Officially, the temperature on our venerable Taylor maximum-minimum thermometer never got below 38 degrees F. in the early morning hours of October 16th, and while there was no sign of silver when the sun rose at our address midway up the ridge, I had a sneaking suspicion that things were a little closer to frosty in some of the nearby low places and hollows. So, once I got Stasia on the bus for school, I grabbed my camera gear, notebook, heavy sweatshirt, and light gloves—the latter were definitely required in the post-dawn chill—and headed down the rural road in search of signs of the first frosts of the season.
We’re past mid-October, which means that as far as everyone, from the Old Farmer’s Almanac editors to the meteorological record-keepers at the National Weather Service, is concerned, we’re primed and ready to receive autumn’s debut visit from Jack Frost. To be sure, global and regional climate changes have, over the last couple of decades, made the date about a week or so later than has been historically true, but there’s plenty of variability built into the system, and because of the reality of microclimates, it can be several degrees warmer at my home than it will be even a couple of hundred feet north and down-slope towards the millpond.
I had an idea that this would be true as Stasia and I shivered while we waited for the bus, and, sure enough, once I combed the grasses, weeds, and spent leaves at the downslope edge of our road, I quickly found my quarry: sparkling ice crystals that rimmed the foliage. It was a light touch of silver, and when the sun moved higher and melted the ice, I was certain that no damage had been done to the greenery.
For most of the native plants, a taste of frost is little more than an insult, and the growing season would continue until the temperatures dropped into the 20s, something that, according to the longer-range forecasts, didn’t appear to be likely through Halloween. The threat of deer tick bites and Lyme disease would remain a possibility, and I’d have to be on the alert for mosquitoes that might be carrying Triple E for a while longer. But on the benefits side, maybe I hadn’t planted the autumn lettuce, spinach, and kale crops too late after all... and perhaps the foliage display would continue longer than was typical when I was a kid in the 1950s.
Back in what this certified Ancient Geezer would be calling “the Good Old Days,” the combination of chilly nights and warmish days, along with the declining amount of sunlight, told the chemical factories of the maples, birches, a handful of favored oak species, the sassafras shrubs, poison ivy vines, and other amenable locals to ditch the green and reveal yellows. If the weather was completely cooperative, the orders would arrive to also stir up a palette of oranges and reds and make the landscape truly glorious by around Columbus Day weekend. But even the hardest core climate change deniers will be hard-pressed to reject what their own eyes, assuming they take their heads out of the sand from time to time, and their record-books are currently showing: Jack Frost autumn has been arriving steadily later and later, and it’s a trend that shows no signs of abating... as long as the global carbon-dioxide levels continue their upward march.
We might as well delight in the extended foliage performance, and that was certainly my intention as we loaded my resident granddaughter and her good friend into the car and drove west along a vibrant Route 95 to Old Lyme, Connecticut, and the Florence Griswold Museum, the site of a well-known early-twentieth-century artist’s colony dedicated to American Impressionism. It was here, along the banks of the beautiful and inspirational Lieutenant River, that painter Henry Ward Ranger and a few of his fellow artists spent some time in a stately boardinghouse owned and managed by Florence Griswold. The hospitality was apparently wonderful, the setting conducive to creativity, and, with the arrival of Impressionism convert Childe Hassam in 1903, the place was perfect for what Hassam called “high thinking and low living”—the latter perhaps the most important requirement for any artist intent on launching a movement.
The style of art that these painters embodied may today be somewhat passé, but the organization that bears the Griswold name remains a key component of the region’s artistic life—and the “Griz” continues to pull in crowds, especially in October, when the lovely grounds, which feature forest, riverside, and garden trails, play host to a themed display of “faerie” houses. The Museum has featured an outdoor collection of these beloved mini-abodes every autumn since 2008, and this year, on a sun-splashed morning and afternoon, “Supertopia,” an assemblage of 29 faerie-sized “headquarters and hideaways” of an assortment of superheroes, was awash in admirers, many of them young girls adorned with sparkling gossamer... OK, polyester... wings.
It’s all great fun, and if you’ve never been on the faerie trail and have kids who fit the target demographic, it’s well worth the trip. That said, I suspect that at this juncture, you may be wondering where the heck the Naturalist is going with a preface that seems to be aimed at melding the impressionistic and the supernatural. Not an easy task, I’d say—something seconded by Stasia, who sighed, when eyeing the faeries: “You know they’re not real,” she declared. “I wish they were... I really wish they were... but they’re not.”
What is real, besides the creative impulse that crafted each display, is the glorious setting, in which I was able to get in some birding and bug-watching on the sly. There was a family of swans floating gracefully on the Lieutenant, and, despite the din, a number of songbirds still hanging around the area before heading south. Wild asters graced the sunny edges of the trails, and the re-creation of Ms. Griswold’s labor-of-love gardens hosted a congregation of honeybees and bumblebees, along with a group of colorful flies that had my beleaguered heart skipping even more beats that has been unfortunately typical. I took lots of pictures, and when I got home, I compared the artfully colored dipterans to the images in Jeff Skevington’s Field Guide to the Flower Flies of Northeastern North America.
Syrphids are important pollinators, maybe even rivals of the wild bees in their ability to fertilize flowers. Jeff has been a good teacher, and through a summer and autumn long e-mail correspondence and picture exchange, he’s helped me learn key characteristics that bring me in the neighborhood of a good identification. At the Griz, I noticed quickly that the pollen-dusted fly bore the diagnostic curve in one main wing vein that put it in the Eristalinae subfamily of these fascinating insects. On its thorax it wore natty pin stripes and carried an elongate mark on the edge of the wings called a “pterostigma.” The abdomen was distinctively patterned in yellow, orange, and black, and the small antennae were light rather than black.
From the Canadian north, on their Thanksgiving holiday, no less, came confirmation that my tentative ID was correct. “It is Helophilus fasciatus as you suspected,” said Dr. Skevington, my mentor.
I had a Narrow-headed Marsh Fly to add to my Syrphid Life List. This would be my kind of faerie, my kind, indeed.
A Note to Readers
The display at the Museum continues through October 27th, but if you’re free on Saturday, the 26th, please join me at the Stonington Land Trust’s Thomas Miner Nature Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary at 236 Taugwonk Road from 1 to 3 p.m. for the SLT’s annual hayride. It’s free and a rare chance to enjoy a refuge, which is normally closed to the public, with a guide and wagon-riding host, yours truly, who has spent years studying Miner’s flora and fauna and helping visitors enjoy a truly magical place. For more information, visit www.stoningtonlandtrust.org/events.
