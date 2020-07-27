The animal kingdom is vast. There are thousands and thousands of different species of animals across the globe. Most of them are wild, and have limited interaction with humans. Many are domesticated and live primarily with humans. Some have certain breeds and groups that are wild and some that are domesticated. Cats fall into this latter category.
The house cat is a strange bird, so to speak. They are sometimes quite aloof and other times quite loving and cuddly. There is one thing for certain, they have their own personalities and definitely rule the roost wherever they dwell. These are not too many cats that just loll around all of the time. They are curious, sometimes quite fearless and very often hilarious. They bring a lot of joy into the world, and we salute them all with a meow!
Today’s book is a nice overview of cats generally, with a focus on domestics particularly entitled Cats - The Breeds, History and Folklore of Domestic Cats. It is written by Publications International, Ltd, with many contributing writers. As mentioned while focusing on domesticated felines, there is a healthy dose of wild cat discussion, as well. For cat lovers or anyone interested in some of the accompanying information on folklore and mythology revolving around cats, this book is a gem.
Do you have the privilege of having a cat roaming around your home? Have you ever, or would you consider this adventure? Cats are quite independent, though they, like most creatures, do appreciate love and give love in return, when treated fairly. The terms will most likely be their own, but the joy and interest stimulation is sure to have been, be or would be high. Cats have been hanging out with people for a long time.
Some of the interesting cats that can be domesticated include the bengal tiger. Imagine dinner time with a pet bengal tiger! ‘Honey, toss a steak out on the porch for King George, he has been roaring at the door for an hour!,’ or something of the like would be heard. The food bill would be something to consider here. Other large cats of this nature have also been domesticated, though it is less frequent, for obvious reasons.
What do you think of when you hear the word cat? Black, brown, fuzzy, hairless, green eyes (cat eyes are the coolest!), sharp claws, loud meows, soft purring. The list of characteristics is as wide as the number of cats there have ever been. We like to think of personality. They are all quite unique. They have their delights, the rub behind the ear, and the non-delights, bathing and so forth. They could be quite human, just shaped differently. Any way we consider cats, they are pretty neat in the animal kingdom, and a blessing on the Earth.
Farm cats are always interesting. They are no nonsense, tough, swift, good at their jobs and very useful. The farm cat at Casey Farm in Saunderstown is named Snapdragon, and no kidding is there longer than most of the employees. She is very keen on a little rub now and again, and then at times will be in her way, so to speak. If you ever get a chance to meet this lovely cat, you will not forget her, nor she you. Farm cats run the farm, period.
If you have a live for cats, are interested in stories about cats through history or mythology, are considering getting a cat and would like to read up a tad first or just find cats interesting then Cats - the Breeds, History and Folklore of Domestic Cats could be for you. We have many distractions in this world, some more healthy and beneficial than others. Cats are a worthy and lovely way to contribute to harmonizing and being more one with it all.
Enjoy and read on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.