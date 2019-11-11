“Cars are holes in the road that we throw our money into.” This may or may not apply to you, depending on many factors. “It is not just a car, it is your freedom,” was a slogan for Chevy back in the day. If we blend these, we are throwing our money in a hole in the road in order to gain our freedom. Does that mean freedom is not free? That bumper sticker is out there as well!
Have you ever given your car a name? Many people do, and some of the names are pretty cool. Cars do tend to have a bit of a personality. Cranky in the cold mornings, happy on the highway or sluggish if not attended to regularly. Any of these could fit some of our friends and family we would guess. Do cars have a spirit or soul? This is an interesting possible line of inquiry. Steven King would say yes they do.
Today’s book is a fun kid’s book for our back to school time of year. Mighty Truck by Chris Barton is the level one reader for youth featuring Mighty Truck who is kind of a superhero in Axelburg. The story is fun, the potential for projects around the theme are plentiful and any teachers or parents/grandparents who are looking for a nice easy reader to get the school year started may find this book nice.
Chris Barton began his writing career before he began writing. He would tell stories to his ow children, and when one really struck a chord with his toddler, (requiring numerous retellings) Mr. Barton had the notion he might be able to give stories to other parents and educators that would captivate their listeners, as well. After a decade of writing, with many titles under his belt, some prestigious awards on the bookshelf and a really enjoyable writing experience, Mr. Barton carries on.
The concept of hero and superhero are not new. Joseph Campbell, the well-known anthropologist notes hero concepts existed long, long ago, and in much the same manner as they do today. What is the point of hero ideals in our culture? They always seem to come in and ‘save the day’ or save the victims of some evil or nefarious plotter. Do we as a culture need to be saved? From what precisely do we need saving from?
Salvation and the idea of needing to be saved speaks directly to our base instincts and quite loudly to our ego-selves. Only humans feel they do not have what they need to survive in this world. Prior to about 6,000 years ago, the world population was not really as prone to hoarding, greed, the want of more, more, more and so forth as the world is today. It is quite clear to this writer that our world is really caught up in itself, even though there is more than enough resource available for everyone to really have all of their needs met. Ah well, that is what that is, it seems.
One thing we can always do is share reading with the youth. The fun of being read to and the impact of this action cannot be under estimated. Kids definitely refine their affinity for the reading process when they are read to on any regular basis. If our Mighty Truck book by Chris Barton assists in this process, then hurray for all thing bookish!
If you are an educator, a parent, grandparent, older sibling, mentor or guide in any form, reading to the youth is always a great activity. Starting with easy readers is a good way to go. Perhaps we here at On the Bookshelf would love nothing more. Instead of throwing our money in hole in the road, let us try throwing our money into books and fun reading activities. It is our freedom.
Enjoy and read on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.