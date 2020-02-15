Contributing Writer
How about some old school soul music? The foundation for the throwback sounds of Durand Jones & the Indications is of the 1960-70s vintage and on the band’s new release called American Love Call, Jones and company deliver a blissful blast of ear pleasing soul tunes capable of shaking up any kind of gathering in all the right kinds of ways. It gets the Ear Bliss once-over this week along with the new solo album called Lacher Prise from Grammy award-winning Cajun legend Michael Doucet. Always a bit of a restless type when it comes to making music, it is an album on which he breaks out of his Cajun comfort zone to fine results. Let’s get to it.
Durand Jones & the Indications
American Love Call
Dead Oceans/Colemine Records
Hailing from Indianapolis, Durand Jones & the Indications specialize in soul & R&B with an old school spine. Positive proof is the newly released sophomore longplayer called American Love Call. The origins of the band can be traced back to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana where its five members first met in 2012. Jones’ roots are in rural Louisiana and an upbringing singing Southern gospel songs as part of the church choir at his local Baptist church. It would set him on a journey that eventually found him studying classical music, not to mention playing sax, in his high school jazz band. He’d take his talents to Bloomington where he’d land a spot as part of the renowned Indiana University Soul Revue. That connection would lead to his meeting the writer/producer duo of Aaron Frazer and Blake Rhein. Together, they would embark on a mission of writing original soul music and recording themselves straight to tape in no frills fashion in a Bloomington basement. Things would culminate four years later in 2016 with the release of the band’s self-titled, full-length debut for Colemine Records. An album and a sound right there with the works of acts like Leon Bridges and the late Charles Bradley, Jones & The Indications were old school soul through and through and the album and its ensuing live performances would win them a large following. Act Two, in the form of sophomore release American Love Call, keeps the soul juices flowing and showcases a band whose sound is continuing to evolve. Treatises on love and the state of America in these times fuels the songs with the vocal work of Jones lockstep with his Indications mates, copping an alluring groove time and again. Perspectives on current times, particularly as observed by a young black man such as Jones, takes center stage right out of the gates on opening number “Morning in America” where he opines on the struggles faced, but ends on a hopeful note. “Don’t You Know,” the album’s first single, follows and is pure soul balladry featuring back and forth vocals by Jones and drummer Frazer with the latter’s falsetto proving to be its own force to be reckoned with. A similar sort of ebb and flow of mood and sound carries through the remaining 10 tracks each drawing their vibe from yesteryear R&B and soul sounds creating a smooth, time-warp blend not the least bit dated. Recommended. Visit www.coleminerecords.com.
Durand Jones & the Indications perform at The Met Café in Pawtucket on Wednesday, February 19. Doors are at 8 pm and show time is 9 pm. The Met is located at 1005 Main Street in the Hope Artiste Village.
Michael Doucet
Lâcher Prise
Compass Records
When he first came to Rhode Island in the early 1980s to perform at the Cajun & Bluegrass Festival held annually at the Stepping Stone Ranch in Escoheag through the mid-1990s, Michael Doucet and his band Beausoleil were leading a revival of the regional Cajun style of music. A fiddler who studied under such Cajun legends as Dewey Balfa and Dennis McGee, Doucet and Beausoleil, while heeding to the tradition of the genre, brought a new energy and bigger sound to Cajun music that helped win fans beyond Southwest Louisiana borders, such as Rhode Island and the entire Northeast region. Now one of the elder statesmen, Doucet, while a traditionalist at heart, has displayed a restlessness over the years to not be confined by the parameters of traditional Cajun music. Hence his new solo album called Lâcher Prise which in French means ‘let go.’ It is exactly what he does on this recording which serves up a stylistic gumbo encompassing traditional Cajun, swamp pop, and Southwest Louisiana rock and roll. As Doucet explains when speaking about the album and its title, “It’s also a Buddhist term. When it came to making this music, it was just total freedom. The new songs were different from what I typically do, so we formed a group of great people and musicians. I’ve reached a point in my life and career where I can do whatever the hell I want to do. There’s freedom for everybody because of the mutual respect though.” Doucet’s musical restlessness is the listener’s reward on Lâcher Prise. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Visit www.compassrecords.com.
LIVE SHOTS:
Valentine’s Day is Friday and it finds “The Soul Man of The Blues”, John Nemeth, entertaining at Chan’s Restaurant in Woonsocket (267 Main Street) at 8 pm. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones are in the house of eggrolls and blues the following evening to deliver a full dose of the old school stuff, also starting at 8 pm.
Looking for some authentic Irish and French-Canadian music? Check out the Irish Ceilidhe Club in Cranston (50 America Street) on Friday night where Irish uilleann piper Fiachra O’Regan, Quebec fiddler/singer Sophie Lavoie, and master Quebecois guitarist Andre Marchand are scheduled to perform starting at 7 pm.
The Met Café in Pawtucket (1005 Main Street) presents The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh on Friday evening. Biscuit City is in the opening slot with doors at 7 pm.
Multi-platinum, Georgia-bred rockers Collective Soul celebrated 25 years in the music business in 2019 in all-out style. The band’s silver anniversary year was a celebration of its ongoing legacy with a little bit of the classic and a lot of the new. The celebration continues Friday night when the band lands at the Twin River Event Center in Lincoln (100 Twin River Road).
Fiddler Mari Black and accordionist Cory Pesaturo celebrate the release of their debut CD as a duo at the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland (549 Broad Street) on Saturday night with an 8 pm performance.
Pump House Music Works in Peace Dale (1464 Kingstown Road) presents area favorites Greyhound Dream at 8 pm on Saturday night.
(Dan Ferguson is a free-lance music writer and host of The Boudin Barndance, broadcast Thursday nights from 6 – 9 pm on WRIU-FM 90.3.)
