quite distinct from its Western, Red-shafted Flicker cousin. But avian behaviorists and DNA detectives demonstrated that the Yellow- and Red-shafted birds were inclined to meet and hybridize in a broad area in the middle of their range, and so, in the 1980s, the two variations on the Colaptes theme and several others in North America lost their species-hold and were “lumped” into one overarching group, the catch-all Northern Flicker. This may have caused a gnashing of teeth among competitive birdwatchers who saw their species totals take a hit, but, ego-bruising aside, it was also a scientifically appropriate shrinkage.
However, when I started getting to know the local flickers, which featured yellow on their wing feathers, and a black, rather than a red, coloration on their primaries and moustaches, I also discovered that they were solidly migratory and weren’t found in our area during the winter. That, of course, was when we had bone-chilling weather that turned the soil to iron and sent any bird dependent on mud packing its bags and heading south.
The official pronouncement from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue may be that global warming, like the Articles of Impeachment, is a hoax, but the latest genuine data from NASA and the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration put 2019 as “the second hottest year on record for Earth,” according to an official press release. Nor was this an anomaly. “The world’s five warmest years have all occurred since 2015, with nine of the 10 warmest years occurring since 2005,” said NOAA scientists about an above-average land and ocean temperature-rise trend that began 43 years ago and isn’t likely to change—unless we do something about it, which, in the current political climate, is not going to be official policy any time soon.
So the Northern Flickers may be hanging around for a while. The young Cooper’s Hawk that flew in to check out the songbirds using the still-green branches of our Christmas tree as a shelter may find that there’s a continual reason to stick around through this so-called winter. And while those very same songbirds may not need much of a hideout, well, there are the seemingly never-ending gales. Even with little in the way of snow and energy-sapping cold, the evergreen needles may trap potential songbird sustenance… and keep the chickadees, titmice, Carolina wrens, and their companions from becoming food for accipiters.
Certainly there were a surprising number of insects on the wing... or the prowl. The latter included invertebrates known as springtails, which, though they have six legs, are no longer considered to be insects (so much for old learning). I spot these pinhead-sized hoppers—they leap by unleashing a spring in their abdomens, hence the name—on porch rails, shingles, lawn furniture, rocks, leaves, and countless other places in December and January when the temperatures top 40, and over the warm weekend, I found genuine insects on a steel bridge rail that I always check at this time of year for signs of emerging life. There were a few stoneflies scurrying along the warm metal in search of mates, and I even found a tiny beetle, which, I think, might be a nearly newborn Red-spotted Rove Beetle, a.k.a. Platydracus fossator. It probably shouldn’t have been out so early, but maybe it knew something about the climatological future.
Perhaps the same thing could be said of a local Wood Frog that I heard making its characteristic annoyed quacking from a hiding spot under a Boxwood shrub. The amphibian shouldn’t have been stirring this early either—the black-masked harbinger of spring has been designed by evolution to remain in suspended animation from December until mid-April—but, like the ground, the frog had “melted,” quite literally, and returned to life. This was not supposed to happen, but any critter residing in our area has to have the evolutionary wherewithal to roll with the cold season’s punches... including lefts and rights that arrive warm. The WF can refreeze when actual winter weather descends from the Arctic—there are rumors that may soon happen—and anything else active will be fine in the snow and ice.
The sea ducks and small geese known as Brant that haunt the coast may not even notice the sudden switch between beach weather and bone-chiller. It’s all business as usual. You can’t prosper around here by being delusional. Or dislocated.
